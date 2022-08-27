Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
They Only Found Her Legs: Ohio Mother Searching For Answers In Her Daughter's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: Williams ‘walking the walk’ as Buckeye captainThe LanternColumbus, OH
New, larger facility to replace Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital will provide more jobs and treatmentThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
Football: Five biggest storylines entering Week 1The LanternColumbus, OH
Hoops Notes: Chatman, James to visit; Swain set to decide; Sueing ready to go?
It has been a few weeks since the Ohio State men’s basketball team made its two-game exhibition trip to The Bahamas. OSU coach Chris Holtmann has had time to dissect the tape from his team’s wins over the national teams from Egypt and Puerto Rico. It is still...
Ohio State announces ‘Safelite Field’ at Ohio Stadium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State has announced Columbus-based Safelite will become the first-ever field sponsor at Ohio Stadium. The sponsorship will begin this season, with Safelite placing their company logo in two locations on the field. OSU installed new field turf for this season. The Safelite logos will be placed opposite the Big Ten […]
Eleven Warriors
Malik Hartford Loves Ohio State’s “Family Atmosphere,” Buckeyes Offer No. 1 Overall Prospect in 2025, Brandon Inniss and Mark Fletcher Excel on National TV
Ohio State safety commit Malik Hartford is off to a strong start to his senior season. The four-star prospect has helped lead Lakota West to a 2-0 record early in the 2022 season, most recently dominating rival Lakota East in a 49-6 victory Friday. Hartford made his presence felt early...
Eleven Warriors
Marcus Freeman Excited to Play “Great Team” in “Hostile Environment,” Not Focused on Coaching Against Alma Mater
Marcus Freeman is ready to return to his alma mater and begin his first season as Notre Dame’s head coach. As the first week of the 2022 season begins, Freeman met with reporters in South Bend on Monday afternoon for his game-week press conference ahead of Notre Dame’s trip to Columbus to play Ohio State on Saturday night at Ohio Stadium (7:30 p.m., ABC). The former Ohio State linebacker was asked about his past as a Buckeye, but wanted to keep the focus primarily on his own team as the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish prepare to play the second-ranked Buckeyes in the stadium where he played his own college football.
Patterson questionable as Irish prep for Buckeyes
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman says offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson is questionable for the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish’s opener against No. 2 Ohio State. Patterson has been dealing with an injury to his right foot for about two weeks, but Freeman did expect the fifth-year senior to practice this week. Patterson […]
onefootdown.com
The spread for Notre Dame VS Ohio State widens even more for game week
Welcome to game week! It’s been a long, long offseason — but it’s finally game week for the season opener for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as they travel to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. It’s the biggest game of the week with ESPN’s...
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths - The United States’ worst managed large public university? Ohio State’s 5½ “D’s”: Disorganization, dysfunction, disengagement, depression, dishonesty, and undisciplined
Faculty, staff, and students are OSU’s greatest assets. But the university’s leaders by sloganeering rarely acknowledge that. Students, staff, and faculty do not share President Kristina Johnson’s incessant personal identification and embrace of “My Fellow Buckeyes” or “Born to be a Buckeye.” They are demoralized. Faculty and staff in particular, but also many students, with due cause, feel locked out of OSU decision-making and communications structures. Disaffection is high.
New OSU program piloting this fall aims to provide debt free degree
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As the Fall 2022 semester is in full swing, NBC4 sat down with The Ohio State University President Dr. Kristina Johnson to discuss the debt-free degree program the university is piloting this fall. The Scarlet and Gray Advantage Program was announced by OSU last November. This fall, it is piloting the […]
Two women shot multiple times in south Columbus
You can watch street surveillance footage of the car in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for the suspect who shot two women in the Livingston Avenue Area on the south side. On Sunday, officers went to the 1000 block of Lockbourne Road around 7:00 a.m. after reports of […]
columbusnavigator.com
8 Must-Try Sandwiches You Can Find Around Columbus
Sometimes you just have to put some ingredients on some bread and take it back to the basics. Probably the single most important food ever invented is the one we tend to overlook the most. An underrated hero in the culinary world, the sandwich has defined the lives of many, from childhood to adulthood.
columbusmonthly.com
Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for May 2022
1. $2,650,000; 333 N. Parkview Ave., Bexley; Brian Schottenstein from Melanie Schottenstein. 2. $2,200,000; 6804 Ohio Canal Ct. NW, Canal Winchester; Chad M. & Brandee L. Crist, trustees, from A&A Bros Investments LLC. 3. $2,000,000; 5405 Red Bank Rd., Galena; 5405 Red Bank Road LLC from Michele Auddino. 4. $1,995,000;...
Columbus teachers’ union accepts new deal, Columbus students return to classroom Monday
COLUMBUS — The Columbus Education Association voted to accept the contract the union’s bargaining team and Columbus Board of Education agreed to last week, according to our news partner WBNS TV in Columbus. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Columbus teachers’ union to vote on conceptual agreement Sunday. More than 4,000...
WSYX ABC6
Motorcyclist in critical condition following accident in Clintonville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an accident in Clintonville Tuesday morning. The crash happened at East Cooke Road around 4:30 a.m., police said. The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. No other information was released.
Man breaks into home, shoots another man in east Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is recovering from minor injuries after he was shot by another man inside a house Saturday night in east Columbus, according to Columbus police. CPD said officers went to the 1100 block of Simpson Drive just before 9 p.m. on the report of a burglary and shooting. Officers found […]
