Kansas State

kggfradio.com

Fourth Kansas Gubernatorial Hopeful Enters Race

There are now four candidates for Governor in Kansas. Libertarian Seth Cordell and Independent Dennis Pyle join Republican Derek Schmidt and Democratic Incumbent Laura Kelly. This is the only governorship that the Democrats are defending in 2022 in a state that was won by Donald Trump in 2020. It is shaping up as a very tight race. Most independent observers rate the election as a toss-up. It’s not surprising, because by the end of July Kelly and Schmidt had spent a combined 3.7 million, the most spent on a Governor's race in the history of Kansas.
WIBW

Kansas found to be among hardest working states in America

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas - along with most of the Midwest - has been found to be one of the hardest working states in the nation. With Americans working an average of 1,791 hours per year as of 2021 and leaving an average of 4.6 days off unused, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Aug. 29, it released its report on 2022′s Hardest-Working States in America - and Kansas came in near the top of the list.
Hays Post

INSIGHT KANSAS: When politics and constitutions collide

Thomas Jefferson once wrote critically of those who “look at constitutions with sanctimonious reverence, and deem them like the arc of the covenant, too sacred to be touched.” While he firmly opposed “frequent and untried changes in laws,” he argued that, in the end “laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind.” In other words, as people learn and grow and change, their constitutions necessarily should too.
WIBW

2 Kansas students, 5 others accepted to K-State as high school seniors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two students from Kansas and five others from around the nation have been admitted to K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine as high school seniors through its Early Admission Program. Kansas State University says on Monday, Aug. 29, the College of Veterinary Medicine announced its new...
Hutch Post

Applebee's helping raise funds for Kansas Honor Flight

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Area Applebee's Restaurants will be holding a special fundraiser in September to benefit the Kansas Honor Flight program. Locations for the September 27th event include Hutchinson, McPherson, Newton, Wichita, Andover, Derby, Park City, Salina, Great Bend, Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal and Hays. This is for dine in or carry out orders.
KSN News

Woman seriously injured in crash west of Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman has been seriously injured in a crash west of Newton Monday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 64-year-old woman from Partridge, Kansas, was driving a 2004 Buick LaSabre westbound on U.S. Highway 50 approaching Halstead Road. A 39-year-old woman from Burrton, Kansas, was driving a 2012 […]
