FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is a great spot in South Barrington to sit outside and enjoy a delicious drinkChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Drifting problem in ChicagoAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
Last chance to visit Illinois' largest waterpark! Raging Waves closes for the season on September 5thJennifer GeerYorkville, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
napervillelocal.com
2 Kids, Mom, Dog Saved From Hotel Fire Naperville
Two children, their mother and a pet dog were safely evacuated from a Naperville hotel after a fire broke out Friday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the four-story hotel in the 1800 block of Diehl Road just after 12:30 p.m. for a report of smoke that was coming from an air conditioner on the hotel’s second floor.
WSPY NEWS
Restaurant damaged by fire in Aurora
A restaurant was damaged by a fire in Aurora early Monday. It happened in the 1500 block of E. New York Street just before five in the morning. When police first arrived fire was already burning through the roof of the building. The fire was reported by bystanders. It took...
Body recovered after crewmember falls from tugboat on Des Plaines River in Channahon
CHANNAHON, Ill. (CBS) -- A body was recovered from the Des Plaines River on Tuesday, after a search for a boater who fell off a tugboat near Channahon on Monday.The search turned into an recovery operation spanning 7 miles across the river Tuesday. "Search crews on the Des Plaines River located a deceased person matching the description of the barge crew member who was last seen in the late afternoon of August 29, 2022," Channahon fire officials said in a written release. The Will County Coroner is on the scene. Officials said the cause of death is unknown at this time. Channahon...
msn.com
Two children rescued and their mother injured during hotel fire Friday in Naperville
Aug. 27—Two children were rescued and their mother injured in a fire Friday at a hotel in the 1800 block of Diehl Road in Naperville, fire officials said. Firefighters arrived about 12:40 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from an air conditioning unit on the second-floor of the building's north side, according to a Naperville Fire Department report.
Man killed, another injured in Gary shooting at Happy Tire Shop: police
Sources have identified a 47-year-old man who was shot at a tire shop in Gary Monday as Said Saad.
WSPY NEWS
Wilmington Man Wanted in Statewide Burglary Ring Apprehended By Grundy Co. Proactive Unit
If you saw a heavy police presence in the area of Route 6 near Wal-Mart and Aldi last night, the Grundy County Proactive Unit arrested a man wanted in a statewide burglary ring. The Grundy County Pro Active unit learned that Lucas Bailey, 40, of Wilmington was in the Morris...
Chicago shooting: 2 shot, 1 killed outside Morgan Park police station, authorities say
Two people were shot on the city's South Side Sunday night, authorities said.
wlip.com
Lake County Brothers Get Prison in Wide Ranging Home Improvement Store Scam
(Waukegan, IL) Two Round Lake men are on their way to prison, after their sentencing on a guilty plea from earlier this year. Both John and Michael Miotke entered the plea back in June to one count of continuing a financial crimes enterprise. The duo was accused of stealing several high priced items from Home Depot stores throughout the Chicago suburbs in a scam involving purchase and return receipts. The twin brothers were hit Monday with 4 years behind bars each. The 45-year-old duo must also repay nearly 1-million-dollars in restitution.
WSPY NEWS
One person hurt in bus versus motorcycle crash south of Waterman
A motorcyclist was hurt after a crash with a bus late Saturday night at the intersection of Route 23 and Chicago Road, south of Waterman. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old John Diaz-Abrego, of Summit, was driving a bus east on Chicago Road when he didn't stop at the stop sign at Route 23 and was traveling too fast to avoid hitting 28-year-old Henry P. Burgweger, of Kirkland, who was on a motorcycle.
WSPY NEWS
Four arrested after brawl in North Aurora
North Aurora Police arrested four people Saturday evening from the North Aurora Island Park on State Street at the Fox River. A news release says police were called for a report of a large group of people fighting and were told that someone may have a gun. 20-year-old Xykiriah Clark,...
Skydiver dies after accident in LaSalle County: Sheriff
LaSalle County Sheriff’s deputies found a person dead in a cornfield near Skydive Chicago, a company that describes itself as the Midwest’s premier skydiving facility.
959theriver.com
Fourth Arrest Made in Burglary Ring That Worked in Joliet and Will County
A fourth arrest has been made in connection to a burglary ring that is accused of stealing approximately $400,000 from video gaming machines throughout Illinois including Joliet and Will County. On August 25th Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests of Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka in connection to the robberies. Gino Wuttke’s bond was set at $750,000, Giulia Wuttke’s bond was set at $25,000 and Slouka’s bond was set at $100,000.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego police investigating burglaries from vehicles at school parking lot
The Oswego Police Department is looking into four burglaries from vehicles on Sunday at Prairie Point Elementary School on the Grove Road side. The department says four purses were stolen around 3:30 to 4:30 in the afternoon. The burglars got into the vehicles by smashing windows. Anyone with information or...
Some neighbors say proposed ski hill in far north suburbs will be a 'disaster'
ROUND LAKE, Ill. (CBS) -- A proposed ski hill in the far north suburbs is being met with some icy reception.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Monday, some neighbors are worried it could into a burden for their community.A developer wants to annex 80 acres of flat farmland into Round Lake, build a hill there, and turn it into a skiing destination. But some people living in the area say that is a slippery slope. The site is located at the Town Line and Fairfield roads in Avon Township, Lake County."I don't think it will ever actually become a ski...
Man killed after vehicle crashes into wall in Prospect Heights, catches fire, lands in river
A 32-year-old Elk Grove Village man was killed in the fiery north suburban crash, authorities said.
'I'm heartbroken': 5-year-old boy shot in head, dad also critically hurt in Rogers Park, police say
A 5-year-old boy and his father were critically hurt in a shooting on Chicago's North Side, police said.
Chicago shooting: Boy, 5, shot in head in Rogers Park days after starting school, family says
A five-year-old boy shot was shot in the head and critically injured in Rogers Park Sunday night just days after starting his first day of school, his family said.
1 Killed in Skydiving Accident Near Ottawa, LaSalle County Sheriff Says
One person died in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon in rural LaSalle County, according to sheriff's deputies. In a Facebook post, the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called an area northeast of Ottawa in regard to a skydiving accident. Upon arrival, one person was found dead in a cornfield near Skydive Chicago, 3215 E. 1969th Rd., a local skydiving business.
WSPY NEWS
Teen arrested in stolen vehicle after chase through DeKalb
A seventeen-year-old girl from Hampshire is facing charges after a police chase through DeKalb on Monday. She's been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing to elude police, reckless driving and some other charges. A DeKalb County Sheriff's deputy had conducted a registration check on the vehicle in...
