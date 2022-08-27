Read full article on original website
UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing
While Florida A&M was unable to get all its frontline players to Saturday's game at UNC, the Rattlers famed Marching 100 Band was its usual electrifying self. They appear here at halftime joined by the Marching Tar Heels. The post UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
'He was sick for 17 years': Godby High School student waiting on new heart
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Quan Howard's mother, Chantel Livingston, describes her son as a normal kid. "Quan is an exceptional student in school, he loves to go to the movies, he loves swimming" At least, that was until March 19 of 2022. She said she saw Quan laying on...
New shopping, dining options taking shape in Tallahassee's Market Square
ABC 27 got an inside look at what’s being built at the Market Square Shopping Center and how it’s driving economic growth Tallahassee.
WCTV
Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10. A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.
Florida Man Arrested Standing On Highway, Pointing Gun At Cars Passing By
A 36-year-old Florida man has been arrested after standing on the ride of a highway pointing a gun at cars passing by. According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, dispatch received a complaint of an individual on foot pointing a gun at passing vehicles
FDLE issues Silver Alert for missing Leon County man
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Silver Alert Sunday for a missing elderly man who is from Tallahassee.
WCTV
UPDATE: Man in custody after Saturday night shooting on Tower Road in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is in custody after a shooting occurred in northwest Leon County Saturday night. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. Saturday on Tower Road and John Boy Lane. It was learned during the investigation that a group of people got into an argument which led to shots being fired.
bulletin-news.com
Two people injured in single vehicle crash in Gadsden County
On Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle collision in Gadsden County. A car was reportedly trying to negotiate a left turn on County Road 270A on Tuesday around 4:25 p.m., according to a Florida Highway Patrol report. This attempt was made just east of the junction of Thomas Smith Farm Road.
LCSO investigating shooting in area of Tower Road; suspect in custody
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday night that it is investigating a shooting.
Quincy Police Department investigating death of 18 year old in apparent shooting
The Quincy Police Department announced Saturday that it is investigating the death of an 18 year old.
