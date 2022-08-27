Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Removes Jazz from Twitter Bio amid Knicks Trade Rumors
We may have reached the passive-aggressive chess move phase of the Donovan Mitchell trade talks. Mitchell removed any mention of the Jazz from his social media bios this week as the team continues to explore trading the All-Star guard. Here is where we make the obligatory mention that Mitchell also...
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Rumors: 'Jazz Aren't Seriously Engaged' in Trade Talks After Knicks
Donovan Mitchell could remain with the Utah Jazz after the team paused its trade talks with the New York Knicks. "The Jazz aren't seriously engaged elsewhere on a Mitchell deal now," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported. The Jazz and Knicks were reportedly involved in several weeks' worth of negotiations, but the...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Cam Reddish Interests LA in Donovan Mitchell-Knicks 3-Team Trade Talks
The Los Angeles Lakers have interest in New York Knicks wing Cam Reddish, per Marc Berman of the New York Post. That rumor is amid a report from Berman indicating that the Knicks are still "hopeful" they can land Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell via trade despite being in the midst of finalizing a four-year contract extension with wing RJ Barrett.
Bleacher Report
Hornets Rumors: Elfrid Payton Joins Kemba Walker, Isaiah Thomas Among Guard Targets
The Charlotte Hornets widened their list of point guard targets to include Elfrid Payton, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. Stein reported a reunion with Isaiah Thomas is under consideration, and the Hornets would be open to bringing back Kemba Walker if he reaches a buyout with the Detroit Pistons.
Bleacher Report
RJ Barrett, Knicks Nearing Contract Extension Worth Up to $120M amid Mitchell Rumors
The New York Knicks surely envisioned RJ Barrett being a major part of their future when they selected him with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft, and they made a commitment with an eye on that future Monday. Barrett and the Knicks are finalizing a four-year...
Bleacher Report
5 NBA Teams That Will Regret Their 2022 Offseason
NBA rosters are largely set now, although we could still see a few trades and minor free-agent signings before training camps begin in late September. Since most teams are likely done making moves, it's safe to start reviewing every team's body of work between the draft, free agency, contract extensions and trades.
Bleacher Report
B/R NBA Future Rankings: Projecting Every Team's Next 3 Years
No one can predict the future, at least not with certainty. But with the NBA, that doesn't prevent us from trying. In this week's edition of the power rankings, we're going to sort teams by a combination of subjective factors, most of which will have an eye toward the future.
Bleacher Report
3 Instant Reactions After RJ Barrett's Knicks Contract Extension
The New York Knicks made a huge commitment to their future Monday night, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that they were closing in on a contract extension with scoring wing RJ Barrett. Barrett's agent, Bill Duffy, told Wojnarowski that the rookie extension is for four years and worth up to...
Bleacher Report
Warriors Staffer 'Shocked' by Rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. 'in an Exciting Way'
Golden State Warriors first-round draft pick Patrick Baldwin Jr. was seen as a risky selection because of his injury history, but any concerns seem to have faded as he is reportedly further along in his development than expected. C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Baldwin has already...
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Was Lakers' Most 'Consistent' Player Last Season, per Jeanie Buss
Los Angeles Lakers governor Jeanie Buss paid embattled point guard Russell Westbrook a major compliment this week. In an interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Buss surprisingly called Westbrook the Lakers' "best player" last season:. "All I can say is that, from my point of view, [Westbrook] was our...
Bleacher Report
Thunder's Chet Holmgren Undergoes Successful Surgery on Lisfranc Injury in Foot
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren had successful surgery on his Lisfranc injury on Tuesday. The Thunder announced Dr. David Porter at Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics performed the procedure. General manager Sam Presti announced last week that Holmgren would miss the entire 2022-23 season after suffering the injury...
Bleacher Report
Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Knicks 'Hopeful' for Deal Without Including RJ Barrett
When ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the New York Knicks and RJ Barrett agreed to a four-year rookie extension that could be worth up to $120 million, thoughts immediately turned to the Donovan Mitchell trade discussions with the Utah Jazz. It turns out those may not be over. According to Marc...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Lineups with Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Eyed by Darvin Ham
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is considering lineups that would include both Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley in the backcourt, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein:. Ham is entering his first season as L.A.'s head coach after the team parted ways with Frank Vogel. He is trying to...
Bleacher Report
Nets Rumors: Joe Harris Not on Trade Block After Undergoing Ankle Surgery Last Season
The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly not interested in trading guard Joe Harris before the start of the 2022-23 season. Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reported the Nets have "adamantly" said they are hanging on to Harris, who missed all but 14 games of last season because of an ankle injury.
Bleacher Report
Chris Paul Says He's Udonis Haslem's 'Biggest Fan' amid Criticism of Heat Contract
Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul sees the utility in the Miami Heat bringing Udonis Haslem back for a 20th season in the NBA. Speaking to a group of high school players in Los Angeles, Paul said he might be Haslem's "biggest fan" because older veterans can be valuable in setting an example for younger teammates:
Bleacher Report
Bold Trades for NBA Contenders: Targeting Myles Turner, Ben Simmons, More
NBA teams have less than a month before training camps open to make their final roster alterations, which will primarily consist of trades following a dried-up free-agent market. This means one last chance for teams with playoff (or championship) aspirations to add talent, much like we just saw with the...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LA Has 'Strongly Resisted' Sitting Russell Westbrook amid Trade Buzz
Russell Westbrook's future with the Los Angeles Lakers remains a hot topic this offseason. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the trade rumors surrounding the star point guard won't have an effect on his playing time while he's on the team. Sources told Stein that "the Lakers, to date, have strongly resisted the idea of shelving Westbrook completely until they can find a trade for him."
Bleacher Report
Aces' A'ja Wilson Named 2022 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year
Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson was named the WNBA's Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday and earned first-team All-Defensive honors as well. Wilson collected 20 first-place votes, beating out the Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas (14 votes) and the Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart (13 votes). Stewart joined Wilson on...
Bleacher Report
Duke's Rachel Richardson Discusses Impact of Being Target of Racial Slurs by BYU Fans
Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson opened up about her experience being targeted with racial slurs by members of the crowd during Friday's match against BYU in an interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe. On Sunday, Richardson posted a message on Twitter saying she and some of her teammates, who are Black,...
Bleacher Report
Raiders Rumors: Alex Leatherwood Released; Las Vegas 'Tried to Trade Him to Everyone'
The Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday waived 2021 first-round pick Alex Leatherwood, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The right guard started 17 games as a rookie, but the Raiders "tried to trade him to everyone" before releasing him, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Las Vegas will be left with...
