Michigan Republicans to nominate lt. gov., AG & SOS candidates Saturday

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
The Michigan Republican Party will officially nominate candidates for lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state on Saturday.

The party's nominating convention is scheduled for Saturday morning, and there will be at least one contested nomination.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has nominated former State Rep. Shane Hernandez to be lieutenant governor, but former gubernatorial candidate Ralph Rebandt said he will seek the nomination.

Matt DePerno and Kristina Karamo were confirmed as nominees for attorney general and secretary of state respectively.

They'll go on to face current AG Dana Nessel and current SOS Jocelyn Benson in the November general election.

Dixon and her running mate will take on incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, who are seeking their second term.

