Read full article on original website
Related
News 12
Humid, warm Tuesday in Connecticut with scattered evening storms
WHAT'S NEW: Clouds for Tuesday morning with sunshine by the afternoon. Still humid and very warm with highs in the 80s. WHAT'S NEXT: Wednesday will turn partly sunny and still a little humid. Starting on Thursday and into Sunday, it looks sunny and comfortable for the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Register Citizen
‘Marginal’ risk of severe storms in parts of CT overnight, weather service says
After a mix of clouds and sun Tuesday, thunderstorms have the potential to bring high wind and heavy rain to parts of Connecticut in the overnight Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Severe weather is more likely in the western areas of the state, but showers and thunderstorms are...
Humid Sunday before hot start to workweek in Connecticut
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says it will be a bit more humid on Sunday with a small chance of a shower.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Connecticut
State Leaders, Homeowners Look Ahead to High Home Heating Costs This Winter
The cold winter months are just around the corner, and state leaders and Connecticut homeowners alike are already preparing for home heating costs. In a letter that six New England Governors sent to the U.S. Department of Energy, they write that global liquified natural gas prices have gone up by 300 percent. Northeast states rely on LNG for home heating, so the governors are raising concerns about inventory and costs going into winter.
Wallpaper*
This Connecticut lake house by Worrell Yeung cascades towards the water
New York studio Worrell Yeung has designed a Connecticut lake house worthy of home envy. Perched atop the leafy slopes surrounding Candlewood Lake, the home is a 4,900 sq ft family retreat defined by its strong shapes and stacked, linear volumes. The timber and concrete forms appear cascading towards the water, connecting the owners to the landscape and allowing them to take in nature at every corner.
NewsTimes
10 corn mazes in Connecticut to explore during the fall
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Corn is all the rage this fall — it even has its own viral song on TikTok. But as the harvest season begins at farms in Connecticut, farmers are turning this crop into mazes in the shape of everything from a castle to Benjamin Franklin.
msn.com
Strong Storms Take Down Trees, Knock Out Power Across Connecticut
Waves of severe thunderstorms moved through Connecticut Friday afternoon and evening, causing damage and leaving thousands without power. At one point, a tornado warning was issued briefly for parts of Hartford and Tolland counties. [wx-radar /]. In Windham County, video showed rotating clouds above the ground, though no tornado warning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trees and powerlines knocked down by Connecticut thunderstorm
VERNON, Conn. — Some neighbors are left cleaning up the damage from Friday’s thunderstorm, which brought down trees, branches, and debris in some parts of Connecticut. A large branch cracked off a tree and came crashing down onto cars parked in front of the home of Vernon's Marisol Cruz who lives on Skinner Road.
Short band of storms spreads damage around northern Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — A quick band of storms rolled through Connecticut on Friday afternoon, leaving lots of much-needed rain and damage from strong winds behind. A brief tornado storm warning was in effect in Hartford and Tolland counties for around 25 minutes during the afternoon, and most of the state was under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Friday.
capeandislands.org
Drought turns parts of Connecticut into a natural disaster area
For Hannah Tripp, these past two years of farming have been a “tale of two seasons.”. Last year, rain left her fields filled with standing water and eroded her planting beds. This year, she said, “before this rain we got on Monday, it was a dust bowl.”. “Our...
Study finds Hartford, Bridgeport have worst real estate markets
(WTNH) – With home values up around 21% in the past year, and mortgage rates almost doubled, some experts are trying to stay on top of the nation’s best and worst real estate markets. In light of this, WalletHub, a personal-finance website, has released a report on 2022’s best real estate markets in the country. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Replica Viking ship project drawing a lot of attention in CT
(WTNH) – There’s a new attraction in Stony Creek that’s drawing a lot of attention. Three shipbuilders, who have worked on iconic ships like the Charles Morgan and the Mayflower, have a new project. Photojournalist Mike Piskorski gives us a sneak peek. Watch the video above for the full segment.
nbcboston.com
Woman's Phone Found By Divers After She Lost it on Mass. Trip: ‘Miracles Happen'
Laura Hernandez was having the time of her life when she joined family and friends on a trip to Massachusetts earlier this month. The ESL student, who was visiting from New York City, was attending a party on Aug. 20 in Rockport, a coastal town she quickly fell in love with,
tornadopix.com
Why I Love Renting My Connecticut House on Airbnb Every Summer
Puppy worship always drools: This phrase is one of the first things I catch my eye when I enter our kitchen after summer. It was illustrated with word magnets on our fridge. By whom? A summer person, though I’m not sure about it. Summer people are largely unknown to...
Register Citizen
DEEP: CT state parks close to new vehicles Sunday
Officials closed three state parks to new vehicles Sunday after parking lots reached capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park in Bloomfield and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury were both closed to new visitors shortly before 1 p.m., DEEP officials said. Millers...
PhillyBite
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Connecticut
- Connecticut is home to various seafood restaurants that serve traditional American seafood from other parts of the world. You're sure to find a dish right for your taste buds from the New England shore and beyond. Here are some suggestions for the best seafood restaurants in Connecticut. Lenny &...
Journal Inquirer
420K customers behind on energy bills
About 420,000 Connecticut customers of Eversource Energy and Avangrid’s electric and natural gas utilities were more than 30 days behind in paying their bills last month, according to state Consumer Counsel Claire Coleman. That figure has Coleman and state officials, as well as social services advocates, worried what will...
norwalkplus.com
Governor Lamont and Lt. Governor Bysiewicz invite public to attend Connecticut’s annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
HARTFORD, CT – Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz are inviting members of the public to attend the State of Connecticut’s annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, honoring and celebrating the lives of those killed in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. This year’s ceremony will be held...
The Wild Life Population In Connecticut Is Taking Over The State
Though the landmass of Connecticut may be small as the country's third smallest state, it has a lot of biodiversities. If you look to the east, you can't help but notice a variety of marshlands and waterfalls along with mountains and dry forests.
Comments / 0