Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Why are the Targaryens the only family with dragons in ‘House of the Dragon’?
Throughout their history, the Targaryen family is known for their relationship with dragons and using them to gain power and keep it for many years. In House of the Dragon, this is no different as the very first scene includes Rhaenyra riding her dragon around and having it land, much to the relief of Ser Harrold Westerling, the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard.
IGN
Hangar 13 Confirms The Development of a New Mafia Title
We had recently learned that a new Mafia game might be in the plans as Nick Baynes entered the scene as the new head for Hangar 13 Brighton. He was pivotal in the development of Mafia Definitive Edition and the Mafia Trilogy. The in development title had a codename called, 'Nero', and it was the story of the game was speculated to take place before the timeline of the trilogy. Learn more about it here.
The original Mafia is being given away on Steam for a limited time
Hangar 13 and 2K Games are celebrating the Mafia series’ 20th anniversary by giving away the original title via video game website Steam – but the offer will only be available for a few days. The news also comes as Hangar 13 has recently confirmed it is working on another game in the series, although it’s unlikely we’ll get to see that title anytime soon. “I’m happy to confirm we’ve started work on an all-new Mafia project,” said general manager Roman Hladík in a recent post shared by Hanger 13. “While it’s a few years away and we can’t share...
NME
An “all-new” ‘Mafia’ game is in development
Hangar 13 has confirmed that a brand new Mafia title is currently in development, although it will be some time before more is revealed about the project. A number of developers at Hangar 13 recently discussed the Mafia franchise in an interview, with general manager Roman Hladík confirming that a new series entry is on the way.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME
‘Aliens: Dark Descent’ is the ‘Aliens’ game fans deserve
As a paid up member of the “I love Xenomorphs” fan club, i’m used to crushing disappointment. Aliens: Dark Descent, a turn-based strategy being developed by French strategy outfit Tindalos Interactive, looks like it might actually be pretty good, delivering an atmospheric tactics game that seems like it’ll deliver a mix of pulse-pounding action and brown-trousers terror.
CNET
New Mafia Game in the Works, First Title Will be Free on Steam This Week
The Mafia franchise celebrates 20 years since the release of the first game, Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven, back on Aug. 29, 2002. To celebrate, developer Hanger 13 says a new game in the series is coming, and fans can get a free version of the older title. Roman...
NME
‘Arcade Paradise’ designer says devs are “cowards” for not including cheats
Speaking to NME at Gamescom 2022 this week, Nosebleed Interactive’s managing director and Arcade Paradise designer, Andreas Firnigl, has touched on including secrets and cheats when developing games, branding those devs that choose not to include cheats as “cowards”. With a hands-on look at the recently released...
NME
‘Warhammer 40K: Rogue Trader’ is worthy of the Blood God’s gaze
In upcoming isometric RPG Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, players are free to explore the miserable world of Warhammer however they see fit. Developer Owlcat Games releases fans from the boots of a dutiful Space Marine by letting them create their own Rogue Trader – a role in the Warhammer universe that’s given a free pass to do whatever they like across the stars, as long as it advances the Empire’s questionable goals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Immortality Video Review
Reviewed by Tristan Ogilvie on PC. Also available on Xbox, PlayStation, iOS, and Android. "Immortality is a thoroughly mesmerizing mystery and one of the most surprising video game stories I’ve played through this year. Its image-based search tool might make its actual investigating feel noticeably dumbed down compared to that of Her Story and Telling Lies, but the credibility of its faked film productions, the powerful performances of its cast, and its regularly confronting, David Lynchian discoveries kept me captivated for its nine-hour duration. Immortality might not live forever in my mind, but it's likely to linger there for quite a while yet."
NME
‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ Immortal Empires player count skyrockets
Following the release of Total War: Warhammer 3‘s Immortal Empires expansion, the game has seen a renewed popularity, with the player count being multiplied more than 15 times over. Total War: Warhammer 3‘s Immortal Empires is a new release that brings Creative Assembly’s dream of combining all three Warhammer...
