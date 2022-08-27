ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmaus, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Stock up - maybe - for Voorhees football

If Voorhees football sold stock on Wall Street, it would definitely be a “hold” call, but only for very patient investors – or one with a sense of daring. The conventional wisdom would probably not be to buy Viking stock in the first place. After all, Voorhees dropped its last eight games of 2021 to finish 1-9, its fourth straight losing season.
GLEN GARDNER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Emmaus, PA
Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Emmaus, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Emmaus, PA
Football
City
Emmaus, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Emmaus High School#The Green Hornets#Acl#Qb
LehighValleyLive.com

Here’s the word Eagles’ Nick Sirianni used to describe new safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

PHILADELPHIA – When a quarterback drops back to pass, one of the first things he does is look to where the safeties are, trying to make out what coverage the secondary is playing. Sometimes in the week leading up to the game, a scouting report will tell if to avoid a player, warning quarterbacks to watch out for a specific safety who is known to make plays.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles roster cuts tracker (8/30): Eagles trade for starting safety; Did Jalen Reagor get traded? Third tight end competition decided

Not knowing if you have secured a job has to be an uneasy feeling. It is the current situation that several Eagles players are going through. After participating in training camp practices and preseason games, the effort displayed by some of the players on the Eagles players on the roster was not enough to keep them with the team. It does not mean it is the end of their careers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

First day of school for Paxinosa Elementary School students

First day of school for Paxinosa Elementary School students. Students enter their building for their first day. Paxinosa Elementary School students arrive for their first day of school at the building on Northampton Street in Easton on Aug. 29, 2022.Get Photo. 2 / 25. First day of school for Paxinosa...
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy