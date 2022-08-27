Read full article on original website
valdostatoday.com
Baxley man arrested in GBI death investigation
BAXLEY – A Baxley, GA man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of an Appling County woman. The GBI has arrested and charged Reginald Stokes, age 38, of Baxley, with one count of felony murder, one count of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and four counts of cruelty to a child in the 3rd degree, in connection to the death of Malika Shanae’ Harris. Stokes was apprehended in Warwick, GA, by Worth County Sheriff’s Office deputies and taken to the Appling County Jail. The GBI Douglas office recognizes the assistance provided by Worth County and Crisp County Sheriff’s Offices in the location and arrest of Reginald Stokes.
wtoc.com
Woman killed, man arrested following Baxley shooting
BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested and charged Reginald Stokes, 38, following a shooting in Baxley. Officials say the GBI Douglas Regional Office was requested by the Baxley Police Department to conduct a death investigation Thursday around 5:30 a.m. Preliminary information indicates a relative of Stokes...
valdostatoday.com
Arrest made in Coffee County murder
DOUGLAS – The GBI has arrested and charged a 52-year-old man from Douglas with the death of John Lark Conley, age 80. The GBI Douglas Office has arrested James Schmit, age 52, of Douglas in connection with the death of John Lark Conley, age 80. Schmit is charged with one count each of felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson. Schmit is being held in the Coffee County Jail.
wbyz94.com
GBI Makes Arrest in Appling County Death Investigation
WJCL
Baxley man arrested, charged with murder in connection to shooting death of 26-year-old
BAXLEY, Ga. — A Baxley man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the recent shooting death of a 26-year-old. On Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Baxley Police Department to conduct a death investigation. According to the GBI, preliminary information indicated...
WTGS
GBI agents, sheriff's deputies arrest one following double shooting incident in Baxley
APPLING COUNTY, Ga (WTGS) — A death investigation in Appling County has led investigators to arrest a Baxley man more than a hundred miles away. The GBI has arrested and charged Reginald Stokes, age 38, of Baxley, with one count of felony murder, one count of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and four counts of cruelty to a child in the 3rd degree, in connection to the death of Malika Shanae’ Harris.
WJCL
Vidalia police: 1 man shot in home invasion, investigation underway
VIDALIA, Ga. — A Vidalia man is recovering after being shot during an early morning home invasion. It happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday on Seventh Avenue. The Vidalia Police Department said responding officers found the victim, Daniel Asberry, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the lower abdomen. First responders took the victim to Memorial Health for further treatment.
POLICE: Man wanted after running from authorities in Washington Co.
William Garret Moxley, age 29, of South Carolina is wanted after a vehicle pursuit by Sandersville Police Department.
live5news.com
Georgia man arrested in fatal Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a Georgia man has been arrested in connection with a crash last week that killed two people on the James Island Connector. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. Police...
wtoc.com
Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal motorcycle crash
EDEN, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a fatal single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Effingham County. According to a post on the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the Traffic Unit responded to a crash that involved a single motorcycle in the 200 block of Old River Road in Eden just before 7 a.m.
wtoc.com
Suspect turns self in after Saturday night shooting in Vidalia
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department says a suspect has turned himself in after a shooting Saturday on Washington Street. Police say the shooting happened around 9:03 p.m. Officers found a woman injured at the scene. She was transported to the hospital for her injuries. Police say during...
CBS 46
Douglas man charged with murder, arson in connection to death of 80-year-old man
DOUGLAS, Ga. (CBS46) - A 52-year-old Douglas man was arrested and charged in connection to the death of an 80-year-old man on Friday, according to GBI Douglas Office officials. Officials tell CBS46 News that James Schmit was charged with one count of felony murder, aggravated assault and arson. The Coffee...
WJCL
'I wanted the situation to just go away': Both sides rest their case in Statesboro murder trial
STATESBORO, Ga. — The truck threat shooting trial continues as both sides have rested their cases. Statesboro police say Marc Wilson shot and killed 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson on a bypass near Statesboro in 2020. Wilson's attorneys claim he fired out of self-defense after the group of teens yelled racial...
douglasnow.com
Ambrose woman charged after allegedly stealing, distributing medication
Sherry Lynn Nipper of Ambrose was recently arrested by the Coffee County Drug Unit for possession charges after she allegedly stole medication and unlawfully distributed the pills. According to an incident report, on August 25, detectives served a search warrant at a residence on Raney Drive in Ambrose where a...
WJCL
Walthourville fire leaves 1 man without a home
WALTHOURVILLE, Ga. — A Saturday morning fire in Walthourville has left one person without a home. The fire broke out at around 8 a.m. at a home on Wilder Road. The Walthourville Fire Department said it took them around 6 minutes to put out the bulk of the fire, but the single-story home sustained major damage.
Defense rests case in Marcus Wilson trial, closing arguments set for Tuesday
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — The fate of Marcus Wilson now rests in the hands of 12 jurors, after defense attorneys rested their case on Monday afternoon. Wilson is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson in June 2020. Wilson’s attorneys are trying to argue he fired at […]
16-year-old charged in Eastman murder, his mom also faces charges
EASTMAN, Ga. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man in Eastman on Aug. 21, according to a release from the GBI. 16-year-old Andre Lynn Johnson of Rhine was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Malice Murder, Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault in the death of Za’Quon Brown.
wgxa.tv
Vidalia police looking for burglary suspect
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Police in Vidalia want to know if you can help identify a suspect in connection to a burglary. According to police, it involves an ongoing investigation at the Sweet Onion Boutique. The Sweet Onion Boutique is a children's clothing and accessories store located at 607...
State rests case in Marcus Wilson trial, jurors hear call from man charged
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Friday afternoon, the state rested its case in the Marcus Wilson trial, turning it over to defense. On the third day of testimony, jurors heard from multiple law enforcement officials involved in the investigation surrounding Haley Hutcheson’s death. James Winskey, an investigator for the district attorney’s office showed jurors GPS data […]
WJCL
4 arrested, 3 charged with murder after deadly 2021 house fire in Screven County
SYLVANIA, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation recently announced that the agency charged three people with murder after a suspicious house fire killed one person in Sylvania last year. Another person has also been charged in connection with the case. On Nov. 23, authorities found the body of...
