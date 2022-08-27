ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Lawsuit Filed Against Mesa County Commissioners

By Michael Logerwell
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15BQ0W_0hXgf1Og00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Two Mesa County Residents filed a suit claiming that Mesa County voting machines “systematically delete records.” Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis says those claims have been disproven.

Barbara Crossman and Brian Fenwick named Designated Election Official Brandi Bants and all three Mesa County Commissioners in the suit.

If the claims were true then Mesa County would be violating Colorado law 1-7-802 which states elections officials are required to hold on to any elections records for at least 25 months.

“They said there is a systematic deletion of records within the system, which has been disproven,” said Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis. But even if their claims were true, “we have paper ballots to confirm the vote,” said Commissioner Davis.

The suit wants Mesa County to be required to count votes by hand in the 2022 mid-term election.

“We have voter-verified paper ballots. You don’t vote electronically in Mesa County. You have a paper ballot which you vote on, it’s just tabulated electronically,” said Commissioner Davis. He also noted that Mesa County is able to take a sample of paper ballots, to make sure the machines are counting correctly.

“This idea that we need to get rid of the machines is moot, it’s bogus,” said Commissioner Davis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 3

Glenda Safken
3d ago

Doesn’t matter what Davis opinion is. What he says is not proof. And just because he says we have paper ballots doesn’t mean they will ever let us serf’s look at them. Davis is corrupt along with the DA, secretary of state and the governor.

Reply
5
Related
KJCT8

Mesa County gives state ultimatum

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We’re working for you to find out why a state-owned chunk of land off I-70 is littered with trash and old RVs. A few would argue the parcel of land is an eyesore. “My colleagues and I have made numerous phone calls and tried...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Grand Junction company With Ties to Artemis

MESA COUNTY COMMISSIONERS ARE EXPECTED TO SIGN A DEAL TO GIVE THE LIBRARY THREE ACRES OF LAND FOR THE NEW LIBRARY IN CLIFTON. DISTRICT 51 SUPERINTENDENT DR. BRIAN HILL WANTS YOU TO KNOW EVERYTHING HE HAS PLANNED FOR YOUR STUDENTS... Immunization Rates Down For Most Students. Updated: 6 hours ago.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Mesa, CO
City
Grand Junction, CO
Mesa County, CO
Government
County
Mesa County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Mesa County School Board Members Attend Right-Wing Workshop Targeting ‘Equity’ & ‘Inclusivity’

Nineteen residents from around the Grand Valley, including Mesa County Valley District 51 School Board President Andrea Haitz and fellow school board member Angela Lema – attended the “save our schools” workshop held Thursday, August 26 at a Grand Junction hotel. Schindler presented the workshop on behalf of Heritage Action for America.
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Stolen vehicles found in Montrose County

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - On August 22, 2022, the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office High Impact Target Team (HITT) tracked three stolen vehicles in a single location in Montrose County. The HITT began surveillance of the property after receiving a tip. Shortly after beginning their observation, the HITT approached the...
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Machines#Politics Local#Election Local#Mesa County Commissioners#Nexstar Media Inc
ESPN Western Colorado

How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime

If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KJCT8

Walmart on Warrior Way gets remodel and new services for customers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction residents got their first look at the newly remodeled Walmart located at 541 Warrior Way on Friday during the ribbon cutting ceremony. During the ceremony, Grand Junction Neighborhood Market’s store manager highlighted a selected group of associates for the career paths they’ve built...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Week 1 Sticker Day

In Week 1: We're talking about big time run games, hype coaching staffs, and a particular pitch and catch from Delta. Catch sticker day every Monday on KREX 5 and FOX 4 NEWS!
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

KREX

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy