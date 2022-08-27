Get thee to Arden — or at least to the Arden depicted in the glorious, delightful and big-hearted musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s “As You Like It,” created as part of the Public Theater’s Public Works program and now playing at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. (The run ends Sept. 11, but here’s hoping it will find future life.) This Arden, as envisioned in Shaina Taub and Laurie Woolery’s just-the-essentials, 95-minute adaptation, is a place of refuge, generosity, joy, growth and forgiveness — but most of all, of transformational love. After all, it ends with a quadruple wedding ceremony. It’s also a...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 MINUTES AGO