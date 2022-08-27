ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eleven Warriors

The 10 Biggest Questions Surrounding Ohio State

Ohio State is six days away from being the focus of the college football world. The Buckeyes have the most intriguing matchup nationwide in Week 1, with two top-five teams coming to Ohio Stadium. OSU hopes to set the tone with a season-opening win over Notre Dame and end the year lifting college football’s most coveted trophy for the first time in eight years.
Ohio State announces ‘Safelite Field’ at Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State has announced Columbus-based Safelite will become the first-ever field sponsor at Ohio Stadium. The sponsorship will begin this season, with Safelite placing their company logo in two locations on the field. OSU installed new field turf for this season. The Safelite logos will be placed opposite the Big Ten […]
Malik Hartford Loves Ohio State’s “Family Atmosphere,” Buckeyes Offer No. 1 Overall Prospect in 2025, Brandon Inniss and Mark Fletcher Excel on National TV

Ohio State safety commit Malik Hartford is off to a strong start to his senior season. The four-star prospect has helped lead Lakota West to a 2-0 record early in the 2022 season, most recently dominating rival Lakota East in a 49-6 victory Friday. Hartford made his presence felt early...
Marcus Freeman Excited to Play “Great Team” in “Hostile Environment,” Not Focused on Coaching Against Alma Mater

Marcus Freeman is ready to return to his alma mater and begin his first season as Notre Dame’s head coach. As the first week of the 2022 season begins, Freeman met with reporters in South Bend on Monday afternoon for his game-week press conference ahead of Notre Dame’s trip to Columbus to play Ohio State on Saturday night at Ohio Stadium (7:30 p.m., ABC). The former Ohio State linebacker was asked about his past as a Buckeye, but wanted to keep the focus primarily on his own team as the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish prepare to play the second-ranked Buckeyes in the stadium where he played his own college football.
Patterson questionable as Irish prep for Buckeyes

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman says offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson is questionable for the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish’s opener against No. 2 Ohio State. Patterson has been dealing with an injury to his right foot for about two weeks, but Freeman did expect the fifth-year senior to practice this week. Patterson […]
Busting Myths - The United States’ worst managed large public university? Ohio State’s 5½ “D’s”: Disorganization, dysfunction, disengagement, depression, dishonesty, and undisciplined

Faculty, staff, and students are OSU’s greatest assets. But the university’s leaders by sloganeering rarely acknowledge that. Students, staff, and faculty do not share President Kristina Johnson’s incessant personal identification and embrace of “My Fellow Buckeyes” or “Born to be a Buckeye.” They are demoralized. Faculty and staff in particular, but also many students, with due cause, feel locked out of OSU decision-making and communications structures. Disaffection is high.
Two women shot multiple times in south Columbus

You can watch street surveillance footage of the car in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for the suspect who shot two women in the Livingston Avenue Area on the south side. On Sunday, officers went to the 1000 block of Lockbourne Road around 7:00 a.m. after reports of […]
8 Must-Try Sandwiches You Can Find Around Columbus

Sometimes you just have to put some ingredients on some bread and take it back to the basics. Probably the single most important food ever invented is the one we tend to overlook the most. An underrated hero in the culinary world, the sandwich has defined the lives of many, from childhood to adulthood.
Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for May 2022

1. $2,650,000; 333 N. Parkview Ave., Bexley; Brian Schottenstein from Melanie Schottenstein. 2. $2,200,000; 6804 Ohio Canal Ct. NW, Canal Winchester; Chad M. & Brandee L. Crist, trustees, from A&A Bros Investments LLC. 3. $2,000,000; 5405 Red Bank Rd., Galena; 5405 Red Bank Road LLC from Michele Auddino. 4. $1,995,000;...
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area

Are you searching for a great bakery in the Columbus area? If the answer is yes, you should check out these local bakeries. This bakery located in Japan Marketplace offers a variety of delicious Japanese goods with a French twist. Patrons can't get enough of their strawberry cake slices, matcha cream puffs, and red bean rolls. If you're looking for something savory, consider getting their curry donuts and spicy tuna bread. In addition to baked goods, Belle's offers green tea soft serve ice cream, shaved ice, and lattes.
Motorcyclist in critical condition following accident in Clintonville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an accident in Clintonville Tuesday morning. The crash happened at East Cooke Road around 4:30 a.m., police said. The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. No other information was released.
