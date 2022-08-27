Read full article on original website
Related
Independent wins spot on Kansas ballot for governor
A hard-right Kansas state senator who has clashed with Republican leaders has gained a spot on the November general election ballot as an independent candidate for governor.
kggfradio.com
Fourth Kansas Gubernatorial Hopeful Enters Race
There are now four candidates for Governor in Kansas. Libertarian Seth Cordell and Independent Dennis Pyle join Republican Derek Schmidt and Democratic Incumbent Laura Kelly. This is the only governorship that the Democrats are defending in 2022 in a state that was won by Donald Trump in 2020. It is shaping up as a very tight race. Most independent observers rate the election as a toss-up. It’s not surprising, because by the end of July Kelly and Schmidt had spent a combined 3.7 million, the most spent on a Governor's race in the history of Kansas.
adastraradio.com
Cris Corey Announces Write-In Campaign for Reno County Commission, District 1
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Cris Corey, a Hutchinson businessman who lost the Republican primary election for Reno County Commissioner 1st district to Randall Parks, announced Monday he is launching a write-in campaign for the position currently held by Ron Sellers. Sellers is not seeking re-election in November. In a statement...
Sedgwick County Tag Offices changing hours due to burnt-out staff
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Back in April, the Sedgwick County Tag Offices extended their service hours, and now things are changing once again. As of April 4, the Tag Office’s began a trial run for new service hours. By changing their hours to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, they were tacking on […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KAKE TV
Kansan who graduated from high school and Harvard at the same time now an attorney in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A young man from southwest Kansas who earned an undergraduate degree from Harvard the same month he graduated from high school in 2019 is celebrating yet another achievement: becoming a practicing attorney in Wichita. Braxton Moral graduated Ulysses High School in May 2019. Eleven days later,...
WIBW
Kansas found to be among hardest working states in America
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas - along with most of the Midwest - has been found to be one of the hardest working states in the nation. With Americans working an average of 1,791 hours per year as of 2021 and leaving an average of 4.6 days off unused, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Aug. 29, it released its report on 2022′s Hardest-Working States in America - and Kansas came in near the top of the list.
INSIGHT KANSAS: When politics and constitutions collide
Thomas Jefferson once wrote critically of those who “look at constitutions with sanctimonious reverence, and deem them like the arc of the covenant, too sacred to be touched.” While he firmly opposed “frequent and untried changes in laws,” he argued that, in the end “laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind.” In other words, as people learn and grow and change, their constitutions necessarily should too.
Look up Wichita employee salaries, from cops and bus drivers to City Council and mayor
Two-hundred-forty employees made $100,000 or more in total compensation last year, which consists of all types of pay including base, special and overtime wages, the data shows.
RELATED PEOPLE
WIBW
2 Kansas students, 5 others accepted to K-State as high school seniors
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two students from Kansas and five others from around the nation have been admitted to K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine as high school seniors through its Early Admission Program. Kansas State University says on Monday, Aug. 29, the College of Veterinary Medicine announced its new...
Man sues Kansas Secretary of State seeking total recount for primary election
A Wichita, Kansas, man says a "malicious virus" compromised voting equipment in Kansas and is seeking a total recount for the Aug. 2 primary election.
okcfox.com
Gov. Stitt orders flags half-staff following two tragic deaths in Oklahoma law enforcement
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Governor Kevin Stitt has ordered all flags to be lowered half-staff in honor of two fallen Oklahoma officers. The order from the governor comes following two tragic losses in Oklahoma State law enforcement. Sgt. Bobby Swartz with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was shot while...
Kan. mental health hospitals so overcrowded patients wait in halls
TOPEKA — Patients facing mental health crises are waiting in a Wichita hospital hallway because psychiatric wards are full. Inmates in the Sedgwick County Jail wait up to a year to get transferred to the Larned State Hospital simply for evaluations. And hospital workers get choked, kicked or yelled...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Applebee's helping raise funds for Kansas Honor Flight
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Area Applebee's Restaurants will be holding a special fundraiser in September to benefit the Kansas Honor Flight program. Locations for the September 27th event include Hutchinson, McPherson, Newton, Wichita, Andover, Derby, Park City, Salina, Great Bend, Dodge City, Garden City, Liberal and Hays. This is for dine in or carry out orders.
arizonasuntimes.com
‘Find Another Job’: Oklahoma Officials Respond to Teacher Quitting over CRT Ban
Oklahoma officials are calling for teachers pushing Critical Race Theory (CRT) to leave the classroom after an Oklahoma teacher spoke out against the states’ education law following her resignation. Summer Boismier quit her high school teaching position at Norman Public Schools in Norman, Oklahoma, after she shared a QR...
How to see the Artemis 1 launch? Wichita and Hutchinson host watch parties
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)–The excitement surrounding the Artemis launch extends to the air capital. Space and aviation fans alike will have a chance to watch the launch together from the comfort of Wichita. The Kansas aviation museum is ready to welcome visitors for its Artemis I launch party. This launch is an important one and one […]
LJWORLD
Gov. Kelly appoints woman to Kansas Court of Appeals who would be first Hispanic judge on that court
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday appointed a new judge to the Kansas Court of Appeals, who, if confirmed by the Senate, would be the first Hispanic Kansan on that court. Kelly appointed Judge Rachel L. Pickering to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Anthony Powell. Pickering lives in Topeka and is a Shawnee County district judge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanmilitarynews.com
Jury rejects wrongful death claim from family of veteran killed by Wichita police
A Wichita police officer was acting in self defense when he shot and killed a 26-year-old Marine veteran in front of the man’s family eight years ago, a jury decided Wednesday. The family of Icarus Randolph had sued the officer, Ryan Snyder, and the city of Wichita seeking $5...
Kansas activist sues for a statewide abortion recount
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen is representing himself in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court...
Woman seriously injured in crash west of Newton
NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman has been seriously injured in a crash west of Newton Monday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 64-year-old woman from Partridge, Kansas, was driving a 2004 Buick LaSabre westbound on U.S. Highway 50 approaching Halstead Road. A 39-year-old woman from Burrton, Kansas, was driving a 2012 […]
Wichita and Haysville trash service customers say trash not picked up in weeks
WICHITA/HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — Several customers with Best Value Services, LLC, say they’ve gone weeks without their trash being picked up. KSN News spoke with several Best Value Service customers who say, at first, they wanted to give the company the benefit of the doubt due to the pandemic. However, with inconsistent service and consistent […]
Comments / 0