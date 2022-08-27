Read full article on original website
Texas leads the nation in mass shootings
The Gun Violence Association defines mass shootings as four or more people shot or killed in one incident. Texas leads the nation by that definition. Since 2018, 228 people have died in mass shootings in Texas.
Education will be key issue in race for Florida governor
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Public education has become one of the signature issues of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration, and it’s clear from Democratic challenger Charlie Crist’s pick for lieutenant governor he intends to make it a centerpiece of his campaign as well. Crist’s newly...
Proposal to make California sanctuary state for child gender transitions advances in legislature
SACRAMENTO, CALIF (TND) — The California State Legislature advanced a bill Monday to become a sanctuary state for children seeking gender transition therapies, as well as their families who could risk getting in trouble in other states. As the idea of allowing children access to transgender medical care, such...
Indiana woman convicted of poisoning husband's food 3 times, strangling him with tie
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - An Indiana woman was convicted of poisoning and strangling her husband. According to police, Heidi Marie Littlefield hired her daughter, Logan Marie Runyon, and Runyon's boyfriend, Robert Walker, to kill Littlefield’s husband, Francis Kelley. Littlefield and her daughter reportedly poisoned Kelley’s food three times,...
Ohio bill would allow residents to fly "Thin Blue Line" flag despite landlord, HOA rules
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - A bill in the Ohio House is aiming to stop landlords and homeowner associations from prohibiting residents and tenants from flying the pro-police flag known at the Thin Blue Line flag, reports WEWS. House Bill 712 was proposed by Republican representatives Tim Ginter and Kevin Miller....
Ohio leaders working to bring $4.5 billion Honda, LG EV battery plant to state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio could be getting another multi-billion dollar investment. Honda and LG announced they will be building a nearly $4.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant early next year. The plant's site is still undecided, but Honda and LG said construction will begin in early 2023. Mass...
Billboard appears telling people not to move to Texas after Uvalde mass shooting
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (WKRC/KPIX/CBS Newspath) - A mysterious billboard in San Francisco is making local news. Citing the mass shooting in Uvalde, it discourages people from moving to Texas. Sophia Roane is a teacher. She moved to California in May, and has seen the message near her area. "I stopped...
Turfway Park Racing & Gaming to open this week after years of renovations
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - There will soon be a new way to place bets: Turfway Park Racing & Gaming opens this week after three years of renovations. General Manager Chip Bach said the total investment was about $240 million. It's an exciting time for Kentucky officials to keep some of...
Border Patrol finds toddler, unresponsive infant in the desert
PHOENIX, Ariz. (WKRC) - A baby and toddler were found abandoned in the Sonoran Desert in Arizona on Thursday, according to US Border Patrol. Border Patrol says they found the two children while arresting a group attempting to cross the border near Lukeville, Arizona. One of the migrants told the officials where the children were, according to reports.
Top 5 teams remain same in Local 12 Top 12 high school football ranking
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The top five teams in the Local 12 Top 12 area high school football ranking remain the same as last week after all of the teams won by at least 25 points. The top five are in order: Lakota West, Moeller, Winton Woods, Princeton and Fairfield. Those...
Man dies after Mt. Lookout hit-and-run crash
MOUNT LOOKOUT, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after he was struck in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday. Police were called to the scene on Linwood Avenue near Mount Lookout Square around 2 a.m. They say 25-year-old Ryan Malm and two women were standing in the roadway when they...
Man who allegedly fired shots in Mt. Healthy during fight arraigned
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man who allegedly fired shots outside of a bar in Mt. Healthy was arraigned on Monday. Police were called to the scene at STADIUM Sports Bar & Grill on Hamilton Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday morning. They say 26-year-old Damonte Dickey fired the shots after an...
It's now illegal for anyone under 21 to buy canned whipped cream in New York
NEW YORK, N.Y. (WKRC) - A recently-passed state law prohibits anyone under the age of 21 from buying canned whipped cream in New York. While the legislation was instated in October of 2021, it has only just started to take effect in stores, likely due to an issue with the tracking of the law.
