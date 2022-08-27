SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A cold front is moving through the region this morning and it has sparked off a couple little showers and thundershowers. As this front continues to the south, there’s a slight chance we could see a few more batches of showers and isolated thunderstorms roll through. Otherwise, we’ll have plenty of sunshine around the region. With that front moving through, it will be cooler and the wind will switch to the north. Highs for most of the region will be in the 80s today with some 90s to the south. Any rain should be wrapped up by tonight and all our football games should be dry!

