Naperville, IL

2 Kids, Mom, Dog Saved From Hotel Fire Naperville

Two children, their mother and a pet dog were safely evacuated from a Naperville hotel after a fire broke out Friday afternoon. Fire crews were called to the four-story hotel in the 1800 block of Diehl Road just after 12:30 p.m. for a report of smoke that was coming from an air conditioner on the hotel’s second floor.
NAPERVILLE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Restaurant damaged by fire in Aurora

A restaurant was damaged by a fire in Aurora early Monday. It happened in the 1500 block of E. New York Street just before five in the morning. When police first arrived fire was already burning through the roof of the building. The fire was reported by bystanders. It took...
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Body recovered after crewmember falls from tugboat on Des Plaines River in Channahon

CHANNAHON, Ill. (CBS) -- A body was recovered from the Des Plaines River on Tuesday, after a search for a boater who fell off a tugboat near Channahon on Monday.The search turned into an recovery operation spanning 7 miles across the river Tuesday.  "Search crews on the Des Plaines River located a deceased person matching the description of the barge crew member who was last seen in the late afternoon of August 29, 2022," Channahon fire officials said in a written release. The Will County Coroner is on the scene. Officials said the cause of death is unknown at this time. Channahon...
CHANNAHON, IL
wlip.com

Lake County Brothers Get Prison in Wide Ranging Home Improvement Store Scam

(Waukegan, IL) Two Round Lake men are on their way to prison, after their sentencing on a guilty plea from earlier this year. Both John and Michael Miotke entered the plea back in June to one count of continuing a financial crimes enterprise. The duo was accused of stealing several high priced items from Home Depot stores throughout the Chicago suburbs in a scam involving purchase and return receipts. The twin brothers were hit Monday with 4 years behind bars each. The 45-year-old duo must also repay nearly 1-million-dollars in restitution.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

One person hurt in bus versus motorcycle crash south of Waterman

A motorcyclist was hurt after a crash with a bus late Saturday night at the intersection of Route 23 and Chicago Road, south of Waterman. The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old John Diaz-Abrego, of Summit, was driving a bus east on Chicago Road when he didn't stop at the stop sign at Route 23 and was traveling too fast to avoid hitting 28-year-old Henry P. Burgweger, of Kirkland, who was on a motorcycle.
WATERMAN, IL
WSPY NEWS

Four arrested after brawl in North Aurora

North Aurora Police arrested four people Saturday evening from the North Aurora Island Park on State Street at the Fox River. A news release says police were called for a report of a large group of people fighting and were told that someone may have a gun. 20-year-old Xykiriah Clark,...
NORTH AURORA, IL
959theriver.com

Fourth Arrest Made in Burglary Ring That Worked in Joliet and Will County

A fourth arrest has been made in connection to a burglary ring that is accused of stealing approximately $400,000 from video gaming machines throughout Illinois including Joliet and Will County. On August 25th Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests of Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka in connection to the robberies. Gino Wuttke’s bond was set at $750,000, Giulia Wuttke’s bond was set at $25,000 and Slouka’s bond was set at $100,000.
WILL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego police investigating burglaries from vehicles at school parking lot

The Oswego Police Department is looking into four burglaries from vehicles on Sunday at Prairie Point Elementary School on the Grove Road side. The department says four purses were stolen around 3:30 to 4:30 in the afternoon. The burglars got into the vehicles by smashing windows. Anyone with information or...
OSWEGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Some neighbors say proposed ski hill in far north suburbs will be a 'disaster'

ROUND LAKE, Ill. (CBS) -- A proposed ski hill in the far north suburbs is being met with some icy reception.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Monday, some neighbors are worried it could into a burden for their community.A developer wants to annex 80 acres of flat farmland into Round Lake, build a hill there, and turn it into a skiing destination. But some people living in the area say that is a slippery slope. The site is located at the Town Line and Fairfield roads in Avon Township, Lake County."I don't think it will ever actually become a ski...
ROUND LAKE, IL
NBC Chicago

1 Killed in Skydiving Accident Near Ottawa, LaSalle County Sheriff Says

One person died in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon in rural LaSalle County, according to sheriff's deputies. In a Facebook post, the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called an area northeast of Ottawa in regard to a skydiving accident. Upon arrival, one person was found dead in a cornfield near Skydive Chicago, 3215 E. 1969th Rd., a local skydiving business.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Teen arrested in stolen vehicle after chase through DeKalb

A seventeen-year-old girl from Hampshire is facing charges after a police chase through DeKalb on Monday. She's been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing to elude police, reckless driving and some other charges. A DeKalb County Sheriff's deputy had conducted a registration check on the vehicle in...
DEKALB, IL

