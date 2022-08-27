ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sherman, TX

3 People Hospitalized After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Sherman (Sherman, TX)

 3 days ago

Official reports from Sherman state that 3 people were transported to the hospital and hospitalized for the injuries they had sustained after a head-on multi-vehicle collision. The accident reportedly took place sometime at noon on the Grand Avenue overpass near Old Settlers Park.

Three injured in Sherman crash

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Three people were hospitalized Friday after a head-on crash in Sherman. The accident happened during the lunch hour on the Grand Avenue overpass near Old Settlers Park. Police said two pickup trucks collided after one vehicle malfunctioned and swerved into oncoming traffic. The overpass, about...
