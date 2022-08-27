ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

3 takeaways as FAU dominates Charlotte to open season

It wasn't entirely perfect for Florida Atlantic but it felt about as dominant as a week 0 game could. In the first game of Willie Taggart's third season in charge, a new look offense led the way for FAU, who came away with a 43-13 victory over conference opponent Charlotte to start their season.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes in the mix for five-star receiver Hykeem Williams

Stranahan star wide receiver Hykeem Williams is less than a month away from picking his college team, and the battle for the five-star prospect is in full swing. Miami is one of six schools that have made the final cut for Williams, joining Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Pittsburgh and Texas A&M. “They’re changing the culture really well [at Miami],” said Williams, who plans to announce his ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wflx.com

Perry, McCammon lead Owls to win in season opener

N'Kosi Perry threw for 256 yards, Larry McCammon ran for 118 and Florida Atlantic defeated Charlotte 43-13 in a season and Conference USA opener on Saturday night. Five players scored touchdowns for the Owls, among them Justin McKithen, who returned an interception 63 yards for a score. The Owls had...
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Football
Charlotte, NC
Football
Local
Florida College Sports
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Charlotte, NC
College Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Boca Raton, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Sports
Boca Raton, FL
College Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes pushing for some of South Florida’s top prospects: Notes from the Broward County National Showcase

Three of Florida’s top teams played major out-of-state foes at Fort Lauderdale’s St. Thomas Aquinas High for a three-game showcase of some of the most talented squads in the country on Saturday. Where there are talented football players, there are Miami Hurricanes targets. Several of the players in attendance would make welcome additions to coach Mario Cristobal’s next few recruiting classes. ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
fau.edu

FAU Makes History as it Welcomes Students for Fall Semester

Florida Atlantic University has officially welcomed the largest incoming freshman class in university history for the fall semester. The average high school GPA for this historical first-time-in-college (FTIC) class of students is 3.85. This semester’s class also has an average SAT of 1160 and an average ACT of 24.
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

South Florida family bond over unique sport

(WSVN) - A sport known to combine tennis, badminton and ping pong; can you guess the name?. Pickleball is a sport that is growing in popularity worldwide, and three members of a South Florida family take this sport very seriously: the Johnsons of Boynton Beach, where a mother, son and daughter are among the best players in the world of pickleball.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Things to do this week in South Florida: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Daddy Yankee, dining deals in Delray, Boynton

The Red Hot Chili Peppers arrive in South Florida this week on a world tour that has defined the summer concert season wherever it has stopped, greeted by enthusiastic reviews that seem to welcome back a band that never left. Clearly the Chili Peppers are experiencing a period of unique energy and fertility. In April, RHCP released the double album “Unlimited Love,” and in July they let it be ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Ford
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING

EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

G.L. Homes May Learn Wednesday If OK To Build Another 1000 West Boca Homes

At Clint Moore Road And 441, Many Fear Traffic, Destruction Of “Agricultural Reserve.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: The agenda item will now be heard on Thursday, September 1st. Stay tuned… BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Mega-builder G.L. Homes is expected to learn Wednesday if the Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Usa Football#Charlotte 49ers#American Football#Conference Usa#Aac#Cbs Sports Network#Caesars Sportsbook#Fbs
Click10.com

Bodies of 2 fishermen who fell in water found in west Boca Raton

PARKLAND, Fla. – A multi-agency search was initiated on Sunday in Parkland for two missing fishermen whose bodies were later recovered in west Boca Raton. Authorities said the two men fell into the water while fishing in a canal on the edge of the Florida Everglades. Police searched by...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Installing rooftop solar panels can get your home insurance canceled

As electric bills surge and the federal government offers generous tax incentives for renewable energy investments, more and more Florida homeowners are seriously considering rooftop solar systems. But in calculating system costs vs. electric bill savings, many would-be solar owners are neglecting to consider how a solar system will affect their home insurance bill — or how difficult it might ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Florida Atlantic University
NewsBreak
Sports
L. Cane

Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."

The Hamptons in the northeastern United States is said to be a playground for celebrities and the wealthy. Many New Yorkers take a reprieve from city life in the Hamptons. According to Travelila, this destination is highly sought after because of its rural environment and luxurious amenities. Some popular attractions in the Hamptons are Cooper’s Beach, Shinnecock Golf Club, and the Hampton Classic horse show, to name just a few. But the Hamptons are also known for fine dining and shopping.
PALM BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Boat consumed by flames in Jupiter

(JUPITER, Florida)– A boat fire alarmed Jupiter residents Friday night. The boat was discovered fully ablaze just before 8 p.m. south of the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse. By 9 p.m., the fire was under control, according to Palm Beach Fire and Rescue. Authorities haven’t said what the cause of the...
JUPITER, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy