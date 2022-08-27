ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Bleacher Report

Donovan Mitchell Removes Jazz from Twitter Bio amid Knicks Trade Rumors

We may have reached the passive-aggressive chess move phase of the Donovan Mitchell trade talks. Mitchell removed any mention of the Jazz from his social media bios this week as the team continues to explore trading the All-Star guard. Here is where we make the obligatory mention that Mitchell also...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Cam Reddish Interests LA in Donovan Mitchell-Knicks 3-Team Trade Talks

The Los Angeles Lakers have interest in New York Knicks wing Cam Reddish, per Marc Berman of the New York Post. That rumor is amid a report from Berman indicating that the Knicks are still "hopeful" they can land Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell via trade despite being in the midst of finalizing a four-year contract extension with wing RJ Barrett.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

5 NBA Teams That Will Regret Their 2022 Offseason

NBA rosters are largely set now, although we could still see a few trades and minor free-agent signings before training camps begin in late September. Since most teams are likely done making moves, it's safe to start reviewing every team's body of work between the draft, free agency, contract extensions and trades.
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

B/R NBA Future Rankings: Projecting Every Team's Next 3 Years

No one can predict the future, at least not with certainty. But with the NBA, that doesn't prevent us from trying. In this week's edition of the power rankings, we're going to sort teams by a combination of subjective factors, most of which will have an eye toward the future.
NBA
Bleacher Report

3 Instant Reactions After RJ Barrett's Knicks Contract Extension

The New York Knicks made a huge commitment to their future Monday night, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that they were closing in on a contract extension with scoring wing RJ Barrett. Barrett's agent, Bill Duffy, told Wojnarowski that the rookie extension is for four years and worth up to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Bold Trades for NBA Contenders: Targeting Myles Turner, Ben Simmons, More

NBA teams have less than a month before training camps open to make their final roster alterations, which will primarily consist of trades following a dried-up free-agent market. This means one last chance for teams with playoff (or championship) aspirations to add talent, much like we just saw with the...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: LA Has 'Strongly Resisted' Sitting Russell Westbrook amid Trade Buzz

Russell Westbrook's future with the Los Angeles Lakers remains a hot topic this offseason. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the trade rumors surrounding the star point guard won't have an effect on his playing time while he's on the team. Sources told Stein that "the Lakers, to date, have strongly resisted the idea of shelving Westbrook completely until they can find a trade for him."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Aces' A'ja Wilson Named 2022 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson was named the WNBA's Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday and earned first-team All-Defensive honors as well. Wilson collected 20 first-place votes, beating out the Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas (14 votes) and the Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart (13 votes). Stewart joined Wilson on...
LAS VEGAS, NV

