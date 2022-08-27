ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgecomb, ME

mainebiz.biz

Storied Rockland schooner to end Maine operations

The owner of a historic passenger schooner in Rockland said Monday he would end operations in October. “After long and careful consideration we have come to the difficult decision that 2022 will be Victory Chimes’ last sailing season,” Sam Sikkema, captain of the 128-foot wooden schooner Victory Chimes, said in a news release.
ROCKLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Wiscasset planning board needs more info on blasting request

Wiscasset’s planning board on Aug. 22 found incomplete a blasting request from Drilling and Blasting Specialists Inc. According to the application, the Gardiner firm seeks to blast ledge for a foundation at lot 9, Young’s Point Road. Twin City Construction of Lewiston got a building permit in July for a two-story home projected to cost $985,250 to build, according to the permit.
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Edgecomb bus runs

7:30 a.m. Depart BRES, turning left onto Rte. 27; 7:45 Turn left onto Mill Road; 7:50 Turn right onto Cross Point; 7:55 Turn right onto Eddy Road; 8:00 turn around on Mason Rd, Back onto Eddy; 8:05 Turn right onto Rte. 1 North; 8:08 Turn right into Davis Island Apartments for pickup. Exit turning right onto Rte 1 North to return to school 8:13 Arrive at Edgecomb Eddy.
BOOTHBAY, ME
boothbayregister.com

Boothbay Harbor police blotter

Boothbay Harbor police made five arrests between July 22 and Aug. 25. On July 26, Officer Doug Snyder arrested Nicole Roccha Bollaro, 50, of Boothbay Harbor for operating under the influence. On July 27, Officer Larry Brown arrested Thatcher Jackson, 20, of Boothbay for violating conditions of release and violation...
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police searching for missing man in Freeport

FREEPORT, Maine — Police and community members are searching for a missing man last seen in Freeport. Seth Vosmus, 34, of New Glouchester was reported missing by his family to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Vosmus was last seen on Saturday or Sunday near Porter's Landing in Freeport, where...
FREEPORT, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

UPDATED: Sand tiger shark caught near Wiscasset ‘a special encounter’

He is a nearly four-foot shark a client caught Aug. 25 on Captain Dean Krah’s boat about a mile north of Donald E. Davey Bridge that spans the Sheepscot River from Edgecomb to Wiscasset. In a series of emails, Krah told Maine Department of Marine Resources and Boothbay Register/Wiscasset Newspaper about last week’s catch and release. Sheepscot-raised and chartering out of Wiscasset for over 40 years, Krah has been going out on the local waters for over 60 years; and he had never had a catch that looked like the one they made that day.
WISCASSET, ME
penbaypilot.com

Five Waldo County towns form new broadband utility district

WALDO COUNTY — With overwhelming support from each town’s voters, Freedom, Liberty, Montville, Palermo and Searsmont have formed the Waldo Broadband Corporation (WBC), a nonprofit “Broadband Utility District” that is to provide affordable, high-speed internet service to everyone in the five Waldo County communities, according to the newly formed Waldo Broadband Corporation, in a news release.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
92 Moose

Here is Every Ride at This Year's Windsor Fair

You're welcome in advance. If you are planning to go to the Windsor Fair this year, I have got you covered with a list of every single ride offered!. Top 5 Spots to Celebrate Your Kiddo's Birthday in Maine. If you want to celebrate your kiddo's birthday somewhere other then...
WINDSOR, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Carol Young show at Southport Memorial Library

The Southport Memorial Library welcomes Cheryl Young as Artist of the Month, September and October, through the 29th. Cheryl Young’s Maine roots go back to the 1600s. Cheryl primarily draws animals, influenced by them while growing up in a rural area of Brunswick, Maine. She helped her family raise different domestic animals, watching or interacting with wild creatures in the fields and woods of their extensive property, such as having moose walk through their yard, seeing ruffled grouse with their chicks in the woods, rehabilitating a great horned owl and a baby raccoon, and having to get home before dusk to put the chickens and/or ducks in their pens for the night.
SOUTHPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine volunteers rescue more than 300 cats and dogs from Puerto Rico

WESTBROOK, Maine — The Animal Rescue League of Greater Portland has more cats and dogs up for adoption, thanks to a life-saving effort over the weekend. Last week, the ARLGP sent a handful of volunteers to Puerto Rico to help out with a "Freedom Flight" through the nonprofit Wings of Rescue. Together, they brought more than 300 cats and dogs to shelters in Maine and New York. Jeana Roth, the ARLGP's director of community engagement, told NEWS CENTER Maine this was one of the largest shipments yet.
WESTBROOK, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Interactive experiences enrich Wiscasset Art Walk

Fun, interactive, energizing, lovely – those were some of the terms used to describe the Wiscasset Art Walk on Thursday, Aug. 25. “We enjoyed bringing smiles to the faces of each passerby and teaching some hip hop moves informally to the children and (occasionally) even the adults,” said Melanie Pagurko, principal dancer and owner of Dancemaineia, based in Waldoboro.
WISCASSET, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Y Arts wows crowd at Sea Dogs’ YMCA Day

Before the first pitch at YMCA Day at Hadlock Field on Sunday, Aug. 28, all eyes were on the field as Boothbay Region YMCA Y Arts performed three song and dance routines, member Ian Michaud threw out the first pitch, and member Imij Armstead sang the National Anthem. And to complete the local Y’s participation, member Scout Martin led the singing of “God Bless America” in the middle of the seventh inning.
BOOTHBAY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockland man remains in jail for allegedly possessing fentanyl

ROCKLAND — A Rockland man currently remains at the Knox County Jail after he was arrested with allegedly possessing fentanyl. Michael Willis, 38, was arrested Aug. 23 by Rockland Police Sgt. Andrew Redden and charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug (fentanyl) and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
ROCKLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Motorcyclist, 31, seriously injured in crash in Harrison

HARRISON, Maine — A Waterford man was seriously injured after crashing his motorcycle Sunday morning in Harrison. Ryan Harrington, 31, was found on the roadway near his motorcycle in the area of 942 Maple Ridge Road around 11:04 a.m. by a neighbor who had heard the crash, Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Patrol Capt. Kerry Joyce said in an email.
HARRISON, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

John F. Edwards

John F. Edwards, 79, of Boothbay, passed away on Aug. 24, 2022, at the Sussman House in Rockport. A full obituary will be posted when available. Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements.
BOOTHBAY, ME

