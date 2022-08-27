ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downingtown, PA

easternpafootball.com

Philadelphia Catholic League Players of the Week Week of August 29th, 2022

Davis was a workhorse in the Explorers’ comeback, 37-28, victory at North Penn. Displaying savvy and toughness, Davis carried 31 times for 238 yards and one score. He added another score on a 23-yard reception. Having to wait his turn behind LaSalle all-timer Sam Brown, the talented Davis is primed for a breakout season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Home to Six of Pennsylvania’s 50 Highest-Scoring School Districts, Chester County No Longer Boasts No. 1

Chester County is home to six of the 50 highest-scoring school districts in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. For the first time in seven years, Unionville-Chadds Ford did not take the top spot in both Chester County and the entire state. The 3,932-student school district ranked fourth in the state, two spots behind No. 2 Tredyffrin-Easttown.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
chestercounty.com

Herr Foods announces winning ‘Flavored by Philly’ chip flavor

The wait is over, Philadelphia! After months of taste testing and voting in Herr’s. #FlavoredbyPhilly contest, the winning flavor has been determined. Nottingham-based Herr Foods Inc., known for creating innovative snack flavors, launched Flavored by Philly — a line of limited-time chip flavors that only Philadelphia locals could claim as their own, and asked the City of Brotherly Love to vote on their favorite iconic Philly flavor.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Steakhouses in Philadelphia

- In Philadelphia, there are many options for steak lovers. You're sure to find a steakhouse that suits your tastes, from upscale to down-home. A good steakhouse will satisfy your cravings and keep you coming back for more. Below are some of our staff picks of The Best Steakhouses in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Have a couple of spare days in Philly? Fill up your itinerary with some of the best day trips from Philadelphia, PA. Within a couple of hours’ drive of Pennsylvania’s largest city, you’ll find a variety of interesting destinations, covering a wide range of interests, atmospheres, and opportunities for fun!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Collider

Movies of Brotherly Love: 7 Films That Showcased the Best of Philadelphia

Nothing better than Philly! As one of the most historic, populated, and influential cities in the United States, Philadelphia has had its fair share of movies filmed and set in the Philadelphia neighborhoods. In regard to television, Philadelphia has been widely recognized. Shows like Abbott Elementary, The Goldbergs, and (of course) It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia showcase the Eagles’ home for the world to see.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Seafood Restaurants in Pennsylvania

Look no further if you're searching for Philadelphia's best seafood restaurant. Read on to learn about Ocean Prime, Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, and Henry's Salt of the Sea. All of these restaurants feature fresh fish and seafood. Whether you're looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience, these restaurants will meet all your expectations.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

East Penn Railroad train derailment in Chester County part of "very scary" trend

NEWLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- There's new information on a train that derailed in Chester County, narrowly missing a woman's home. Eyewitness News first showed you the scene two weeks ago.It was the second time an East Penn Railroad train jumped the tracks in her yard.Everything has been cleaned up, but Trudie Powell's yard is completely torn up.Powell's been scared ever since this happened and now, she's even more concerned after learning the railroad that passes through her backyard has had a number of other accidents over the years."You can see where the grass is brown," Powell said. "That's where...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

