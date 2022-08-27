ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Various Averages
3d ago

that's the story? a robbery and a stay bullet? Being on Chicago Avenue I doubt anyone is surprised

3
 

KIMT

'No longer that safe haven': Two more security scares outside Minneapolis hospitals

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital. Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, but officials say "their personal items were stolen."
ktoe.com

Mall Of America Shooting Suspects Back In Minnesota

(Bloomington, MN) — The two men accused of this month’s shooting at the Mall of America are due in court later today. Jailers at the Hennepin County Jail say 21-year-old Shamar Lark and 23-year-old Rashad May were booked into the jail Saturday evening. They are facing a laundry list of charges for the shooting at the Nike store that sent customers running for the exits. The two fled to Chicago, but were later arrested.
fox9.com

9-hour standoff in Eagan ends with arrest

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 9-hour standoff in Eagan, Minnesota ended with an arrest and no reported injuries Sunday night. Neighbors had been advised to shelter in place during the standoff, which lasted from 12:04 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The standoff started after a report of a residential burglary...
CBS Minnesota

Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin

SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota.  The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing.  Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.    Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at  218-742-9825. 
fox9.com

Minneapolis man charged for stealing car with 5 kids inside

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man has been charged, accused of stealing a car that had five children inside. According to the recently filed charges, a man and a woman were parked near 12th Avenue and East Lake Street on May 29. The man went into a nearby store to buy a few items, when the woman, who was waiting in the car with the children, realized she needed to purchase a few additional things and also went into the store.
CBS Minnesota

BCA: Teen reported missing at Minnesota State Fair has been found safe

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Officials say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday has been located Sunday by law enforcement.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the girl was reported as a missing person Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Officials announced early Sunday afternoon that she "has been located by law enforcement and is safe."
Bring Me The News

Woodbury man charged with armed robbery at Mall of America

Prosecutors on Monday charged a 28-year-old Woodbury man accused of committing an armed robbery inside Mall of America with an AR-15-style rifle on Friday. Cartier Troy Alexander faces three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County District Court in connection with two incidents at the mall and another at a Minneapolis pawn shop the same day.
CBS Minnesota

Man charged with killing girlfriend inside her North St. Paul apartment

NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 41-year-old man is facing murder charges after allegedly killing his girlfriend last week inside her North St. Paul apartment, where officials say at least one witness saw him as a fire spread through the apartment.  Melvin Bilbro, of North St. Paul, was charged Monday in Ramsey County with one count of second-degree murder in connection to the killing of 43-year-old Shanna Daniels.  According to a criminal complaint, police responded Thursday evening to a fire at Daniels' third floor apartment in a building on the 2200 block of South Avenue East. First responders found her...
NORTH SAINT PAUL, MN

