Attending Jennifer Leps’ exhibit, currently at the St. Michaels branch of the Talbot County Free Library, is like being exposed to three different artists–such is the range of her work. Yet, Leps is unassuming in taking in the praises she has received from the community. But that’s probably because art was not part of her original career path. That one had been about practicing business law, a profession she retired from after 37 years.

EASTON, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO