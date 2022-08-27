Read full article on original website
247Sports
3 takeaways as FAU dominates Charlotte to open season
It wasn't entirely perfect for Florida Atlantic but it felt about as dominant as a week 0 game could. In the first game of Willie Taggart's third season in charge, a new look offense led the way for FAU, who came away with a 43-13 victory over conference opponent Charlotte to start their season.
Hurricanes in the mix for five-star receiver Hykeem Williams
Stranahan star wide receiver Hykeem Williams is less than a month away from picking his college team, and the battle for the five-star prospect is in full swing. Miami is one of six schools that have made the final cut for Williams, joining Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Pittsburgh and Texas A&M. “They’re changing the culture really well [at Miami],” said Williams, who plans to announce his ...
wflx.com
Perry, McCammon lead Owls to win in season opener
N'Kosi Perry threw for 256 yards, Larry McCammon ran for 118 and Florida Atlantic defeated Charlotte 43-13 in a season and Conference USA opener on Saturday night. Five players scored touchdowns for the Owls, among them Justin McKithen, who returned an interception 63 yards for a score. The Owls had...
SBLive Sports' Florida Football Power 25: Chaminade-Madonna takes over as new No. 1 in the state after Week 1
Let the games begin. Oh wait, they did last week and that they did. What Week 1 did was shake up the very top of the SBLive Sports Florida Power 25 Rankings, as five teams either lost or are trailing in a game to be continued at a later date. Nonetheless, if anything else, Week 1 brought ...
Hurricanes pushing for some of South Florida’s top prospects: Notes from the Broward County National Showcase
Three of Florida’s top teams played major out-of-state foes at Fort Lauderdale’s St. Thomas Aquinas High for a three-game showcase of some of the most talented squads in the country on Saturday. Where there are talented football players, there are Miami Hurricanes targets. Several of the players in attendance would make welcome additions to coach Mario Cristobal’s next few recruiting classes. ...
fau.edu
FAU Makes History as it Welcomes Students for Fall Semester
Florida Atlantic University has officially welcomed the largest incoming freshman class in university history for the fall semester. The average high school GPA for this historical first-time-in-college (FTIC) class of students is 3.85. This semester’s class also has an average SAT of 1160 and an average ACT of 24.
WSVN-TV
South Florida family bond over unique sport
(WSVN) - A sport known to combine tennis, badminton and ping pong; can you guess the name?. Pickleball is a sport that is growing in popularity worldwide, and three members of a South Florida family take this sport very seriously: the Johnsons of Boynton Beach, where a mother, son and daughter are among the best players in the world of pickleball.
Things to do this week in South Florida: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Daddy Yankee, dining deals in Delray, Boynton
The Red Hot Chili Peppers arrive in South Florida this week on a world tour that has defined the summer concert season wherever it has stopped, greeted by enthusiastic reviews that seem to welcome back a band that never left. Clearly the Chili Peppers are experiencing a period of unique energy and fertility. In April, RHCP released the double album “Unlimited Love,” and in July they let it be ...
Former All-State Preps Athlete Caught Carrying Loaded Gun in Coral Springs
A former wrestling champion and All-State football player at Coral Springs High School was arrested last week for carrying a concealed firearm in his car, court records show. Willy Volmar, 20, of 8219 Shadow Wood Blvd., was driving his black Honda Civic in the 1900 block of Riverside Drive on Aug. 20 when Coral Springs Police pulled him over, according to an arrest affidavit.
TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING
EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
pointpubs.com
FIRST INDOOR TENNIS CENTER IN BROWARD COUNTY PLANNED FOR POMPANO BEACH
Plans are in the works to build an indoor tennis center on a 9-acre property located at 3100 W. Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach. It would be the first indoor tennis facility in Broward County. The project is being developed by partners Neal Feinberg of Parkland and Carl Gordon of...
G.L. Homes May Learn Wednesday If OK To Build Another 1000 West Boca Homes
At Clint Moore Road And 441, Many Fear Traffic, Destruction Of “Agricultural Reserve.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: The agenda item will now be heard on Thursday, September 1st. Stay tuned… BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Mega-builder G.L. Homes is expected to learn Wednesday if the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Bodies of 2 fishermen who fell in water found in west Boca Raton
PARKLAND, Fla. – A multi-agency search was initiated on Sunday in Parkland for two missing fishermen whose bodies were later recovered in west Boca Raton. Authorities said the two men fell into the water while fishing in a canal on the edge of the Florida Everglades. Police searched by...
Installing rooftop solar panels can get your home insurance canceled
As electric bills surge and the federal government offers generous tax incentives for renewable energy investments, more and more Florida homeowners are seriously considering rooftop solar systems. But in calculating system costs vs. electric bill savings, many would-be solar owners are neglecting to consider how a solar system will affect their home insurance bill — or how difficult it might ...
Florida pool contractor who stole millions, left massive holes in homeowners’ backyards gets 30 years
A Florida man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for operating a multimillion contracting scheme, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced.
New Italian restaurants, pizza spots in Palm Beach County
Here’s a look at Italian, pizza restaurants that have debuted in 2022, listed from north to south. Zona Blu, West Palm Beach ...
Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."
The Hamptons in the northeastern United States is said to be a playground for celebrities and the wealthy. Many New Yorkers take a reprieve from city life in the Hamptons. According to Travelila, this destination is highly sought after because of its rural environment and luxurious amenities. Some popular attractions in the Hamptons are Cooper’s Beach, Shinnecock Golf Club, and the Hampton Classic horse show, to name just a few. But the Hamptons are also known for fine dining and shopping.
If This Guy Is Your Drug Dealer In Boca Raton, You May Need A Replacement
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is tough to find good workers nowadays, and thanks to the Boca Raton Police Department, it’s even tougher to find a good drug dealer. If accusations made by police are correct — and we of course do not […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cityandshore.com
Broward, Palm Beach restaurants worthy of Michelin Guide star treatment
Finally, after years of Floridians speculating which of our restaurants would hold up to international acclaim, the Michelin Guide arrived here earlier this year to set the record straight. The mysterious, unnamed judges picked 15 restaurants to receive what many say is the highest honor in the business, a coveted...
850wftl.com
Boat consumed by flames in Jupiter
(JUPITER, Florida)– A boat fire alarmed Jupiter residents Friday night. The boat was discovered fully ablaze just before 8 p.m. south of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse. By 9 p.m., the fire was under control, according to Palm Beach Fire and Rescue. Authorities haven’t said what the cause of the...
