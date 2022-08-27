ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaneville, IL

ourchanginglives.com

Medley Of Meals – St. Charles, Illinois Eateries

Exploring a new destination is certainly a ton of fun, but can also work up quite an appetite. Fortunately, we found a medley of meals during our stay in St. Charles, Illinois. This Midwestern city has a broad selection of eateries, which provide about every cuisine option under the sun. You’ll find opportunities for a delectable breakfast along the Fox River, like the one we had at Kava Diem. Relaxing on their riverside patio, in the morning sunshine, made this visit extra special. Let’s take a look at some of the other tasty stops we found during our visit.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
wcsjnews.com

Liberty Arts Festival Happening Today in Morris

One of the main activities at the Liberty Arts Festival today is the Sip N’ Shop. That’s according to Morris Business Development Director Julie Wilkinson, who was in our studios on Thursday. She further talks about the event. Your browser does not support the audio element. For other...
MORRIS, IL
WSPY NEWS

LaSalle County CASA in urgent need of volunteers

LaSalle County CASA is looking for volunteers to meet a backlog of children who need advocates in the court system. Jennifer Gilbert, who is a recruiter with LaSalle County CASA, says there are 28 children being served by an advocate, but over 120 abuse and neglect cases in the county. Gilbert notes that not every case would be assigned to a CASA volunteer, but says that she would to see at least thirty or forty more. Advocates appear in court for their assigned child and help resolve their cases in a way that is in the best interest of the child.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

Christkindlmarket Announces Season Opening Date, Third Location in Chicago Area

The winter holiday season is still three months away, but Chicago's popular Christkindlmarket is already plotting its return. The market, with locations in Daley Plaza and at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville, returns for the holidays on Nov. 18 and will be open for visitors until around Christmas. A longtime winter tradition, the German-style holiday market offers visitors the opportunity to buy handmade artisan goods and taste international foods all the while listening to festive tunes.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

A Buzz-Worthy Doughnut Shop Supplies International Flavors to the Suburbs

Customers are waiting in long lines at a doughnut shop in the western suburbs that features international flavors. Hello Donut opened in late July in Elmhurst, about 45 minutes west of Chicago, and features 45 flavors of cake and yeast varieties, from Bismark to old-fashioneds. Notable chefs have already partnered with the shop on signature doughnuts including influential Mexican chef Dudley Nieto, who has created a sweet mole doughnut for the operation.
ELMHURST, IL
WIFR

Shedd Aquarium offering free admission

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Shedd Aquarium is kicking off the fall season by offering free admission to Illinois residents. The aquarium is located at 1200 South DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Starting on September 6, guests will be able to attend the aquarium every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the...
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

63 E Crystal Lake Avenue #2

Great 3 flat, 2nd floor unit 800sqft w/ Central Air Conditioning, 1 Oversized bedroom, 1 full bath with washer/dryer in the unit, large Kitchen/Family Room, Water/Sewer and Garbage included. Shared covered deck, back and front entrance, extra parking in driveway. Great location in the heart of downtown Crystal Lake. Walking distance to Metra only 2 blocks, Schools, Restaurants, Farmers Market and many other activities. Minimum one year lease, ready for occupancy 10/1, possibly sooner. Owner requires: residential application (attachments), proof of income & application through "My Smart Move" for each applicant over 18. Application fee is $40/adult. No Pets, non-smoking residence. Tenant responsible for Gas and Electric only. Garage parking space available.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
bhhschicago.com

510 W MINER Street #1D

Location, Location, Location! This place is immaculate and beautiful! 2 large bedrooms, with seldom seen 2 full bathrooms, living room with separate dining room. The kitchen is updated with lots of maple cabinets and granite countertop accented by LED lighting. 2 assigned parking spaces and laundry in the building. Located in Downtown Arlington Heights, walking distance to everything!
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have extraordinary online reviews and are known for serving high quality food made with fresh ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
ILLINOIS STATE
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: Wilmot Stage Stop Ribeye

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. Wilmot Stage Stop, 30646 113th St., Wilmot, is a piece of history that has been a gathering...
KENOSHA, WI
99.5 WKDQ

See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois

There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
SOMONAUK, IL
WSPY NEWS

Restaurant damaged by fire in Aurora

A restaurant was damaged by a fire in Aurora early Monday. It happened in the 1500 block of E. New York Street just before five in the morning. When police first arrived fire was already burning through the roof of the building. The fire was reported by bystanders. It took...
AURORA, IL

