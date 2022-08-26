ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leakey, TX

Crime Stoppers searching for woman accused of running from the law

Kerr County Crime Stoppers is hoping a $5,000 reward will help them find woman accused of running from the law. Lynda Manchaca is wanted for allegedly not showing up to court on a felony DWI charge. She can now add another felony to her record, an enhanced bail-jumping charge. If...
KERR COUNTY, TX
Expect a healthy scattering of showers and thunderstorms today

SAN ANTONIO - A wet start to the day with areas of heavy rain in the western third of the viewing area. Flash Flood Warning continues for western Bandera County until 8:30 a.m. For the remainder of the region, rain chance through sunrise will be more isolated with patchy clouds. Through the day, expect more clouds than sun with tropical humidity in place. This will support a healthy scattering of showers or thunderstorms across our region. If you do see a heavier storm, rainfall rates in downpours could reach or exceed 3-inches per hour with localized flooding. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s for most areas.
BANDERA COUNTY, TX
