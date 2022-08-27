Read full article on original website
Related
theuconnblog.com
UConn football drops season opener at Utah State, 31-20
UConn football opened its season in an encouraging fashion, losing to Utah State but comfortably covering the 27-point spread and sufficiently competing down to the wire. The hosts prevailed, 31-20, and a few key Huskies went down with injuries, but Jim Mora and his staff have a lot to be proud of in their first outing.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
UConn perfect punt vs Utah State 2022 College Football
UConn perfect punt vs Utah State 2022 College Football. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Comment suggestions for future videos and enjoy! Check out my other...
KSLTV
Ogden High community supporting football coach after ALS diagnosis
OGDEN, Utah — Casey Scott was live at Ogden High School on Monday, talking with a beloved football coach and what it means to be Thompson Tough. Ogden High coach Erik Thompson was recently diagnosed with ALS. You can read more about his story here.
travelawaits.com
7 Amazing Restaurants To Try In Ogden, Utah
My husband and I finished a year of full-time RVing in Ogden, Utah. Ogden, the first settlement in Utah, is 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake and 35 miles north of Salt Lake City. If you are a snow skier, you probably recognize the name Ogden as it is the gateway of Powder Mountain and Snowbasin ski resorts. Ogden is continually growing and thriving, and they have a great food scene. Here are the seven amazing restaurants we tried in Ogden, Utah, on our travels and what we had from each. My list falls in the order of which we ate there.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Raising Cane’s location to open in Layton
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Chicken fans rejoice! The nationally loved chicken tender chain is opening a new location in Layton this fall. This will be the sixth Raising Cane’s to open since the company expanded into Utah in 2021, which saw cars lining up to get a taste of the “ONE LOVE craveable chicken”. “Layton, […]
upr.org
Gov. Spencer Cox will visit Cache County Thursday
Utah Governor Spencer Cox travels to Cache County Thursday. Part of his 360 Tour Cox will visit students at Logan High School and Adams Wealth and USU Credit Union employees. Following a Utah State University Town Hall in the Huntsman School of Business the governor will tour an environmental instrumentation company, Campbell Scientific. An agriculture town hall concludes the visit.
KSLTV
Parents outraged after preferred pronouns posted by Farmington Jr. High counselors
FARMINGTON, Utah — There was outrage at Farmington Junior High School after school counselors had new placards made that showed their preferred pronouns. The move motivated parents to send emails and make phone calls to the school. Some were angry enough that police were asked to investigate. Likewise, some...
Coffeeshop near Idaho-Utah border alleged to be haunted
LOGAN, Utah — When visiting Country No Nonsense Coffee in Willow Park, visitors may experience a chill beyond what is in their iced coffee. After several strange occurrences — many of which have started in the last few weeks — two local paranormal groups, with the help of the owner, have begun investigating possible unseen presences in the small shop. Co-owner Sarah Avalos said since the shop opened, the register...
RELATED PEOPLE
Utah officials respond to claims of voter fraud by ‘My Pillow Guy’
UTAH (ABC4) – We’re two-and-a-half months away from the mid-term election, and the topic of election fraud is already taking center stage in politics. Utah’s top officials are responding to the “My Pillow Guy” who claims Utah voting is fraudulent and even criminal. Mike Lindell, also known as the “My Pillow Guy,” recently went on […]
Herald-Journal
Like Yellowstone: Logan Canyon beaver colony attracting crowds
A family of beavers in Logan Canyon has gained celebrity status of sorts this summer, attracting spectators almost nightly to watch them go about their business. One reason for the beavers’ popularity is that the dam and lodge they’ve built along Temple Fork are only a few paces from the road, so families can easily park and set out blankets and lawn chairs for the evening “shows.”
Camper trailer sparks in flames in Davis County
KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The Kaysville Fire Department responded early Tuesday morning to a camper trailer fire in Davis County. As crews were responding to the fire around 12:59 a.m., the caller reported the fire has spread into a barn, and hay was currently engulfed in flames. Automatic aid was received from the Layton City […]
KSLTV
Utah family pleads for help in 40-year-old cold case
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A Davis County family is pleading for help in a 40-year-old cold case. It was today, back in 1982, when 3-year-old Rachael Runyan disappeared from a playground behind her family’s home. “It was only minutes as I prepared their lunch,” said Elaine Runyan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man pinned by car at North Salt Lake car wash
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – A 57-year-old Ogden man is in critical condition after being pinned by his car at a North Salt Lake car wash, police say. Sgt. Mitch Gwilliam of the North Salt Lake Police Department states that they received the call regarding the incident at approximately 8:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Police […]
ksl.com
Ogden man crushed after being pinned by vehicle in car wash
NORTH SALT LAKE — An Ogden man was critically injured Saturday after he was pinned by his vehicle in a car wash. A 57-year-old man drove his pickup truck into the automatic bay of a car wash about 8:45 a.m. at 115 N. Redwood Road. For some reason, the man got out of his truck and the truck began to roll, said North Salt Lake Assistant Police Chief Mitch Gwilliam.
Herald-Journal
Correction: Smithfield taking its own course on garbage collection
An Aug. 12 article on garbage issues in Cache Valley gave an inaccurate impression that the towns of Smithfield, Lewiston and Richmond were working together — outside of a countywide consortium — to arrange for new trash-hauling services. Smithfield Mayor Kris Monson said this week that her town is going its own direction to replace the service Logan plans to suspend for all valley towns in the near future. She said Smithfield has yet to finalize the details of its plan.
kslnewsradio.com
Car wash accident leaves one man in critical condition
SALT LAKE CITY — Chief Mitch Gwilliam with North Salt Lake PD said at 8:45 a.m. an accident occurred at a car wash near 115 N Redwood Rd North Salt Lake. The accident involved a 57-year-old man from Ogden, Utah. Chief Gwilliam says for an unknown reason, the man...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
UPDATE: Victim identified in fatal Clearfield crash
UPDATE: 8/29/22 3:33 p.m. CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – The man who died in a rollover crash in Clearfield on Saturday has been identified. Clearfield Police say the passenger who died during the accident was identified as 29-year-old Michael Hards-Keely. Police say all other individuals involved in the crash sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Responding agencies included: North […]
kjzz.com
One killed, four hospitalized after crash in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — One person has died and four others were hospitalized after a crash in Davis County. Officials said they received reports of the crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. They responded to the scene at 650 East and SR-193 and learned two vehicles were involved,...
1 person dead after crash in Clearfield
A man was killed in a crash between a minivan and an SUV Saturday evening in Clearfield at 650 East and State Route 193 (3000 North).
Gephardt Daily
Man dies after being ejected from truck during Clearfield crash
CLEARFIELD, Utah, Aug. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man in his late 20s died Saturday after being ejected from a truck that rolled on State Route 193 in Clearfield, police said. Clearfield police say a crash on SR-193 near 650 East involving an eastbound Jeep Gladiator and a...
Comments / 0