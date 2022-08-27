Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe Mertens
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Saints hold joint practices with the Packers, tempers flareTina HowellGreen Bay, WI
NFL Top 100 Rankings: 100-91FlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
wtaq.com
Behind The Scenes Prep Work For The Fox Cities Marathon
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Nearly 50 volunteers were putting together goodie bags Monday for the 31st annual Community First Fox Cities Marathon. Every participant in every race — from the full marathon to the kids’ fun run — will receive a bag. Items in the bags...
wearegreenbay.com
Bartow Builders in Manitowoc offers custom remodel, design, or new home build
(WFRV) – They are your place to go for a premier general contractor to help you through a custom remodel, addition, or even to build a new home – and they are hiring. Brandon Bartow stopped by Local 5 Live with an introduction to Bartow Builders, their passion for quality and maintaining an efficient schedule on your projects plus details on ‘Signing Day’ where they visit high schools to offer job opportunities.
pleasantviewrealty.com
2532 Wedemeyer Street Sheboygan WI
Great home, great neighborhood, and a great price! Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom ranch home on the southside of Sheboygan. Enter the front door into your bright living room with updated bay window and head back to the kitchen with a functional layout and additional dining area. Down the hall are three nice-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom with shower over tub. The primary bedroom offers double closets. The lower level of the home has a huge 36’x15′ rec room and a separate laundry room, workshop area, and half bathroom. The backyard has mature trees, great landscaping, and an extra storage shed. There’s also a one car garage and entertaining patio area! Well-maintained home with a new roof in 2014. Must see!
Fox11online.com
Developers hope to bring new life to Appleton City Center Plaza with 'Fox Commons'
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A Wisconsin-based development team is showing off its plan for a redesigned City Center in Appleton. The space will focus on health and wellness and could include retailers and office space. A redesigned space could help redefine the City Center Plaza on College Avenue in downtown Appleton.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes back open on WIS 57 in Door County
DOOR COUNTY, Wis, (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) reports all lanes of traffic are now open on WIS 57 in Door County, Wisconsin. WisDOT cleared the crash around 12:15 p.m. Original: NOW: Lanes impacted on WIS 57 in Door County. TUESDAY 8/30/2022 10:32 a.m. DOOR COUNTY,...
wearegreenbay.com
Manitowoc County bridge to close for replacement
MEEME, Wis. (WFRV) – One bridge in Manitowoc County will be closed for an extended period of time due to it being replaced. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, the bridge on West Washington Road in the Town of Meeme will be closing on August 30 and will be reopened by the beginning of November.
Fox11online.com
Spring Lake man gets a dramatic Monday Morning Makeover
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) - After growing out his long beard and hair, Brent Beyer decided it was time for a change. The Spring Lake man reached out to stylist Josif Wittnik asking for a Monday Morning Makeover. Beyer said his hair has changed following treatments for Leukemia. He's a welder,...
msn.com
“Lights on the Fox” boat parade
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 30 lighted and decorated boats floated through downtown Green Bay Friday night. The Green Bay Yacht Club hosted “Lights on the Fox.”. Starting at about 8:30, the boat parade traveled up and down the Fox River in Green Bay, looping between the Main Street and Mason Street bridges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wearegreenbay.com
Bay Beach Amusement Park closes several rides, here’s why:
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A well-known amusement and theme park in Green Bay, Wisconsin, has announced a few ride closures during the summer season. According to officials with the Bay Beach Amusement Park, the following rides will be closed for the day of August 29:. Granny Bugs. Jeeps.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Crivitz, WI USA
My husband and I were exploring our tenth Marinette County waterfall at Veteran’s Memorial Park when I noticed some cloth hanging from a low branch of a small tree. Initially I supposed it was a Native American prayer cloth, but my husband inspected it more closely and found it was a heart that needed a home. How sweet of the quilter to sneak a bright spot into our day. Thank you, whoever you are!
whbl.com
Labor Day Week Garbage / Recycling Collection Schedule in Sheboygan
With Labor Day arriving on Monday, most municipalities will alter their garbage and recycling collection, including Sheboygan. The DPW announced that no collection will be held on Monday and the New Jersey Avenue Recycling Center will also be closed that day. Monday’s collection route will be done on Tuesday, Tuesday’s...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Vein Center Holds a Ribbon Cutting for their New ECOLCE Technology
The Wisconsin Vein Center in Manitowoc has introduced its’ new state-of-the-art services in Body Sculpting, skin tightening and muscle toning. It’s called EVOLVE, according to Dr. Kimberly Ridl, Physician and Owner at their clinic, located at 940 Maritime Drive. Following a Ribbon-Cutting and Open House late Thursday afternoon,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Meet Fox Valley Humane’s longest-term resident, Ash, ready for his forever home
(WFRV) – Ash is a sweet, two-year-old mixed breed that is going on five months at the Fox Valley Humane Association. This sweet boy has spent most of his life in a shelter and would love to move in with you as your only pet. He is an active, fun-loving boy that enjoys playtime in the yard followed by lots of cuddles after he runs off his energy.
Fox11online.com
Thompson Center to bring back activities, move into temporary home following fire
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A senior citizens' center in Appleton is finding a temporary home after experiencing a fire earlier this month. After canceling classes from Aug. 22 to Sept. 2 due to the fire on Aug. 12, the Thompson Center on Lourdes is temporarily moving the majority of its programs and activities to the Sacred Heart Parish, beginning Sept. 6.
wearegreenbay.com
Game Day catering & party packages from Parker John’s, plus a new location announcement
(WFRV) – With preseason underway, football is officially back and when you think of Game Day, think Parker John’s. Derek and Rebecca stopped by Local 5 Live with details on how they can add some smokin’ good BBQ to your next tailgate party. Order by September 4...
wtaq.com
Gov. Evers Announces $900,000 Harbor Assistance Program Grant for the Port of Manitowoc
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), today announced a $900,000 Harbor Assistance Program grant for improvements at the Port of Manitowoc. The grant will help construct new rail platform extensions at the City Centre LLC property to support the manufacturing, assembly, and shipping of cranes for the U.S. Navy.
wearegreenbay.com
NE Wisconsin pub wins three first places in Bloody Mary Festival
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – A local pub in northeast Wisconsin has gotten first place three times through The Bloody Mary Festival in Milwaukee this year. The tomato juice cocktail was highlighted in the event on Saturday, August 20, at Fiserv Forum’s Plaza. Smashed On The Rocks Saloon in Algoma...
wtaq.com
Fire Forces Family Out Of Their Home
TOWN OF LEDGEVIEW, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) -The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the American Red Cross is helping a family displaced after a fire. An exact number of people displaced was not given. The fire began around 9 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Cavil Way in Ledgeview. No...
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Green Bay, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
wtaq.com
As School Year Starts, Police Warn Drivers to Watch Out
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The school year is starting this week in Green Bay, Appleton, and Oshkosh, along with many other districts in the area. That means kids crossing streets and active school zone speed limits. “I think it’s always important that drivers are paying attention and slowing...
Comments / 1