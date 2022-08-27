The Southport Memorial Library welcomes Cheryl Young as Artist of the Month, September and October, through the 29th. Cheryl Young’s Maine roots go back to the 1600s. Cheryl primarily draws animals, influenced by them while growing up in a rural area of Brunswick, Maine. She helped her family raise different domestic animals, watching or interacting with wild creatures in the fields and woods of their extensive property, such as having moose walk through their yard, seeing ruffled grouse with their chicks in the woods, rehabilitating a great horned owl and a baby raccoon, and having to get home before dusk to put the chickens and/or ducks in their pens for the night.

SOUTHPORT, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO