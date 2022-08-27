Read full article on original website
chestertownspy.org
Mid-Shore Arts: The Reluctant Artist Jennifer Leps
Attending Jennifer Leps’ exhibit, currently at the St. Michaels branch of the Talbot County Free Library, is like being exposed to three different artists–such is the range of her work. Yet, Leps is unassuming in taking in the praises she has received from the community. But that’s probably because art was not part of her original career path. That one had been about practicing business law, a profession she retired from after 37 years.
Chuck Redd’s Birthday Tribute to Charlie Byrd and Bossa Nova
On Friday, September 16, The Mainstay in Rock Hall, Maryland welcomes jazz drummer/ vibraphonist Chuck Redd and his guests in a program titled “A Birthday Tribute to Charlie Byrd and Bossa Nova. September 16 is the birthday of world-renowned guitarist Charlie Byrd. Byrd, who filled large concert halls and...
Out and About (Sort of): Striving to Trust by Howard Freedlander
Two Sundays ago, I listened to a friend, a Lutheran pastor, preach at a notably small church in Pasadena in Anne Arundel County. His words mattered; so did his presence with 24 parishioners, including ones on zoom. Before exploring my friend’s message about trusting God to provide grace at crucial...
For All Seasons School Supplies Giveaway and Resource Fair Draws Over 800 Participants
For All Seasons hosted its annual School Supplies Giveaway and Resource Fair on Thursday, August 18 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Idlewild Park in Easton with over 800 participants in attendance. Talbot County Department of Social Services was a key partner in contributing to the purchase of hundreds of backpacks pre-stuffed with supplies for community children in need. In addition to the backpacks and school supplies, the event offered community resources, free Italian ice, movie theater popcorn, snacks, schoolyard games, and a raffle.
