uiowa.edu
Battle of the Bands
Join us on the IMU Terrace for an evening of entertainment as bands battle for the crown of the best band in town! This is an amazing showcase of local talent that you do not want to miss! Sponsored by SCOPE Productions.
uiowa.edu
Condensed Matter Physics Seminar (140 IATL) - No Seminar This Week
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
uiowa.edu
Italian Conversation Hour
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
uiowa.edu
American Sign Language Conversation Hour
Please register using this link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/8050448a5a82fa5f85-aslinperson.
uiowa.edu
Arabic Conversation Hour
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
uiowa.edu
American Sign Language Peer Tutoring
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
uiowa.edu
Anatomy and Cell Biology Departmental Seminar
Bowen Science Building, 1-561 BSB (MacEwen Conference Room) "ASAP mediated Arf6-dependent neuronal signaling regulates synapse structure and function in Drosophila" Bhagaban Mallik, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Research Scholar (Andy Frank Laboratory)
uiowa.edu
Microbiology and Immunology Seminar: Dr. Balaji Manicassamy, PhD
Contact Kerry Jones (kerry-jones@uiowa.edu) for the Zoom link. Genetic Approaches to Study Influenza Virus-Host Interactions. Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology. University of Iowa.
uiowa.edu
Ceramics Invitational Show - School of Art and Art History
The University of Iowa School of Art and Art History is excited to announce an invitational exhibition and related symposium featuring the work of over 50 faculty and graduate students in ceramics from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; The University of Colorado, Boulder; The University of Florida, Gainesville; The University of Iowa; Penn State University; and the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.
uiowa.edu
Faculty Council
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
uiowa.edu
Microbiology and Immunology Seminar: Dr. Mary Weber, PhD
Contact Kerry Jones (kerry-jones@uiowa.edu) for the Zoom link. Investigation of the Chlamydia trachomatis type III secretome reveals diverse strategies for bacterial survival at the expense of key host mitotic and apoptotic checkpoints. Mary Weber, PhD. Assistant Professor of Microbiology and Immunology. University of Iowa.
uiowa.edu
Exhibition Spotlight: Mammal Hall
The Pentacrest Museums continue to explore comparative history during this 175th year of the University of Iowa. Our Exhibition Spotlight series takes us deeper into concepts examined in our yearlong exhibition Then & Now: 175 Years on the Pentacrest, now on display in the Hanson Gallery of the Old Capitol Museum.
uiowa.edu
Math Physics Seminar (309 VAN) - Professor Wayne Polyzou
"Two-body currents in phenomenological models of the strong interaction" Professor Wayne Polyzou; Department of Physics & Astronomy, University of Iowa. Electromagnetic probes are a useful tool for studying the dynamics of hadronic particles. This is because in the one-photon exchange approximation the scattering matrix elements are linear in the matrix elements of the hadronic current operator. Realistic phenomenological models of hadronic systems can provide both spectral and scattering observables that are consistent with experiment for various nuclei.
uiowa.edu
Meet Carlisle Isley: Practicum Student in the John Martin Rare Book Room @Hardin Library
The non-traditional way she was raised allowed her to engage, understand and respect many other cultural voices. In June of 2021 she moved from Rwanda to Iowa City to pursue a Masters in Library Information Science. Having access to information will allow a person to discover and empower their identities as information seekers. She believes her purpose is to promote information literacy so a community can have the tools to get their voices and thoughts heard.
uiowa.edu
Fourth candidate announced for vice president for medical affairs, Carver College of Medicine dean
A University of Iowa search committee has announced the fourth finalist for the next vice president for medical affairs and dean of the Carver College of Medicine. Bradley E. Britigan is the Stokes-Shackleford Professor and Dean of the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. He is also responsible for the UNMC faculty practice plan in partnership with the CEOs of Nebraska Medicine and Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha. His research focus is internal medicine and infectious disease.
uiowa.edu
Russian Peer Tutoring
Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
uiowa.edu
Recap: UI Stanley Museum of Art opens to large crowd, fanfare
Pomp and circumstance welcomed hundreds of excited visitors on Friday, Aug. 26, at the opening of the new University of Iowa Stanley Museum of Art. If you haven’t seen it for yourself, the museum—located at 160 W. Burlington St.—is now open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; and noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
uiowa.edu
Multicultural and International Student Support and Engagement (MISSE) Open House
Multicultural and International Student Support and Engagement (MISSE) is your Home Away From Home, comprised of:. Afro-American Cultural Center (Afro House; 303 Melrose Ave) Latino Native American Cultural Center (LNACC; 308 Melrose Ave) Asian Pacific American Cultural Center (APACC; 223 Lucon Dr.) Pride Alliance Center (Pride House; 125 Grand Ave....
