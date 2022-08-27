ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Man in stable condition after Hartford shooting: PD

By Michael Sicoli
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c5qd4_0hXgWlT000

HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) – An early-morning shooting left a man with multiple gunshot wounds, Hartford Police say.

The shooting took place around 4:45 a.m. Saturday in the area of 184 New Britain Ave. in Hartford as police responded to a ShotSpotter activation. Arriving officers found a man in his 30s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. Police said he is in stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation, which is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the Hartford Police Department’s tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

WTNH

