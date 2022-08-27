Read full article on original website
Murder investigation on Ravenswood Drive continues
The Evansville Police Department is investigating a murder after they were called to the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive on Saturday night. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as 27-year-old Trey Lashaune McGillicuddy of Evansville. Investigators say the suspect went to the home late Saturday night, kicked...
Bond set at $500,000 for Henderson double-murder suspect
The man accused of killing two people and injuring two others in a shooting in Henderson, Kentucky, is appeared in court on Tuesday. 37-year-old Kenneth Gibbs appeared in Henderson County on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. During his appearance Tuesday, the judge said that he would remain held on a...
Mt. Vernon woman accused of shooting husband arrested
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A Mt. Vernon woman is facing several felony charges after police accuse her of opening fire on her husband last week. Indiana State Police alleges Melissa Wade shot her husband in the chest with a handgun, then accidentally shot herself in the leg. Detectives believe an argument in their home […]
Wife Allegedly Shoots Husband in Mt. Vernon
Posey County – Friday night, August 26, at approximately 8:42, Posey County 911 Dispatch received a call from a residence located at 160 SR 62 West in Mt. Vernon, referencing a man and a woman who had been shot. Moments later, Mt. Vernon Police arrived and located Herbert Wade, 58, on the living room floor with a gunshot wound. Melissa Wade, 48, was found in a rear bedroom with a gunshot wound. A male juvenile relative was also inside the residence during the shooting, but he was not injured.
Woman accused of shooting husband in Mt. Vernon facing attempted murder charge
A Mt. Vernon, Indiana woman who was accused of shooting her husband during an argument has been arrested on an attempted murder charge, according to state police. The Indiana State Police said Monday that 48-year-old Melissa Wade was arrested and booked into the Posey County Jail on felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, and battery with a deadly weapon.
Man Taken To Jail For Beating Ex-girlfriend
Evansville Police were dispatched to the 1300 block of Shanklin Avenue Sunday morning around 5:00 for a female that was just assaulted and bleeding. The victim told police her ex-boyfriend had strangled her until she lost consciousness. Later, while the male was walking the victim to the hospital, he told...
One hospitalized in overnight Evansville shooting
One person was sent to the hospital with injuries after a shooting that happened in Evansville early Tuesday. Officers were dispatched to a shooting in the area of Lincoln Avenue and South Rotherwood Avenue just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a man...
EPD: Man on dirt bike arrested after fleeing from officer, crashing
An Evansville man was arrested after police say he tried to flee from an officer on a dirt bike before crashing. An officer with the Evansville Police Department said he was going west down Virginia Street towards Highway 41 late Monday around 9:30 p.m. when he saw a dirt bike motorcycle driving east past him on Virginia.
Murder Suspect Still On The Run
Evansville Police Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Ravenswood Drive Saturday night around 10:50 for a male that had been shot. Once on scene officers located 27 year old Trey Mcgillicuddy inside the home with a gunshot wound to his chest. Medical aid was given to the victim,...
Man accused of ripping off employer of nearly $60K
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Newly released court documents have shed some light on the arrest of a Newburgh man facing 27 felony theft charges. The court document states that the boss of Kenneth Lee Enlow accused him of using a company credit card numerous times over the past year for unapproved purchases. The employer told […]
Woman's car shot multiple times in Evansville
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Evansville on Sunday, damaging a woman's car. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to a shooting in the area of East Riverside Drive and Culver Drive early Sunday morning around 2:15 a.m. Police talked to the victim, who said it...
ISP investigating shooting after wife allegedly shoots husband
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police detectives are investigating a shooting they say happened Friday night. According to a press release, Posey County Dispatch received a call from a home on SR 62 West in Mount Vernon in reference to a man and a woman who had been shot.
Evansville Police investigating overnight stabbing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is investigating an overnight stabbing on the city’s south side. Just before 3:00 a.m. Monday morning, officers were called to the 1900 block of Plantation Court for someone who had been stabbed. Eyewitness News is waiting to learn more details from Evansville Police.
Wabash County home explosion claims second victim
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WEHT) — Ten days after the Allendale home explosion, officials say a second person has lost their life. Sheriff Derek Morgan confirms with us that Sue Murphy, one of the occupants of the former home, has died. Sue was wife of the first victim in the explosion, Kevin Murphy. The blast rocked a […]
Indiana deputy charged with identity deception, obstruction of justice
FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Police arrested a Harrison County Sheriff’s Department (HCSD) deputy Monday afternoon for one count of identity deception and one count of obstruction of justice, both Level 6 felonies. Indiana State Police (ISP) began an investigation after receiving an email in May that made...
Evansville cosmetics store 'ransacked' in overnight burglary
Police in Evansville are looking for a woman after they say she "ransacked" a beauty store in an overnight burglary. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to the Beauty Plus store at the corner of Covert Avenue and Vann Avenue on Sunday morning after a passerby called 911 and said the business's glass door had been broken.
Heather Teague disappearance 27 years later
(WEHT) - On August 26, 1995, Heather Teague disappeared from "Newburgh Beach" in Henderson County.
