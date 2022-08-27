Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Woman Near the Age of 100 Welcomes 100th Great-GrandchildAndrei TapalagaBlue Bell, PA
Visit America's Oldest Drive-In Theater Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Police Warns You To Never Leave Your Car Without This ItemBryan DijkhuizenPhillipsburg, NJ
Related
New-look offense could spark Phillipsburg football
Has Phillipsburg football gone over to the Dark Side?. The Stateliners have historically been the most direct team possible when they have the ball: two running backs, sometimes two tight ends, grinding yards out and defenses down with bruising physical pounding up front.
EPC field hockey: Emmaus aims at PIAA 3-peat; Nazareth wants playoff success
The Eastern Pennsylvania Conference field hockey season is off and running. Here’s an overview of the league landscape, which of course, starts with the juggernaut on Macungie Avenue. 5 stories to follow.
Stock up - maybe - for Voorhees football
If Voorhees football sold stock on Wall Street, it would definitely be a “hold” call, but only for very patient investors – or one with a sense of daring. The conventional wisdom would probably not be to buy Viking stock in the first place. After all, Voorhees dropped its last eight games of 2021 to finish 1-9, its fourth straight losing season.
Shaffer’s blue-collar toughness, 4 TDs push Central Catholic football past Liberty
Allentown Central Catholic football coach Tim McGorry’s one word to describe running back/linebacker Caiden Shaffer sums it up. The senior is physically tough, yes, and he’s also pretty damn tough to stop. Shaffer scored four rushing touchdowns to pace a 34-28 come-from-behind victory for Allentown Central Catholic over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allentown Central Catholic football marches past Liberty in 4th quarter
FULL STORY: Shaffer’s blue-collar toughness, 4 TDs push Central past Liberty. Allentown Central Catholic 34, Liberty 28 – Rapid Recap. When Allentown Central Catholic’s football team needed to show its guts, Caiden Shaffer and the offense delivered. The Vikings, ranked No. 5 by lehighvalleylive.com, used an impressive...
High school football rankings: A new No. 1 after Week 1
It didn’t take long for a major disruption to hit the lehighvalleylive.com high school football rankings. Emmaus prevailed over Freedom in a clash of top-ranked squads. The Green Hornets are the new No. 1 going into Week 2.
Here are some thoughts on the final Eagles 53-man roster | Who were the surprises?
PHILADELPHIA – After a lot of speculation and intrigue, the Eagles have finally decided on who will be on their 53-man roster Tuesday. The Eagles had to get to the league-mandated limit by 4 p.m., having to make some tough decisions in the process.
Forget about 2021: Pen Argyl football beats Wilson in season opener after going 0-10
FULL STORY: Pen Argyl rules consecutive meeting No. 100 vs. Wilson. The Pen Argyl football team last celebrated a win on Halloween 2020. But on Saturday afternoon, the Green Knights finally got that sweet taste of victory again. Pen Argyl was impressive on both sides of the ball in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
No sleep, no problem: Pen Argyl football rules consecutive meeting No. 100 vs. Wilson
The Pen Argyl football team was so pumped up about erasing last season’s 0-10 disappointment that the Green Knights had trouble shutting their eyes this week. But the Pen Argyl players certainly didn’t show any signs of sleep deprivation on Saturday afternoon as they produced a 22-12 road win over Wilson in the teams’ 100th consecutive meeting.
Eagles starters: Don’t worry about preseason, we’re ready to roll
PHILADELPHIA — Lane Johnson feigned alarm when asked if Eagles coach Nick Sirianni’s light hand with training camp practice and preseason game reps will lead to an adjustment period, a slow start to the season. “I sure hope not!” Johnson said.
Here’s the word Eagles’ Nick Sirianni used to describe new safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
PHILADELPHIA – When a quarterback drops back to pass, one of the first things he does is look to where the safeties are, trying to make out what coverage the secondary is playing. Sometimes in the week leading up to the game, a scouting report will tell if to avoid a player, warning quarterbacks to watch out for a specific safety who is known to make plays.
Did the Eagles win the deal that landed safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson? | Grading the trade
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman must have been looking at the names on the depth chart at the safety position, trying to find a way to bolster the secondary while not jeopardizing too much of the team’s future. Roseman called New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis, and the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Eagles’ Lane Johnson had to say about being left off NFL’s Top 100 list
PHILADELPHIA – Looking out at the assembled media inside the auditorium at the NovaCare Complex Monday after practice, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was answering questions about the upcoming season and how he was feeling heading into the regular season opener against the Detroit Lions. As the session was...
Eagles roster cuts tracker (8/30): Eagles trade for starting safety; Did Jalen Reagor get traded? Third tight end competition decided
Not knowing if you have secured a job has to be an uneasy feeling. It is the current situation that several Eagles players are going through. After participating in training camp practices and preseason games, the effort displayed by some of the players on the Eagles players on the roster was not enough to keep them with the team. It does not mean it is the end of their careers.
Stabbing within Easton High wrestling ‘family’ shocks ex-coach
Former Easton Area High School wrestling coach Steve Powell was shocked to learn that Palmer Township police have charged one of his former athletes with attempted homicide. Powell said he was just as stunned that the victim was the wrestler’s father, who years back also spent time in the Easton wrestling room.
West Chester Native, Former Eagles Owner Buys Full City Block in Miami
Former Eagles owner Norman Braman, the billionaire car dealer who spent his early years in West Chester before moving to Cobbs Creek, now owns an entire block in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood, writes Brian Bandell for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Braman, 89, recently acquired the Fight Club Miami building located...
LehighValleyLive.com
First day of school for Paxinosa Elementary School students
First day of school for Paxinosa Elementary School students. Students enter their building for their first day. Paxinosa Elementary School students arrive for their first day of school at the building on Northampton Street in Easton on Aug. 29, 2022.Get Photo. 2 / 25. First day of school for Paxinosa...
Deer hunting event thrives in dual role of helping Lehigh Valley landowners and the hungry
Most sportsmen primarily hunt deer for the sport and/or to put meat on their family’s table. For the past 18 years, however, a group of avid archery hunters from across the state has been gathering in this region each fall for a unique hunt designed to provide much-needed food for others.
Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United prediction, odds for MLS on Wednesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Philadelphia locks horns with Atlanta in MLS action at Subaru Park on Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. ET. This betting preview for Philadelphia vs....
Pirates vs. Phillies prediction, betting odds for MLB on Sunday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Phillies square off with the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:35 p.m. ET.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0