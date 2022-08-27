Read full article on original website
Manhasset Gas Station Robbed; Employee Threatened with Handgun and Hit in Face & Stomach
The Major Case Bureau reports a Robbery Arrest of two individuals on Monday, August 29, 2022 in Nassau County. According to Robbery Squad Detectives, three male subjects entered a Shell gas station located at 650 Hillside Avenue in North New Hyde Park at 5:05 am. Defendant Rahquan Brooks, 18, of 3764 Bronx Boulevard, Bronx, NY, a 16-year-old male juvenile and a male subject not yet apprehended, entered the gas station and attempted to gain entry behind the register area which was locked. The three males then proceeded to pull down the plexiglass barrier and the 35-year-old male employee called police, causing the subjects to flee the scene.
Police: 2 arrested, 1 wanted in Nassau gas station robberies
According to detectives, three male subjects entered a Shell gas station located at 650 Hillside Avenue in North New Hyde Park at 5:05 a.m.
'His Intentions Were Clear': Man Charged In Brutal Machete Attack At Patchogue Store
The suspect in a brutal machete attack at a Dick’s Sporting Goods on Long Island that injured three people has been charged with attempted murder. Treyvius Tunstall, age 22, of West Babylon, was charged with multiple crimes in Suffolk County Monday, Aug. 29, stemming from the attack that injured a store manager and two customers.
Four men arrested at Lake Ronkonkoma for assaulting acquaintance
Suffolk County Police arrested four teens after they allegedly struck an acquaintance with a baseball bat and shot him with a BB gun at a Lake Ronkonkoma park. Fourth Precinct officers responded to Larry’s Landing, located on Lake Shore Road, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on August 24 after a 911 caller reported a disturbance at the location.
Wanted for Commack, East Northport grand larceny
A Hispanic man told a woman there was a problem with her passenger side tire in the Lidl parking lot, located at 711 East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station, on August 18 at approximately 11:15 a.m. Another suspect stole the victim’s wallet while she was distracted looking at her tire. Later that day a Hispanic man and Hispanic woman used the victim’s credit cards at The Home Depot stores in Commack and East Northport.
Man Arrested After Hitting Nassau Cop with Car in Westbury While Fleeing Burglary
The Third Squad reports the arrest of an individual on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 2:15am in Westbury. According to Detectives, Officers observed defendant Patrick Kelly, 38, of 11031 73rd Road, Forest Hills, New York attempt to gain access through the glass doors of the Speedway Gas Station located at 800 Jericho Turnpike by using an unknown instrument causing the glass to shatter. Officers activated emergency lights and sirens, at which point the defendant retreated into his vehicle, a 1995 red colored Ford Econoline van.
Another person is fatally shot answering their front door on LI
A 32-year-old man was gunned down after answering a knock at his front door late Saturday — the second such killing in Huntington Station this month.
Suffolk County Police Seeking Central Islip LEGO Thief
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Third Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole toys from a Central Islip store. A man stole approximately $550 worth of LEGOs from Target, located at 160 Research Place. Suffolk County...
Man & Woman Motorcyclist Collide with SUV in Elmont
The Homicide Squad reports the details of a serious auto accident involving a motorcycle that occurred on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 9:58 pm in Elmont. According to detectives, a male operating a 2004 Yamaha motorcycle with a female passenger, was involved in a collision with a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder being operated by a 52-year-old male on Dutch Broadway and Harriet Street.
Man Arrested for DWI Following Crash That Killed a 9-Year-Old
Suffolk County Police arrested a Brooklyn man for driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle crash that killed a 9-year-old boy. Travis Dickson was driving a 2018 BMW westbound on the Long Island Expressway when his vehicle rear-ended a 2019 Toyota Corolla at approximately 1:50 a.m. A passenger in the Toyota,...
Police: Man crashes into cars, steals fire department truck
HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. -- Police say a man crashed his car, then stole a fire department vehicle Sunday in Suffolk County. It happened around 6:30 p.m. on the Long Island Expressway. Police said the suspect crashed into other cars, then while the road was shut down and the victims were being helped, sped off in a pickup truck owned by the fire department. Minutes later, he was pulled over and arrested in Holtsville. The 33-year-old from New Hampshire faces multiple charges, including grand larceny and assault.
The State Police Arrested Sea Cliff Man after Serious Injury Crash on the Loop Parkway
On Saturday, August 27, 2022, at approximately 1:30 am, the State Police responded to a call for a crash on the Loop Parkway ramp to the Meadowbrook State Parkway entrance in the town of Hempstead, Nassau County. Tao Riosbailey, 28 years-old of Sea Cliff, NY, was driving a 2004 Honda...
Charges upgraded in alleged machete attack inside Long Island store
RIVERHEAD, N.Y. -- It was a scene out of a horror show.A West Babylon man is accused of removing a machete from his backpack and attacking innocent victims inside a Long Island sporting goods store two weeks ago.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Monday, the charges have been upgraded to attempted murder. Some say the situation might have been worse because the suspect was in the store to buy rifles.Dramatic video shows dozens of customers and store employees racing out of Dick's Sporting Goods in Patchogue on Aug. 12. According to Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, among those fleeing was...
NCPD: Man Arrested After Crashing Car into Farmingdale Home, Fleeing on Foot
The Eighth squad reports the arrest of an Astoria man for a Criminal Mischief that occurred in Farmingdale. According to Detectives, Eighth Precinct officers while on patrol observed a 2019 Volkswagen Golf which had crashed into a home located at 36 Stratford Green. After a thorough investigation it was determined that Calogero Messina, 20, had driven his vehicle into the residence and then fled the scene on foot.
Man Arrested for Stealing a Fire Department Emergency Vehicle
Suffolk County Police yesterday arrested a man in Holtsville for stealing a fire department emergency vehicle at the scene of a motor vehicle crash, in which he was involved, in Yaphank. Jaime Alexander Brayton was traveling westbound on the Long Island Expressway, when he crashed the vehicle he was driving,...
Teen accused of firing gun inside North Babylon gym expected to be sentenced
As News 12 has reported, 18-year-old Noah Haynes was asked to leave the gym last December after getting into a fight with another teen.
Police: Man wanted for robbing man in wheelchair on bus in Queens
A man is wanted by police for robbing someone in a wheelchair on a bus in Queens.
10 Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint
Ten drivers were arrested at a sobriety checkpoint overnight in Huntington Station, Suffolk County police said Saturday. The Suffolk County Police Department, assisted by the New York State Police and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, set up the checkpoint at Church Street and New York Avenue. A total of 293 vehicles went through the checkpoint.
Man accused of stealing fire department emergency vehicle after crash on Long Island
An officer was injured when he tried to stop the suspect from stealing the emergency vehicle.