NME
Games Done Quick’s Flame Fatales raises record £114,000 for Malala Fund
Games Done Quick’s Flame Fatales event has just ended for 2022, and has set a personal best record by raising in excess of £114,000 for Malala Fund. The Frame Fatales community is a space for women to speed run games and they usually host two events each year – the Flame Fatales event in August and a Frost Fatales event in February/March. These events raise money for Malala Fund, which advocates for “resources and policy changes needed to give all girls a secondary education” as well as “amplifies the voices of girls fighting for change”, according to the Games Done Quick website.
Polygon
Assassin’s Creed Mirage will reportedly take the series back to the Middle East
A French YouTuber said the next Assassin’s Creed game will make a return to the series’ roots — in more ways than one — in a video partially corroborated by Bloomberg industry writer Jason Schreier. The game’s title — Assassin’s Creed Mirage — and setting, Baghdad...
hypebeast.com
'Hogwarts Legacy' Offers Glimpse Into the Dark Arts Through Sebastian Sallow
Though there’s still some time to go before the February, 2023 release of Hogwarts Legacy, the team at Avalanche Software has now offered fans of the Harry Potter franchise a glimpse into the game’s exploration of the Dark Arts. Featured in the trailer above, Hogwarts Legacy will introduce players to Sebastian Sallow and the Sallows, described as a mysterious family who has ties with the dark side of the wizarding world.
NME
‘Halo: The Master Chief Collection’ could still get microtransactions
343 Industries is still contemplating adding microtransactions into Halo: The Master Chief Collection due to the game’s current progression system and number of available cosmetics. The developer penned a post discussing the current state of cosmetics in the game and outlining what solutions it is considering for earnable items...
epicstream.com
One of Magic: The Gathering's Oldest Planeswalkers Was Just Killed Off in Dominaria United
Wizards of the Coast is launching its next big story arc for Magic: The Gathering alongside its next set, Dominaria United. The expansion's story features the invasion of the Phyrexians in one of MTG's most popular planes, Dominaria. Story details have been shared via short fiction pieces released on the popular card game's official website, revealing that the Phyrexian sleeper agents had infiltrated the Dominarian coalition. The story also revealed a surprising sleeper agent who ends up killing one of Magic: the Gathering's oldest planeswalkers.
NME
‘Victoria 3’’s staggering complexity is only matched by its excellent accessibility
Victoria 3 might just have the best tutorial I’ve ever seen in a strategy game before. It’s not just down to the detailed ‘Tell Me How’ step-by-step that follows each objective. It’s not even because of the brilliant nested tooltips, each a glossary link, similar to the equally inviting Crusader Kings 3. It’s something that feels so obvious, and yet so perfect, that I’m shocked I’ve never seen it presented like this before: Just below the ‘Tell Me How’ button is another that reads ‘Tell Me Why’ – providing context, not just instructions, for your earliest steps into this vast society simulator.
NME
‘Valorant’ will be getting an updated Fracture map “soon”
Riot Games has confirmed that it will be overhauling Valorant‘s Fracture map in order to address balance issues. Riot Games’ level and game designer Joe “Pearl Hogbash” Lansford took to Twitter on August 27 to explain the plans the team has for the Fracture overhaul, stating that certain areas of the map will be changed to help balance issues for both defending and attacking teams (via GamesRadar).
Digital Trends
Rocksmith+ launches next week, and it’ll cost you at least $100 a year
Following a lengthy period of silence on the matter, Ubisoft has taken to Twitter to announce that Rocksmith+ is receiving a surprise PC release next Tuesday, September 6. The company states that a console release date for the game “will be available at a later time.”. Rocksmith+ was initially...
Polygon
‘All-new’ Mafia game will join the Hangar 13 family
Hangar 13 is developing a new Mafia game. In a developer interview for the original game’s 20th anniversary, general manager Roman Hladík revealed an upcoming game in the Mafia franchise. “I’m happy to confirm we’ve started work on an all-new Mafia project!” said Hladík. “While it’s a few...
NME
‘Pokémon’ Kanto region recreated by pixel artists
Hundreds of pixel artists have recreated Pokémon’s Kanto region from the Red and Blue games in a fully interactive map online. The group in question, Retro Redrawn, creates “remakes and demakes” of classic games, and so far has already done The Legend of Zelda’s Hyrule as well as Johto from the Pokémon Gold and Silver games.
Comments / 0