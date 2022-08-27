ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duquesne, PA

HBCU Gameday

UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing

While Florida A&M was unable to get all its frontline players to Saturday's game at UNC, the Rattlers famed Marching 100 Band was its usual electrifying self. They appear here at halftime joined by the Marching Tar Heels. The post UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10. A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
bulletin-news.com

Two people injured in single vehicle crash in Gadsden County

On Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle collision in Gadsden County. A car was reportedly trying to negotiate a left turn on County Road 270A on Tuesday around 4:25 p.m., according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. This attempt was made just east of the junction of Thomas Smith Farm Road.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
