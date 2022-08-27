Read full article on original website
Connie Kepke
3d ago
GOD BLESS the LEO'S!!!! how does this happen wth party's in a warehouse??? shouldn't the owner be held accountable in some way for allowing such shenanigans
moe3
3d ago
protect her identity because it's rare when people cooperate in these situations unfortunately
cleveland19.com
Akron police looking for suspect in hookah lounge shooting
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for information surrounding a shooting that took place at the Exhale Hookah Lounge in the 500 block of East Exchange Street early this morning. According to police, they responded around 3:05 a.m. to the 28-year-old victim who was as shot outside of...
cleveland19.com
Jayland Walker’s mother, family attorneys give update on fatal Akron police-involved shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The mother of Jayland Walker and the family’s attorneys delivered an update regarding the deadly police-involved shooting that continues to impact the Akron community approximately two months later. Walker, who was 25 at the time, was shot and killed by Akron police on June 27...
cleveland19.com
Pair of car theft suspects wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a pair of car theft suspects are on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. The white 2019 Kia Forte with Ohio plate HMG 1353 was stolen from the area of West 35th Street and Woodbridge Avenue on Aug. 16, according to police.
cleveland19.com
Walker family attorney questions why Akron officers turned of body cam mics
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the Jayland Walker investigation continues, his family’s attorney, Bobby DiCello, is once again calling out city leaders - claiming a lack of transparency regarding the body cam video that was just released by the city of Akron. Walker, of Akron, was shot and killed...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for murder in Bedford Heights
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The man wanted for a shooting in Bedford Heights which killed a man and seriously injured a woman was arrested Tuesday by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. According to the U.S. Marshals, Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks, 33, was taken into...
cleveland19.com
Suspect in shooting at Bedford car dealership released on bond
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer was back in Bedford Municipal Court on Tuesday. Bedford police said Andrew Mach shot the customer at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road. First responders found the customer on the...
cleveland19.com
19-year-old shot dead near ‘after-hours’ club in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday near what Cleveland police are calling an “after-hours” club. According to police, the shooting happened just before 6 a.m. in the 1000 block of East 79th Street. Cleveland police said the victim and three women left...
cleveland19.com
1 man dies after shooting in East Cleveland, 2nd man expected to survive
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot in the 13500 block of Superior Avenue Tuesday morning and police said one victim died from his injuries. East Cleveland police said they were called to the area around 11:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, one...
cleveland19.com
No arrests in deadly shooting of 32-year-old man, Cleveland police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police shared new information Monday about a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. According to police, a 32-year-old man was fatally shot around 4:30 a.m. Saturday on East 50th Street near Fleet Avenue. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the deceased as Theo...
cleveland19.com
1 man pleads guilty to deadly double shooting outside Parma bar, his brother still facing charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of two brothers accused in a 2021 deadly double shooting outside a Parma bar has pleaded guilty. On March 13, 2021 security guard Timoteo Cruz and customer Sean Acierno were outside Rookies Sports Bar and Grill on Pearl Road when they were both fatally shot.
cleveland19.com
Driver arrested after hitting Cleveland police officer, fleeing crash
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a driver has been arrested after hitting an officer and fleeing the crash. The collision took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near East 13th Street and St. Clair Avenue. According to police, the officer was directing traffic near a nightclub when the crash...
cleveland19.com
Family of 28-year-old deadly crash victim speaks out
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family is grieving the loss of a young woman, 28-year-old Annalise Endres, who was killed in crash last Friday. “I can’t even explain. I don’t even have the words to explain the pain. nothing can compare you know,” said Kyle Endres, Annalise’s father. “She was very loved by all her family and friends.”
cleveland19.com
Reward offered for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in Akron murder
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service is offering a reward for the capture of a murder suspect who is considered “armed and dangerous.”. According to authorities, Alexander Quarterman shot Derrick Patterson on July 17 in a parking lot on Copley Road. Akron police said Patterson, 55,...
cleveland19.com
Police: 1 arrested for stabbing and killing father and son in Bedford
This is a recording of 19 News at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. 1 arrested after ‘heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say. This is a recording of 19 News at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visits Parma for ‘emotional’ Ukrainian Village Parade.
cleveland19.com
All 4 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Tuesday afternoon that all four of their missing teenagers have returned home safely. The final teen, Denasha Melton, 16 was located by East Cleveland police officers. Police said Denasha appears safe and healthy and was left in the care of her mother. Sha-Niya...
Neighbors speak out after fatal crash into CLE home
The innocent driver died and now neighbors and witnesses have questions as they mourn the young life lost.
cleveland19.com
$2M bond set for man accused of killing Bedford dad, son
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man accused in the fatal stabbing of a Bedford father and son pleaded not guilty in Bedford Municipal Court Monday morning. The judge set Roger Herring’s bond at $2 million. Bedford police said Herring stabbed Christopher Pate, 47, and Christopher Pate, 19, inside...
cleveland19.com
Father of man shot at Bedford car dealership asks judge for restraining order
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer appeared in Bedford Municipal Court Monday. Bedford police said Andrew Mach shot the customer around 1:30 Friday afternoon at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road. First responders found the customer on the ground in the parking lot...
Drug Bust in Lorain, Cops Grab $300K in Cocaine and Fentanyl
Maybe they should bring back Scruff McGruff. A drug bust in Lorain has led to a police seizure of over $300,000 worth of cocaine and fentanyl. This story was initially reported by FOX 8. Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:. VIA | FOX 8. The Lorain County...
