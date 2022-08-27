Read full article on original website
Decreasing clouds, cooler
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A cold front is moving through the region this morning and it has sparked off a couple little showers and thundershowers. As this front continues to the south, there’s a slight chance we could see a few more batches of showers and isolated thunderstorms roll through. Otherwise, we’ll have plenty of sunshine around the region. With that front moving through, it will be cooler and the wind will switch to the north. Highs for most of the region will be in the 80s today with some 90s to the south. Any rain should be wrapped up by tonight and all our football games should be dry!
UPDATE: Multiple cars continued to crash on I-29 near Madison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now just learned of a car crash on I-29 that is currently blocking traffic in the southbound lane near Madison. UPDATE: 6:06: According to Deputy Carl Brakke with the Moody County Sheriff’s Office, the crash began near the 109 Coleman exit. Originally a car in the right lane was attempting to pass another car in the left lane and hit the vehicle causing it to roll through the median and into the southbound I-29 lanes. The car that flipped came to rest on the shoulder, facing the oncoming traffic.
Rock County Tractor Ride visits South Dakota Veterans Cemetery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seventy-seven tractors drove 30 miles from Luverne City Park to the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery to honor veterans who have lost their lives. The Rock County Tractor Ride began as a conversation at a coffee shop six years ago between Rodger Ossenfort and...
Changes at the Denny Sanford Premier Center
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Denny Sanford Premier Center is entering into a busy season, including a full slate of concerts as well as the kickoff of the Sioux Falls Stampede season, and guests can expect some changes when attending these events. “People come to buildings like...
Missing Rapid City teen found safe in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say the missing 15-year-old Rapid City on the scene of the Aug. 20 double homicide was found safe. On Wednesday, Rapid City police announced on Facebook that they found 15-year-old Rochelle Janis in Sioux Falls. Authorities believe Janis was at the location where a double homicide took place on Aug. 20.
Avera Medical Minute: Seasonal allergies
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A change of seasons is more than just leaves beginning to change colors and snow beginning to fall. Seasonal allergies can be a tough adjustment for people according to Dr. Benjamin Meyerink with Avera Medical Group. “Everybody is at risk,” says Dr. Meyerink. While allergies are prevalent in children, adults appear to suffer from symptoms even more. Minimizing exposure to triggers is the first step. Preventative measures such as being aware of pollen production, dust, and animals. Dr. Meyerink says there are weather reports and phone apps that can help detect pollen count for you.
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, August 30th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Garretson’s Jenna Van Holland was one of the best kickers in South Dakota as a junior after winning the job as the Blue Dragons PK. The senior is back while also playing soccer as well. Gary, SD native Dani Sievers is loving her decision to do gymnastics at Oklahoma. The Canaries lost again and we had a big upset in HS Volleyball as Roosevelt knocked off #2AA Washington. Harrisburg and Jefferson were victorious on their home floors.
Saturday, Sept. 3 is the last day to use your landfill free pass
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls announced that Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, is the last day the 2022 Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill Pass will be accepted. The landfill will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Don’t forget to tarp or secure...
Fridays on the Plaza featured musical guest Brady Wrede
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week’s Fridays on the Plaza featured musical guest Brady Wrede. Crowds listened to unreleased exclusive originals and covers by musical guest Brady Wrede. If you want to hear more from Brady Wrede, he will be performing at Lupulin Brewing next Friday, Sept. 9.
City of Sioux Falls looking to renovate aquatic centers
The Sioux Falls School District is using Monday’s arrest of Anthony Lewis as a reminder for families to talk to their children about strangers and safety. Nineteen Sioux Falls restaurants to participate in annual Downtown Pork Showdown. Updated: 9 hours ago. Sioux Falls’ newest food competition kicks off on...
Catching up with Love Island USA contestant, Sioux Falls native Isaiah Campbell
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Peacock Original Love Island USA brought a group of contestants together with an array of challenges ahead of them. Throughout their stay, the islanders were forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or “recouple” with someone new. Viewers were also able to intervene periodically to determine who gets another shot at love and who left the villa without it. South Dakota has a local connection to the show with contestant Isaiah Campbell featured in the show. We asked him about his experience and what is next for him.
Report finds Sioux Falls officer justified in returning fire against armed suspect
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) released the summary of the June 22, 2022, officer-involved shooting. Assistant Chief Nick Cook said officers had located a stolen vehicle in a business parking lot in southwest Sioux Falls around...
Reckless driver escaped Lincoln County officers on foot booked 2 days later
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln County Deputies said a failed traffic stop turned into a lengthy pursuit, and the suspect escaped on foot. Officers were still able to gain custody of the suspect only two days later. According to a Facebook post by the Lincoln County Deputies,...
Geothermal leak cancels classes for students in Elkton School District #5-3
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Elkton School District website, a geothermal leak sent students home on Aug. 31, and the continued cleanup canceled class on Thursday. Officials say the football team will still travel to Tyndall on Thursday night for their game against Bon Homme....
44th Annual Dakota Bowl will be played at McEneaney Field and not Howard Wood
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The O’Gorman Knights came flying out of the gates with an impressive 55-20 win at Brandon Valley last Saturday night. And now comes the big game, Dakota Bowl 44 and it will be at McEneaney Field Saturday night at 7 o’clock. Traditionally the game has been at Howard Wood Field with packed stands on both sides.
Dakota News Now nominated for 2 regional Emmy Awards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now has been nominated for two Upper Midwest Emmy Awards. The Upper Midwest Emmy Awards nominated Dakota News Now’s 10 p.m. newscast for our coverage of the May 12 derecho storm that wreaked havoc on the city of Castlewood. The nomination includes Dakota News Now’s producer Miranda Eschen, anchors Brian Allen and Anndrea Anderson, reporters Cooper Seamer, Zach Borg, and Austin Haskins, meteorologists Philip Schreck and Tyler Roney, photojournalists Adam Huntimer, David Hauck, and Troy Timmerman, and editor Andrew Poepping.
Man faces charges for leading motorcycle pursuit in Lincoln County
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Facebook post by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said a failed attempted motorcycle traffic stop turned into a lengthy pursuit. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, deputies attempted to stop a 2019 white Kawasaki ZX1400 near the Harrisburg High School on Willow St. for speeding. The motorcycle sped up instead of pulling over and initiated the pursuit with police. The motorcycle split traffic down the middle of the road, reached speeds over 120 MPH, and continued through Harrisburg, eventually leaving the city limits towards Lake Alvin.
How the state’s first “Flock Safety” camera busted car thieves in Madison
MADISON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Technology never used before in South Dakota was used to bust stolen vehicles twice within a span of 24 hours on Monday and Tuesday. About four months ago, the Madison Police Department spent almost $30,000 on automated license plate reading technology, a product out of Atlanta called Flock Safety.
Sioux Falls police looking for suspect who asked kids to get in his truck
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said officers are investigating after two boys were asked to get into a stranger’s car on their walk home from the bus stop. Officer Sam Clemens said police received a report at 2:42 p.m. on Thursday saying that a...
Canaries slow start dooms them to 8th straight loss, 10-4 to Lincoln
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Lincoln scored six runs in their half of the first inning on Wednesday and never looked back as the Saltdogs topped the Canaries 10-4 at Sioux Falls Stadium. Lincoln added three more runs in the third frame and went up 9-0 before the Birds...
