‘As You Like It’ Review: A Joyful Musical Closes Out the Summer in Central Park
Get thee to Arden — or at least to the Arden depicted in the glorious, delightful and big-hearted musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s “As You Like It,” created as part of the Public Theater’s Public Works program and now playing at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. (The run ends Sept. 11, but here’s hoping it will find future life.) This Arden, as envisioned in Shaina Taub and Laurie Woolery’s just-the-essentials, 95-minute adaptation, is a place of refuge, generosity, joy, growth and forgiveness — but most of all, of transformational love. After all, it ends with a quadruple wedding ceremony. It’s also a...
William Reynolds Dies: ‘The F.B.I.’ Actor Was 90
William Reynolds, who portrayed Special Agent Tom Colby for six seasons on the television series The F.B.I., died August 24 from non-COVID-19 complicated pneumonia, his son Eric Regnolds confirms. He was 90. Born in Los Angeles, Reynolds was born William de Clercq Regnolds on December 9, 1931. He began his career under contract to Universal Pictures and had credits in Carrie (1952) as Laurence Olivier’s son and The Son of Ali Baba where he was Tony Curtis’ best friend. For 20th Century Fox, he portrayed Rommel’s son opposite James Mason in The Desert Fox. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Following his...
