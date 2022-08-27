Read full article on original website
WDEF
North Murray QB Seth Griffin Enjoys Phenomenal Night in Win Over Pickens
Chatsworth, GA-(WDEF-TV) North Murray senior quarterback Seth Griffin had a game for the ages last Friday against Pickens. He threw for 395-yards, and he ran for 178 with seven touchdowns. The Mountaineers needed every ounce of Griffin’s performance because they won the game 54-50. Said Griffin: “I heard the...
WTVCFOX
VIDEO: Tennessee boy, 12, sinks hole-in-one at golf tournament
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) — A young golfer from Lawrenceburg made the shot of a lifetime Sunday at a Middle Tennessee tournament. Corbin White, age 12, sunk a hole-in-one at the Mid South Golf Series Tournament at Tims Ford State Park. The exciting moment was captured on video. Corbin's mother,...
Ooltewah, August 30 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Bradley Central High School soccer team will have a game with Ooltewah High School on August 30, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
WDEF
Brainerd beats Howard in penalty filled game
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Brainerd traveled to Howard in a Chattanooga rivalry and left the field 14-6 winners. Brainerd never trailed and lead most of the contest. The only thing more common than Brainerd leading was seeing yellow flags on the field as countless flags stalled or extended drives for both teams.
mcnewstn.com
The Pirates suffer a 41-0 loss to Chattanooga Christian
Chattanooga, Tenn. – The South Pittsburg High School Pirates’ football program set sail for a hostile port in the form of the Chattanooga Christian Chargers. After a delayed start for lightning, the game got underway, with both programs getting off to an eerie start on the first couple of possessions, trying to feel out their opponents.
theutcecho.com
New Restaurants Bring New Atmospheres for Students
While students have been away for summer, Chattanooga has wasted no time opening up new restaurants in the downtown area. Tailgate Brewery has many locations in Nashville, and its owners decided it was time to bring Tailgate to Chattanooga. For those over 21, Tailgate offers unique beers that are brewed...
wutc.org
A Grandson Remembers Chattanooga's Own: Sam Gooden Of The Impressions
Down the road from our new space here at WUTC in downtown Chattanooga is the Bessie Smith Cultural Center on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Nearly three years ago, in 2019, a Tennessee Music Pathways sign was dedicated in front of the Bessie to honor The Impressions, the group whose music embodied doo-wop, gospel, R&B and soul - inspiring millions from the civil rights movement of the 1960’s to the present day.
livability.com
Chattanooga Waterways are Making Waves
Bill Dance Signature Lakes Initiative brings improvements and attention to Greater Chattanooga lakes. Thanks to the Bill Dance Signature Lakes Initiative, some of Tennessee’s best natural resources are about to get even better, including some waterways in the Chattanooga area. Named in honor of the longtime professional fisherman and...
chattanoogacw.com
Viewer video shows bear in back yard in Ooltewah; Another bear sighting in Collegedale
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. — Bears are on the prowl near Ooltewah and Collegedale. Viewer Paul Bogard caught a bear in his back yard Sunday evening in Ooltewah:. Other than making noises trying to shoo it away, Pogard and his family left the bear alone until it wandered off their property, which is near the southern end of White Oak Mountain.
WBBJ
Hundreds gather at funeral for THP Sergeant Lee Russell
MCKENZIE, Tenn. — Hundreds gathered to remember the life of a Tennessee Highway Patrol sergeant who lost his life far too soon. “It’s a sad day for law enforcement, but we all come together, we share a common bond of trying to keep the public safe, and you know the community support has been amazing far and wide from the community,” said THP Captain Travis Plotzer.
theutcecho.com
Mobile Shower Organization to Begin Serving in Chattanooga
ShowerUp is an organization started by Paul Schmitz and his wife, Rhonda Schmitz. According to Paul Schmitz, the organization came about after he and his family had been serving various communities in the Nashville area, providing basic necessities such as food and clothing. “One day I was looking through my...
WDEF
Avondale church hosts a block party
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Nice weather made it a great time to have a block party. The Orchard Knob Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Avondale did just that. Several vendors were on hand to show local residents resources available to them. But, there was a LOT of other things available too…
WDEF
The final “No Smoke Sunday” has kids at Miller Park having fun
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The final “No Smoke Sunday” took place at Miller Park this afternoon. The event targets young people, with the idea that they can be engaged and active in a safe environment. News 12 saw close to two hundred kids taking part in the activities.
livability.com
High Flying: Precision Aerodynamics Soars in Dunlap, TN
The parachute producer is bringing the greater Chattanooga region to new heights. When Red Bull needed a parachute to safely bring someone down to Earth from a space freefall, they called Precision Aerodynamics, the Dunlap, Tennessee-based parachute company. Part of a network of successful area manufacturing companies, Precision is known...
WDEF
Cleveland Hardwick clothing plant closing down
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Cleveland Daily Banner reports that Hardick Tactical is closing it’s Cleveland plant. The company used to be Hardwick Clothes, a local men’s clothing line that goes back more than 100 years in Cleveland. They were trying to transition from making dress suits...
chattanoogacw.com
Thinking outside the lunchbox: 86-year-old Chattanooga woman helps the hungry
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Oftentimes, people in their late 80s need a bit of a helping hand. But the tables are turned in this week's Pay It Forward sponsored by the McMahan Law Firm. Ethel Willingham thinks outside the lunch-box. "Everybody comes to her for advice," said Cassandra Seals who...
WDEF
Road Closures on the Way as South Broad is Redeveloped
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Multiple lanes of traffic were blocked on Broad Street on Monday for a median repair beneath I-24. Obstruction of traffic was minor, but residents can expect much larger scale projects redirecting traffic in the next couple of years. The South Broad Redevelopment is expected to bring...
msn.com
Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With fall beginning in less than a month, the smell of apple cider and baked goods are coming. Along with that cozy fall feeling, comes the season for apple picking. As time goes on, it seems to be harder and harder to find orchards to pick...
WTVCFOX
CFD: One adult and two children displaced after house fire off East Brainerd Road
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Fire Department battled a house fire Saturday afternoon. Crews arrived at the home in the 1300 block of N Concord Road at 12:46 PM. Quint 21 arrived on the scene and saw smoke coming from the home. Residents had all safely evacuated the house...
WDEF
Suspect arrested for Food City fire
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Investigators have charged a suspect with setting the fire at a Food City entrance just after midnight on Sunday. The fire was set in a garbage can and a shopping cart display outside the 23rd Street grocery. Police and fire investigators arrested 47 year old Christopher...
