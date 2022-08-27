ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCY

Behind The Scenes Prep Work For The Fox Cities Marathon

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Nearly 50 volunteers were putting together goodie bags Monday for the 31st annual Community First Fox Cities Marathon. Every participant in every race — from the full marathon to the kids’ fun run — will receive a bag. Items in the bags...
APPLETON, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

2532 Wedemeyer Street Sheboygan WI

Great home, great neighborhood, and a great price! Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom ranch home on the southside of Sheboygan. Enter the front door into your bright living room with updated bay window and head back to the kitchen with a functional layout and additional dining area. Down the hall are three nice-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom with shower over tub. The primary bedroom offers double closets. The lower level of the home has a huge 36’x15′ rec room and a separate laundry room, workshop area, and half bathroom. The backyard has mature trees, great landscaping, and an extra storage shed. There’s also a one car garage and entertaining patio area! Well-maintained home with a new roof in 2014. Must see!
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Manufacturing First Returns to Green Bay in October

The Manufacturing First Expo & Conference, Wisconsin’s largest manufacturing conference is returning to Green Bay in October. The event will be held at the Resch Expo on October 26th from 7:00 to 4:00 p.m. The annual event capping National Manufacturing Month provides Wisconsin manufacturers with hands-on opportunities to grow...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Government
Ashwaubenon, WI
Government
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Ashwaubenon, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Oshkosh, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Bay Beach Amusement Park closes several rides, here’s why:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A well-known amusement and theme park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has announced a few ride closures during the summer season. According to officials with the Bay Beach Amusement Park, the following rides will be closed for the day of August 29:. Granny Bugs. Jeeps.
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Appleton Celebrates Back To School With A Block Party

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Back to School Block Party in Appleton brought out families for free giveaways. In addition to food and fun, students could get haircuts, vaccines, and school supplies all at no cost. With over 500 hundred backpacks to give away, kids were able to prepare...
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Meet Fox Valley Humane’s longest-term resident, Ash, ready for his forever home

(WFRV) – Ash is a sweet, two-year-old mixed breed that is going on five months at the Fox Valley Humane Association. This sweet boy has spent most of his life in a shelter and would love to move in with you as your only pet. He is an active, fun-loving boy that enjoys playtime in the yard followed by lots of cuddles after he runs off his energy.
APPLETON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Street
WNCY

Gov. Evers Announces $900,000 Harbor Assistance Program Grant for the Port of Manitowoc

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), today announced a $900,000 Harbor Assistance Program grant for improvements at the Port of Manitowoc. The grant will help construct new rail platform extensions at the City Centre LLC property to support the manufacturing, assembly, and shipping of cranes for the U.S. Navy.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
ALGOMA, WI
msn.com

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
wtaq.com

Fire Forces Family Out Of Their Home

TOWN OF LEDGEVIEW, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) -The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the American Red Cross is helping a family displaced after a fire. An exact number of people displaced was not given. The fire began around 9 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Cavil Way in Ledgeview. No...
LEDGEVIEW, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Firefighters extinguish De Pere duplex fire

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The blazing fire that ignited at a De Pere duplex on Friday night has been extinguished. Officials confirmed with Local 5 that the flames coming from a duplex on Cavil Way had been put out. Firefighters from several agencies responded to the incident. Local...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
OSHKOSH, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

1707 Sunset Lane New Holstein WI

City living with the quiet, country feel. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is in a great location on the Southern edge of New Holstein. It has updated bathrooms and new carpet in the living and dining rooms. It has an attached 2 car garage and a concrete pad on the side of the garage. The home sits on a large corner lot and has a large sandbox and playground in the backyard as well as a wood deck that is great for entertaining. The home is near the aquatic center, parks and walking trails.
NEW HOLSTEIN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Door County deputies release IDs in deadly Saturday crash

SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died due to a Saturday evening crash and the SUV driver who hit her on CTH BB. According to a post on the office’s Facebook, the 71-year-old who was hit by the SUV is identified as Marilyn Vandenbogart from Sturgeon Bay. Deputies said an autopsy was conducted but it is not available yet.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley

GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
GREEN BAY, WI
denmark-wi.org

Reminder: Please do not place bags of yard waste into the trailer

Please do not place bags of yard waste into the trailer provided for grass clippings. There is a garbage can next to the trailer for garbage bags. The farmer that takes the yard waste, does not want bags in the yard waste, and we do not want to abuse or lose the use of this site.
DENMARK, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy