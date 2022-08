Twenty-one panthers have been killed in Florida in the first two months of the year, according to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Twenty-One Florida Panther deaths

The latest happened on Joel Blvd. and Edwards Dr. in Lehigh Aces on Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Nineteen of the deaths were caused by vehicles according to the state's online tracker .

2021 figures show 27 panther deaths over the whole of the year.