Man wounded in drive-by shooting in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City Police are asking the public for help in their investigation of a drive-by shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

According to a press release from SLCPD, officers were dispatch to the area of 700 North 900 West, where they found the wounded 25-year-old man. He was taken from the scene in stable condition, but his condition then worsened to critical during transit, requiring him to be rushed to surgery.

The victim is currently stable and expected to survive.

As officers and detectives investigated the scene, they learned the victim was outside a home when a "slow-moving car" approached. Someone inside the car then fired multiple rounds towards the victim.

They were later able to locate evidence of gunfire near a home and parked car near the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. SLCPD asks that anyone with any information about the incident to call them at 801-799-3000 and reference case number 21-166132.