Marcus Freeman is ready to return to his alma mater and begin his first season as Notre Dame’s head coach. As the first week of the 2022 season begins, Freeman met with reporters in South Bend on Monday afternoon for his game-week press conference ahead of Notre Dame’s trip to Columbus to play Ohio State on Saturday night at Ohio Stadium (7:30 p.m., ABC). The former Ohio State linebacker was asked about his past as a Buckeye, but wanted to keep the focus primarily on his own team as the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish prepare to play the second-ranked Buckeyes in the stadium where he played his own college football.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO