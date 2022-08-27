ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, GA

valdostatoday.com

Baxley man arrested in GBI death investigation

BAXLEY – A Baxley, GA man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of an Appling County woman. The GBI has arrested and charged Reginald Stokes, age 38, of Baxley, with one count of felony murder, one count of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and four counts of cruelty to a child in the 3rd degree, in connection to the death of Malika Shanae’ Harris. Stokes was apprehended in Warwick, GA, by Worth County Sheriff’s Office deputies and taken to the Appling County Jail. The GBI Douglas office recognizes the assistance provided by Worth County and Crisp County Sheriff’s Offices in the location and arrest of Reginald Stokes.
BAXLEY, GA
wtoc.com

BAXLEY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Arrest made in Coffee County murder

DOUGLAS – The GBI has arrested and charged a 52-year-old man from Douglas with the death of John Lark Conley, age 80. The GBI Douglas Office has arrested James Schmit, age 52, of Douglas in connection with the death of John Lark Conley, age 80. Schmit is charged with one count each of felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson. Schmit is being held in the Coffee County Jail.
DOUGLAS, GA
wbyz94.com

BAXLEY, GA
WTGS

BAXLEY, GA
WJCL

Vidalia police: 1 man shot in home invasion, investigation underway

VIDALIA, Ga. — A Vidalia man is recovering after being shot during an early morning home invasion. It happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday on Seventh Avenue. The Vidalia Police Department said responding officers found the victim, Daniel Asberry, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the lower abdomen. First responders took the victim to Memorial Health for further treatment.
VIDALIA, GA
live5news.com

Georgia man arrested in fatal Charleston crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a Georgia man has been arrested in connection with a crash last week that killed two people on the James Island Connector. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. Police...
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal motorcycle crash

EDEN, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a fatal single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Effingham County. According to a post on the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Traffic Unit responded to a crash that involved a single motorcycle in the 200 block of Old River Road in Eden just before 7 a.m.
EDEN, GA
wtoc.com

Suspect turns self in after Saturday night shooting in Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department says a suspect has turned himself in after a shooting Saturday on Washington Street. Police say the shooting happened around 9:03 p.m. Officers found a woman injured at the scene. She was transported to the hospital for her injuries. Police say during...
VIDALIA, GA
douglasnow.com

Ambrose woman charged after allegedly stealing, distributing medication

Sherry Lynn Nipper of Ambrose was recently arrested by the Coffee County Drug Unit for possession charges after she allegedly stole medication and unlawfully distributed the pills. According to an incident report, on August 25, detectives served a search warrant at a residence on Raney Drive in Ambrose where a...
AMBROSE, GA
WJCL

Walthourville fire leaves 1 man without a home

WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. — A Saturday morning fire in Walthourville has left one person without a home. The fire broke out at around 8 a.m. at a home on Wilder Road. The Walthourville Fire Department said it took them around 6 minutes to put out the bulk of the fire, but the single-story home sustained major damage.
WALTHOURVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

16-year-old charged in Eastman murder, his mom also faces charges

EASTMAN, Ga. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in Eastman on Aug. 21, according to a release from the GBI. 16-year-old Andre Lynn Johnson of Rhine was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in the death of Za’Quon Brown.
EASTMAN, GA
wgxa.tv

Vidalia police looking for burglary suspect

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Police in Vidalia want to know if you can help identify a suspect in connection to a burglary. According to police, it involves an ongoing investigation at the Sweet Onion Boutique. The Sweet Onion Boutique is a children's clothing and accessories store located at 607...
VIDALIA, GA
WSAV News 3

State rests case in Marcus Wilson trial, jurors hear call from man charged

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Friday afternoon, the state rested its case in the Marcus Wilson trial, turning it over to defense. On the third day of testimony, jurors heard from multiple law enforcement officials involved in the investigation surrounding Haley Hutcheson’s death. James Winskey, an investigator for the district attorney’s office showed jurors GPS data […]
STATESBORO, GA

