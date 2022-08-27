ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Early voting underway in Mass. Here's what you need to know

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
BOSTON — Early voting in Massachusetts kicked off Saturday, giving voters the opportunity to cast their state primary ballots early this year.

The seven-day early voting period runs from Aug. 27 through Friday, Sept. 2. Saturday also marks the last day to register to vote in the state primaries.

Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin is encouraging voters to check their community’s early voting schedule and to find a convenient time to vote.

The state’s Elections Division has published early voting dates, times, and locations for each city and town on its website. Voters can find their local early voting schedules at www.VoteInMA.com.

Those who are typically busy on weekdays may find weekend voting more convenient, Galvin advised. Under new state election laws, voters have guaranteed weekend voting opportunities, with every city and town required to offer early voting at least one day per weekend of the early voting period.

Early voting is available to all registered voters who have not already cast a ballot by mail. Voters who haven’t yet returned their mail-in ballots are welcome to submit their ballot to an early voting location.

Those who received a mail-in ballot must send them back to their local election offices no later than 8 p.m. on Sept. 6 in order for the votes to be counted.

Residents who want to apply for a mail-in ballot must do so by Aug. 29. Details can be found here.

The state primary will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Comments / 19

John Quinn
3d ago

Got my 5th vote by mail ballot yesterday so who’s trying to Steal the Election These need to be requested by the voters not sent out like candy

Reply(1)
7
a cape cod voter
3d ago

Here’s what I need to know: the USA has on our calendars that states on the first Tuesday in November is Election Day. Why was it that the people can vote weeks ahead of time? What was wrong with keeping it the way it was? We don’t celebrate Xmas or July 4 ahead of time.

Reply(6)
5
