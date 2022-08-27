Fatal crash in Flagler County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 4 a.m. on Saturday, a sedan was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1 in the right lane at the same time a second vehicle was traveling north on US-1 in the outside lane.

For reasons still unknown at this time, the first vehicle swerved and the front of sedan then collided with the front of the second vehicle in the right lane.

The sedan came to final rest within the area of collision. The second vehicle was redirected off of the roadway facing northeast.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced deceased at Halifax Health Hospital.