The Brighton Ax Murder - 40 Year Old Murder Case Goes to rial
Hungry for Breakfast? These 4 Spots Have You Covered—Hidden Gems to Check Out
Fall in Rochester Is Approaching—Take Part in These Fun Activities to Make the Most of It!
Joe Baranowski: The College Professor Who Changed My Life
Looking for a Unique New Restaurant to Try? Check Out Mercantile on Main!
Thunderstorms cause power outages across Southern Tier
(WETM) – Severe thunderstorms have started to cause power outages across the Southern Tier Monday evening, according to NYSEG. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben and Tompkins Counties on August 29. The storm report said a severe thunderstorm with 60 mph wind gusts was located over Thurston, moving west […]
Rochester home deemed total loss after basement fire on Garson Ave.
No one was injured in the fire, however, a snake was rescued from an aquarium inside the home.
rochesterfirst.com
Bank robbed in Town of Sweden Tuesday
SWEDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that occurred in the Town of Sweden Tuesday afternoon. At around 12:50 p.m., deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Key Bank located at 4707 Lake Road for the report of a robbery.
13 WHAM
After murder, House of Mercy to reopen this week
Rochester, N.Y. — Those displaced by a homeless shelter's temporary closure amid a murder investigation will be able to return this week. The House of Mercy will reopen Thursday, Sept. 1, according to Sister Grace Miller, who acts as the shelter's spiritual support director. Shelter officials are meeting with...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Another round of showers and thunder for Tuesday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Pleasant weather to start Tuesday will give way to clouds and showers, with a few thundery downpours possible in the afternoon. Grab that umbrella as you head out and about on Tuesday. Storms in the afternoon will bring the threat of locally heavy rain and some gusty winds. We’re not anticipating widespread severe weather but an isolated strong storm is possible, especially east of Rochester.
13 WHAM
Tracking storms and heat this evening
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Everyone got the heat today in WNY, but some areas will also see the potential for locally strong thunderstorms. Let's start with the storms. A trough of low pressure will interact with the Lake Erie lake breeze and produce locally strong thunderstorms through late this evening. Any storms that flare up will have locally heavy downpours, gusty wind, cloud to ground lightning, and the potential for hail.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Hot and humid start to the week with near record temps
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monday will start with a lot of sunshine, which will allow temperatures to soar to near 90 by midday and into the low 90s in the afternoon. The record for August 29th is 94, set back in 1973. We will be close to that record in the afternoon. The humidity will also be on the high side on Monday, so the feel-like heat index will be in the mid and upper 90s.
Inner-Loop fatal hit-and-run victim: ‘He was partly deaf’
"It is under investigation, I really don't want to release further information," said New York State Police during a press conference Monday.
Astonishing Footage Of Bear Crossing In Wyoming County [VIDEO]
This is pretty amazing footage! A bear was spotted crossing the road in Wyoming County. If you drive up and down the rolling hills of Erie County or Wyoming County, you will see an abundance of farms and wildlife. When people refer to "God's Country" I am pretty sure that they are referring to these places. Check out this video that shows a beautiful black bear crossing the road!
Rochester City Hall boosting security
Employees will be required to wear visible identification at all times.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Panera to test voice ordering in drive-thrus around Rochester, N.Y.
Panera Bread on Monday said it will begin testing a new artificially intelligent voice-ordering bot named “Tori” at drive-thru locations in the Rochester, N.Y. area. Developed by Boston-based AI-ordering platform OpenCity, a Tori will be tested at Panera drive-thru units in Greece (800 Greece Ridge Center Dr.), and Webster, N.Y. (935 Hold Rd.).
chronicle-express.com
Neisner's was called 'one of the nation's greatest mercantile enterprises.' What happened?
Back when downtown Rochester was lined with retail stores, Neisner's was one of the most affordable shopping options. Lumped in with stores like Woolworth's and Kresge's, Neisner's was known as a five-and-dime. But there was lots of money to be made in those nickels and dimes (although prices actually were slightly higher) — by 1968, for instance, Neisner's reported record sales of $100 million.
WHEC TV-10
Graffiti with racist language found at Rochester Skate Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — City officials on Tuesday said racist graffiti was found at the Rochester Skate Park. Mayor Malik Evans said it’s happened more than once now. A Facebook post showed the N-word written in orange chalk. Our crew stopped by the roc city skate park this morning.
Double shooting on Hewitt sends men to ECMC
Officials say it happened on the 500 block of Hewitt Avenue.
Body confirmed to be missing Penfield man
32-year-old Nicholas Biermann went missing Monday morning in Penfield.
20-year-old on dirt bike killed after striking SUV in Rochester
According to the RPD, as the driver was turning, a dirt bike traveling eastbound on Upper Falls Boulevard struck the SUV.
‘Driving in Rochester became a sport’: Driver wanted in fatal hit-and-run
"We don't know what caused the initial impact between the bike and the vehicle, but the decision to flee the scene was 100% purposeful."
Like It Slimy? Huge Reptile Show Slithering Into Upstate New York
If prefer animals with scales and gills over fur and feathers, this upcoming Rochester reptile show should be snake-tacular!. REXPO is the Nation's Largest single day reptile and amphibian convention. Completely dedicated to the Reptile and Amphibian hobby, REXPO is filled with everything you need for your beloved pet. You will find supplies, enclosures of both glass and PVC, husbandry products, substrate of all types, rack systems and much more.
WHEC TV-10
Dirt biker in critical condition after overnight crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The driver of a dirt bike is fighting for his life Sunday morning after an overnight accident. Just after midnight the dirt bike collided with an SUV at Upper Falls Boulevard and Joseph Avenue. Police tell us as the SUV was turning southbound on Joseph it collided with the dirt bike traveling east on Upper Falls Boulevard.
websterontheweb.com
News from the museum: huge sale and shipwreck program redux
Two big museum-sponsored events are coming up in the next several weeks you’ll want to know about. The first is the museum’s annual Barn Sale, scheduled for Sept. 15-17 at — well, a barn — at 394 Phillips Rd. It’s a huge barn, but already there have been so many donations that organizers know they’ll definitely be spilling out onto the lawns surrounding the barn, plus the carriage house and two additional adjacent barns.
