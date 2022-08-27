ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Celine Dion’s Las Vegas Residencies Made an Impressive $681 Million

By Amanda Landwehr
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

When looking at iconic Las Vegas residencies , it’s impossible to ignore those of Celine Dion. Dion has headlined two concerts at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, becoming the top-grossing residency artist in the history of the Strip. Here’s just how much money Celine Dion’s Las Vegas residencies brought in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=481nQM_0hXgdi0800
Celine Dion performs during her Las Vegas residency in 2015. | Denise Truscello/WireImage

Celine Dion’s career and Las Vegas residencies

Born in Quebec, Canada, Dion’s big break came in 1982 when she won the Yamaha World Popular Song Festival, per The List . She later won the 1988 Eurovision Song Contest, where she represented Switzerland.

Thanks to her music manager-turned-husband, René Angélil , Dion went on to achieve international success after signing on to Epic Records in the United States. Since then, the “All By Myself” singer has become one of the biggest voices in pop music.

Dion is responsible for many hits, including “My Heart Will Go On,” “The Power of Love,” and “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now.” And with this success came a number of exciting opportunities for Dion to grow her presence as a live performer.

Like many artists before her, Dion announced she would be doing a three-year Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in early 2002. The show, titled A New Day… consisted of 600 performances and premiered in March 2003 to much critical praise, per USA Today . The venue was specially designed for Dion’s residency and routinely sold out until its end in late 2007.

Dion returned to Caesars Palace in 2011 for her new self-titled residency, Celine . This show also generated millions in sales. But in March 2014, Dion and Caesars canceled all shows through March 2015 due to her husband’s battle with throat cancer , which he sadly lost in 2016. She then picked up the show again for a final run and wrapped in June 2019.

How much the residencies earned and Celine Dion’s net worth today

According to OnTheStrip , Dion’s A New Day is the highest grossing Las Vegas residency of all time. Ticket prices averaged $135.33, with the concert selling roughly 322,000 tickets. While at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace between 2003 and 2007, the show earned an impressive $385 million.

Her second residency, Celine , also had massive financial success. The show amassed $296 million from 2011 to 2019.

Combined, Celine Dion’s Las Vegas residencies made $681 million — earning her the title of “The Queen of Las Vegas” by various media outlets. Thanks to her years of sold-out shows and best-selling records, Celine Dion’s net worth is estimated to be around $800 million, per WealthyGorilla .

Does Celine Dion currently have a Las Vegas residency?

Dion was initially supposed to kick off a new Las Vegas residency at the Resorts World Theatre in November 2021. However, she delayed the show due to medical reasons, per The Hollywood Reporter . This also led her to cancel her remaining Courage World Tour dates earlier this year.

She issued a statement reading: “I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing. There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road.”

While Dion is continuing to recover, she did offer an optimistic update to her fans. According to the official Celine Dion website , her 2022 European tour dates have been rescheduled to 2023, meaning ticket holders can hopefully expect to finally see the singer in concert next year.

RELATED: Madonna and Celine Dion Are Distant Cousins

