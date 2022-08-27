Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
papreplive.com
This date in 2012: A weekly look back at the state final Coatesville team, 8.31
It has been a decade since Coatesville surprised many by reaching the PIAA Class 4A State Championship game. The 2012 Red Raiders were only the third team from Chester County to reach a state final in football, joining the 1994 and 1996 Downingtown teams. Because of that, each week we...
easternpafootball.com
Philadelphia Catholic League Players of the Week Week of August 29th, 2022
Davis was a workhorse in the Explorers’ comeback, 37-28, victory at North Penn. Displaying savvy and toughness, Davis carried 31 times for 238 yards and one score. He added another score on a 23-yard reception. Having to wait his turn behind LaSalle all-timer Sam Brown, the talented Davis is primed for a breakout season.
skooknews.com
North Schuylkill Graduate to Start as Middle Linebacker for Penn State Nittany Lions Against Purdue
It was announced earlier this week that North Schuylkill graduate, Tyler Elsdon, will start for the Nittany Lions this Thursday night in their game against Purdue. Over the past several weeks, news has been slowly trickling out of Happy Valley on who the starters will be for the upcoming Nittany Lions College Football Season.
Philadelphia high school is first to send cheer squad to nationals
The George Washington High School cheerleading squad is the first in The School District of Philadelphia's history to ever make it this far.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Chester Native, Former Eagles Owner Buys Full City Block in Miami
Former Eagles owner Norman Braman, the billionaire car dealer who spent his early years in West Chester before moving to Cobbs Creek, now owns an entire block in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, writes Brian Bandell for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Braman, 89, recently acquired the Fight Club Miami building located...
Home to Six of Pennsylvania’s 50 Highest-Scoring School Districts, Chester County No Longer Boasts No. 1
Chester County is home to six of the 50 highest-scoring school districts in Pennsylvania for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. For the first time in seven years, Unionville-Chadds Ford did not take the top spot in both Chester County and the entire state. The 3,932-student school district ranked fourth in the state, two spots behind No. 2 Tredyffrin-Easttown.
Delco Proud Again: Phil & Jim’s in Parkside Have ‘Best Hoagie on Earth’
A Phil & Jim's hoagie, reported to be 'the best hoagie on earth.'. In June, 2021, Phil & Jim’s Steaks and Hoagies in Parkside triumphed over Philadelphia competitors by being voted “Best Cheesesteak” in the Delaware Valley Region. That honor came from the Cheesesteak Madness Tournament, which...
chestercounty.com
Herr Foods announces winning ‘Flavored by Philly’ chip flavor
The wait is over, Philadelphia! After months of taste testing and voting in Herr’s. #FlavoredbyPhilly contest, the winning flavor has been determined. Nottingham-based Herr Foods Inc., known for creating innovative snack flavors, launched Flavored by Philly — a line of limited-time chip flavors that only Philadelphia locals could claim as their own, and asked the City of Brotherly Love to vote on their favorite iconic Philly flavor.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bring Your Appetite to the Best Breakfast Spots in Chester County
It’s no secret that Brandywine Valley has delicious places to eat at every corner, so if you’re looking for the best breakfast spots in Chester County, here’s a list that will leaving you feeling full and happy, writes Shannon Montgomery for County Lines Magazine. From cafes, diners,...
2 of Pennsylvania’s Top Colleges are in Delaware County
Two Delaware County colleges made it to the top 5 ranks in Niche’s listing of the top universities in Pennsylvania for 2023. Swarthmore College ranked at No. 3 while Haverford College made it to No. 4, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. Swarthmore and Haverford switched places on...
Two of Philadelphia’s Rooftop Bars Were Just Named the Best In the Country
Two of Philadelphia's best rooftop bars just made a prestigious list of the nation's best rooftop bars. In a list, published by Big 7, they've ranked the top 50 rooftop bars in the United States. Two of those bars are right here in Philadelphia. But, honestly, I'm a little surprised...
Conestoga Valley parents frustrated as new middle school construction continues, forcing virtual learning for start of school year
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It's been a disruptive start to the school year for some students in the Conestoga Valley School District in Lancaster County. “My kids have no stability in school," said Samantha Hershey. "COVID over the years now, and now this." Hershey is one of many Conestoga...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PhillyBite
Best Steakhouses in Philadelphia
- In Philadelphia, there are many options for steak lovers. You're sure to find a steakhouse that suits your tastes, from upscale to down-home. A good steakhouse will satisfy your cravings and keep you coming back for more. Below are some of our staff picks of The Best Steakhouses in Philadelphia.
Millville Man Killed in Crash on Route 9 in Middle Township, NJ
Authorities in Cape May County say a man from Millville was killed in a crash on Route 9 late last week. The accident happened last Thursday afternoon, August 25th, at around 4:15 on Route 9/Shore Road at Eagles Way in the Swainton section of Middle Township. According to the Middle...
fox29.com
Community rallies behind husband, father badly hurt in wave accident at Delaware beach
PHILADELPHIA - A local man faces a long road to recovery after he was badly injured in a boogie boarding accident while vacationing on the Delaware beach. Barry Fragale, a husband and father of two, said he was on a boogie board in the water off Bethany Beach when a wave came crashing down on top of him.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Have a couple of spare days in Philly? Fill up your itinerary with some of the best day trips from Philadelphia, PA. Within a couple of hours’ drive of Pennsylvania’s largest city, you’ll find a variety of interesting destinations, covering a wide range of interests, atmospheres, and opportunities for fun!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
Movies of Brotherly Love: 7 Films That Showcased the Best of Philadelphia
Nothing better than Philly! As one of the most historic, populated, and influential cities in the United States, Philadelphia has had its fair share of movies filmed and set in the Philadelphia neighborhoods. In regard to television, Philadelphia has been widely recognized. Shows like Abbott Elementary, The Goldbergs, and (of course) It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia showcase the Eagles’ home for the world to see.
PhillyBite
Best Seafood Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Look no further if you're searching for Philadelphia's best seafood restaurant. Read on to learn about Ocean Prime, Monterey Bay Fish Grotto, and Henry's Salt of the Sea. All of these restaurants feature fresh fish and seafood. Whether you're looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience, these restaurants will meet all your expectations.
Schuylkill County band is an international sensation
TREMONT, Pa. — This is Crobot– A hard rock band known across the United States. The band has performed in 20 countries and made the Billboard Top 10. One thing fans may not know is that Crobot got its start in Schuylkill County. Lead singer Brandon Yeagley says...
East Penn Railroad train derailment in Chester County part of "very scary" trend
NEWLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- There's new information on a train that derailed in Chester County, narrowly missing a woman's home. Eyewitness News first showed you the scene two weeks ago.It was the second time an East Penn Railroad train jumped the tracks in her yard.Everything has been cleaned up, but Trudie Powell's yard is completely torn up.Powell's been scared ever since this happened and now, she's even more concerned after learning the railroad that passes through her backyard has had a number of other accidents over the years."You can see where the grass is brown," Powell said. "That's where...
Comments / 0