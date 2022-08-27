Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Behind the Scenes at the Bart Starr ShowDennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
WNCY
Behind The Scenes Prep Work For The Fox Cities Marathon
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Nearly 50 volunteers were putting together goodie bags Monday for the 31st annual Community First Fox Cities Marathon. Every participant in every race — from the full marathon to the kids’ fun run — will receive a bag. Items in the bags...
pleasantviewrealty.com
2532 Wedemeyer Street Sheboygan WI
Great home, great neighborhood, and a great price! Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom ranch home on the southside of Sheboygan. Enter the front door into your bright living room with updated bay window and head back to the kitchen with a functional layout and additional dining area. Down the hall are three nice-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom with shower over tub. The primary bedroom offers double closets. The lower level of the home has a huge 36’x15′ rec room and a separate laundry room, workshop area, and half bathroom. The backyard has mature trees, great landscaping, and an extra storage shed. There’s also a one car garage and entertaining patio area! Well-maintained home with a new roof in 2014. Must see!
seehafernews.com
Manufacturing First Returns to Green Bay in October
The Manufacturing First Expo & Conference, Wisconsin’s largest manufacturing conference is returning to Green Bay in October. The event will be held at the Resch Expo on October 26th from 7:00 to 4:00 p.m. The annual event capping National Manufacturing Month provides Wisconsin manufacturers with hands-on opportunities to grow...
Fox11online.com
Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
wearegreenbay.com
Bay Beach Amusement Park closes several rides, here’s why:
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A well-known amusement and theme park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has announced a few ride closures during the summer season. According to officials with the Bay Beach Amusement Park, the following rides will be closed for the day of August 29:. Granny Bugs. Jeeps.
spectrumnews1.com
Crafting the blend for success: New store in Shawano is helping women-owned businesses
SHAWANO, Wis. — Five years ago, Megan Pedersen started making decorative signs in her parent’s garage. It has been her creative outlet for a long time and today she’s still at. But now, she works in her own space at her Shawano home. “It’s a way for...
WNCY
Appleton Celebrates Back To School With A Block Party
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Back to School Block Party in Appleton brought out families for free giveaways. In addition to food and fun, students could get haircuts, vaccines, and school supplies all at no cost. With over 500 hundred backpacks to give away, kids were able to prepare...
wearegreenbay.com
Meet Fox Valley Humane’s longest-term resident, Ash, ready for his forever home
(WFRV) – Ash is a sweet, two-year-old mixed breed that is going on five months at the Fox Valley Humane Association. This sweet boy has spent most of his life in a shelter and would love to move in with you as your only pet. He is an active, fun-loving boy that enjoys playtime in the yard followed by lots of cuddles after he runs off his energy.
WNCY
Gov. Evers Announces $900,000 Harbor Assistance Program Grant for the Port of Manitowoc
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), today announced a $900,000 Harbor Assistance Program grant for improvements at the Port of Manitowoc. The grant will help construct new rail platform extensions at the City Centre LLC property to support the manufacturing, assembly, and shipping of cranes for the U.S. Navy.
wearegreenbay.com
Game Day catering & party packages from Parker John’s, plus a new location announcement
(WFRV) – With preseason underway, football is officially back and when you think of Game Day, think Parker John’s. Derek and Rebecca stopped by Local 5 Live with details on how they can add some smokin’ good BBQ to your next tailgate party. Order by September 4...
wearegreenbay.com
NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
wtaq.com
Fire Forces Family Out Of Their Home
TOWN OF LEDGEVIEW, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) -The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the American Red Cross is helping a family displaced after a fire. An exact number of people displaced was not given. The fire began around 9 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Cavil Way in Ledgeview. No...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Firefighters extinguish De Pere duplex fire
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The blazing fire that ignited at a De Pere duplex on Friday night has been extinguished. Officials confirmed with Local 5 that the flames coming from a duplex on Cavil Way had been put out. Firefighters from several agencies responded to the incident. Local...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay mother charged with stealing daughter’s car, tv & household items
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing six charges after allegedly breaking into her daughter’s residence and stealing items ranging from a car to a box fan. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 44-year-old Shae Dowdy was arrested on August...
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh Police arrest escaped inmate in Waushara County
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department has given an update regarding the missing inmate from the Winnebago County Correctional Center. According to a Facebook post, Michael Blake was located in Waushara County around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday and was taken into custody. At this time, officers are...
pleasantviewrealty.com
1707 Sunset Lane New Holstein WI
City living with the quiet, country feel. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is in a great location on the Southern edge of New Holstein. It has updated bathrooms and new carpet in the living and dining rooms. It has an attached 2 car garage and a concrete pad on the side of the garage. The home sits on a large corner lot and has a large sandbox and playground in the backyard as well as a wood deck that is great for entertaining. The home is near the aquatic center, parks and walking trails.
wearegreenbay.com
Door County deputies release IDs in deadly Saturday crash
SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office has identified the woman who died due to a Saturday evening crash and the SUV driver who hit her on CTH BB. According to a post on the office’s Facebook, the 71-year-old who was hit by the SUV is identified as Marilyn Vandenbogart from Sturgeon Bay. Deputies said an autopsy was conducted but it is not available yet.
spectrumnews1.com
'Granny pods' growing popular in Fox Valley
GREEN BAY, Wis. — More families in the Green Bay and Appleton areas are choosing to invest in “granny pods” to bring loved ones closer to home. “Granny pods” are prefabricated suites that can be built as standalone additions to a home, or be attached to a home.
denmark-wi.org
Reminder: Please do not place bags of yard waste into the trailer
Please do not place bags of yard waste into the trailer provided for grass clippings. There is a garbage can next to the trailer for garbage bags. The farmer that takes the yard waste, does not want bags in the yard waste, and we do not want to abuse or lose the use of this site.
