ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 14

Connie Kepke
3d ago

GOD BLESS the LEO'S!!!! how does this happen wth party's in a warehouse??? shouldn't the owner be held accountable in some way for allowing such shenanigans

Reply
2
moe3
3d ago

protect her identity because it's rare when people cooperate in these situations unfortunately

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Akron police looking for suspect in hookah lounge shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are looking for information surrounding a shooting that took place at the Exhale Hookah Lounge in the 500 block of East Exchange Street early this morning. According to police, they responded around 3:05 a.m. to the 28-year-old victim who was as shot outside of...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Walker family attorney questions why Akron officers turned of body cam mics

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the Jayland Walker investigation continues, his family’s attorney, Bobby DiCello, is once again calling out city leaders - claiming a lack of transparency regarding the body cam video that was just released by the city of Akron. Walker, of Akron, was shot and killed...
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for murder in Bedford Heights

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The man wanted for a shooting in Bedford Heights which killed a man and seriously injured a woman was arrested Tuesday by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. According to the U.S. Marshals, Bernard Walter Lewis Lonnie Sparks, 33, was taken into...
BEDFORD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect in shooting at Bedford car dealership released on bond

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer was back in Bedford Municipal Court on Tuesday. Bedford police said Andrew Mach shot the customer at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road. First responders found the customer on the...
BEDFORD, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rohan Smith
cleveland19.com

No arrests in deadly shooting of 32-year-old man, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police shared new information Monday about a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. According to police, a 32-year-old man was fatally shot around 4:30 a.m. Saturday on East 50th Street near Fleet Avenue. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the deceased as Theo...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver arrested after hitting Cleveland police officer, fleeing crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a driver has been arrested after hitting an officer and fleeing the crash. The collision took place around 2:30 a.m. Saturday near East 13th Street and St. Clair Avenue. According to police, the officer was directing traffic near a nightclub when the crash...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Family of 28-year-old deadly crash victim speaks out

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family is grieving the loss of a young woman, 28-year-old Annalise Endres, who was killed in crash last Friday. “I can’t even explain. I don’t even have the words to explain the pain. nothing can compare you know,” said Kyle Endres, Annalise’s father. “She was very loved by all her family and friends.”
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Cleveland Police#Police Body Camera#Security Guards#Violent Crime
cleveland19.com

Reward offered for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in Akron murder

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Service is offering a reward for the capture of a murder suspect who is considered “armed and dangerous.”. According to authorities, Alexander Quarterman shot Derrick Patterson on July 17 in a parking lot on Copley Road. Akron police said Patterson, 55,...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

All 4 missing Garfield Heights teenagers return home

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police announced Tuesday afternoon that all four of their missing teenagers have returned home safely. The final teen, Denasha Melton, 16 was located by East Cleveland police officers. Police said Denasha appears safe and healthy and was left in the care of her mother. Sha-Niya...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cleveland19.com

$2M bond set for man accused of killing Bedford dad, son

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland man accused in the fatal stabbing of a Bedford father and son pleaded not guilty in Bedford Municipal Court Monday morning. The judge set Roger Herring’s bond at $2 million. Bedford police said Herring stabbed Christopher Pate, 47, and Christopher Pate, 19, inside...
BEDFORD, OH
cleveland19.com

Father of man shot at Bedford car dealership asks judge for restraining order

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The car dealership employee accused of shooting a customer appeared in Bedford Municipal Court Monday. Bedford police said Andrew Mach shot the customer around 1:30 Friday afternoon at Hyundai of Bedford on Rockside Road. First responders found the customer on the ground in the parking lot...
BEDFORD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy