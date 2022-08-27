Read full article on original website
Various Averages
3d ago
that's the story? a robbery and a stay bullet? Being on Chicago Avenue I doubt anyone is surprised
fox9.com
Hospital goes on alert after another robbery outside Children's Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An alert was issued Monday afternoon at Children's Minnesota after a man was robbed outside the hospital, the latest in a string of violent trouble at the hospital. Police say the victim was robbed at gunpoint shortly after 1 p.m. but was able to run into...
KIMT
'No longer that safe haven': Two more security scares outside Minneapolis hospitals
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital. Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, but officials say "their personal items were stolen."
Eagan police urge public to stay clear of residence amid standoff
EAGAN, Minn. — Authorities say a Sunday standoff between police and an unknown suspect is ongoing at a home on the 4100 block of Diamond Drive in Eagan. Details are limited at this time, but police are urging people to stay clear of the scene as the situation unfolds.
Security guard exchanges gunfire with man outside Abbott Northwestern Hospital
MINNEAPOLIS — A man who officials believe was under the influence exchanged gunfire with security guards outside of Abbott Northwestern Hospital early Monday morning, damaging two buildings on the campus. According to Allina Health, no patients or staff were injured when an armed man, who was "observed to be...
Minneapolis Police investigating fatal shooting that neighbors say was a domestic dispute
Minneapolis’$2 60th homicide this year may have stemmed from domestic violence according to neighbors. Police were at the scene of the fatal shooting Monday afternoon. It happened in the Como Park neighborhood around 1:00 p.m.
ktoe.com
Mall Of America Shooting Suspects Back In Minnesota
(Bloomington, MN) — The two men accused of this month’s shooting at the Mall of America are due in court later today. Jailers at the Hennepin County Jail say 21-year-old Shamar Lark and 23-year-old Rashad May were booked into the jail Saturday evening. They are facing a laundry list of charges for the shooting at the Nike store that sent customers running for the exits. The two fled to Chicago, but were later arrested.
fox9.com
9-hour standoff in Eagan ends with arrest
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 9-hour standoff in Eagan, Minnesota ended with an arrest and no reported injuries Sunday night. Neighbors had been advised to shelter in place during the standoff, which lasted from 12:04 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The standoff started after a report of a residential burglary...
Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin
SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing. Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at 218-742-9825.
Police: Woman rescued at Cannon Falls Casey's was abducted in Minneapolis
More details are emerging about an abduction incident that ended with a woman being rescued at a Casey's General Store in Cannon Falls. The victim, a woman in her 30s, raised the alarm in the store 1125 Main St. W. at around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, having been driven more than 40 miles from where she said she was abducted in downtown Minneapolis.
KAAL-TV
Man faces several charges after a woman at a Cannon Falls convenience store said she’d been abducted
(KSTP) – A Minneapolis man is facing several charges after a woman at a Cannon Falls convenience store said she’d been abducted by him. As previously reported, Cannon Falls police were called to a Casey’s store at around 10:50 a.m. Saturday on a report of a woman crying in the bathroom, saying she’d been abducted.
fox9.com
Minneapolis man charged for stealing car with 5 kids inside
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man has been charged, accused of stealing a car that had five children inside. According to the recently filed charges, a man and a woman were parked near 12th Avenue and East Lake Street on May 29. The man went into a nearby store to buy a few items, when the woman, who was waiting in the car with the children, realized she needed to purchase a few additional things and also went into the store.
fox9.com
Family, former followers, claim food truck finances a Minnetonka cult
A food truck, a parallel dimension, and families torn apart. The FOX 9 Investigators look closely at allegations that a Twin Cities food truck is supporting a new-age cult.
fox9.com
Cannon Falls police ask for help as they investigate abduction, high speed chase
CANNON FALLS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are asking for the public's help as detectives piece together a possible abduction of a woman in Minneapolis that ended when she escaped in Cannon Falls, and police arrested the suspect in Faribault after a high-speed chase. Cannon Falls police say at 10:48...
BCA: Teen reported missing at Minnesota State Fair has been found safe
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Officials say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing at the Minnesota State Fair Saturday has been located Sunday by law enforcement.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the girl was reported as a missing person Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Officials announced early Sunday afternoon that she "has been located by law enforcement and is safe."
Woodbury man charged with armed robbery at Mall of America
Prosecutors on Monday charged a 28-year-old Woodbury man accused of committing an armed robbery inside Mall of America with an AR-15-style rifle on Friday. Cartier Troy Alexander faces three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County District Court in connection with two incidents at the mall and another at a Minneapolis pawn shop the same day.
fox9.com
Minneapolis PD warns of robberies in Ventura Village, Midtown Phillips neighborhoods
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police say thieves in two neighborhoods south of downtown have been targeting people getting in and out of their vehicles. In a warning issued on Friday, the department is warning residents in the Ventura Village and Midtown Phillips neighborhoods to take some simple precautions to avoid being victimized.
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul man convicted of burglarizing car dealerships faces new charges
New charges filed in two counties allege that a St. Paul man who was convicted of breaking into car dealerships and maintenance facilities returned to his old habits after being released from jail in May and placed on supervised probation. Adam William Klemmer, who has been convicted of 24 felonies...
fox9.com
Charges: Man abducted woman, led police on chase reaching 124 mph
CANNON FALLS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man accused of kidnapping a woman in Minneapolis, and then leading police on a chase that spanned multiple cities and reached more than 124 mph has been charged. Daquairus Nathaniel Black, 25, of Minneapolis, was charged in Goodhue County on Monday with several...
Man charged with killing girlfriend inside her North St. Paul apartment
NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 41-year-old man is facing murder charges after allegedly killing his girlfriend last week inside her North St. Paul apartment, where officials say at least one witness saw him as a fire spread through the apartment. Melvin Bilbro, of North St. Paul, was charged Monday in Ramsey County with one count of second-degree murder in connection to the killing of 43-year-old Shanna Daniels. According to a criminal complaint, police responded Thursday evening to a fire at Daniels' third floor apartment in a building on the 2200 block of South Avenue East. First responders found her...
bulletin-news.com
Mounds View man charged after his son reports dad was beating mom avoids jail time
In both one instance and another where he confessed to drawing a pistol on a guy in St. Paul, a 28-year-old Mounds View man who was prosecuted after his 10-year-old son contacted police to report that his father was “beating up” his mom escaped jail time. On three...
