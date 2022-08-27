ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Humid, warm Tuesday in Connecticut with scattered evening storms

WHAT'S NEW: Clouds for Tuesday morning with sunshine by the afternoon. Still humid and very warm with highs in the 80s. WHAT'S NEXT: Wednesday will turn partly sunny and still a little humid. Starting on Thursday and into Sunday, it looks sunny and comfortable for the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
NBC Connecticut

State Leaders, Homeowners Look Ahead to High Home Heating Costs This Winter

The cold winter months are just around the corner, and state leaders and Connecticut homeowners alike are already preparing for home heating costs. In a letter that six New England Governors sent to the U.S. Department of Energy, they write that global liquified natural gas prices have gone up by 300 percent. Northeast states rely on LNG for home heating, so the governors are raising concerns about inventory and costs going into winter.
Wallpaper*

This Connecticut lake house by Worrell Yeung cascades towards the water

New York studio Worrell Yeung has designed a Connecticut lake house worthy of home envy. Perched atop the leafy slopes surrounding Candlewood Lake, the home is a 4,900 sq ft family retreat defined by its strong shapes and stacked, linear volumes. The timber and concrete forms appear cascading towards the water, connecting the owners to the landscape and allowing them to take in nature at every corner.
NewsTimes

10 corn mazes in Connecticut to explore during the fall

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Corn is all the rage this fall — it even has its own viral song on TikTok. But as the harvest season begins at farms in Connecticut, farmers are turning this crop into mazes in the shape of everything from a castle to Benjamin Franklin.
msn.com

Strong Storms Take Down Trees, Knock Out Power Across Connecticut

Waves of severe thunderstorms moved through Connecticut Friday afternoon and evening, causing damage and leaving thousands without power. At one point, a tornado warning was issued briefly for parts of Hartford and Tolland counties. [wx-radar /]. In Windham County, video showed rotating clouds above the ground, though no tornado warning...
#Sunny Afternoon
FOX 61

Trees and powerlines knocked down by Connecticut thunderstorm

VERNON, Conn. — Some neighbors are left cleaning up the damage from Friday’s thunderstorm, which brought down trees, branches, and debris in some parts of Connecticut. A large branch cracked off a tree and came crashing down onto cars parked in front of the home of Vernon's Marisol Cruz who lives on Skinner Road.
FOX 61

Short band of storms spreads damage around northern Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — A quick band of storms rolled through Connecticut on Friday afternoon, leaving lots of much-needed rain and damage from strong winds behind. A brief tornado storm warning was in effect in Hartford and Tolland counties for around 25 minutes during the afternoon, and most of the state was under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. Friday.
WTNH

Study finds Hartford, Bridgeport have worst real estate markets

(WTNH) – With home values up around 21% in the past year, and mortgage rates almost doubled, some experts are trying to stay on top of the nation’s best and worst real estate markets. In light of this, WalletHub, a personal-finance website, has released a report on 2022’s best real estate markets in the country. […]
Register Citizen

DEEP: CT state parks close to new vehicles Sunday

Officials closed three state parks to new vehicles Sunday after parking lots reached capacity, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Penwood State Park in Bloomfield and Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury were both closed to new visitors shortly before 1 p.m., DEEP officials said. Millers...
PhillyBite

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Connecticut

- Connecticut is home to various seafood restaurants that serve traditional American seafood from other parts of the world. You're sure to find a dish right for your taste buds from the New England shore and beyond. Here are some suggestions for the best seafood restaurants in Connecticut. Lenny &...
Journal Inquirer

420K customers behind on energy bills

About 420,000 Connecticut customers of Eversource Energy and Avangrid’s electric and natural gas utilities were more than 30 days behind in paying their bills last month, according to state Consumer Counsel Claire Coleman. That figure has Coleman and state officials, as well as social services advocates, worried what will...
CONNECTICUT STATE

