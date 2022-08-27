ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jose Trevino catches a break with injury; Lou Trivino warms up in wrong jersey

By Kristie Ackert, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

OAKLAND — Jose Trevino left Friday night’s game after being hit on the right big toe with a pitch. The Yankees catcher had X-Rays at the ballpark and they showed no damage to the bone, but he was “pretty beat up,” according to manager Aaron Boone.

“We’ve just got X-rays — negative — so that obviously a big exhale. So hopefully it’s just something that we can deal with,” Boone said after the Yankees’ 3-2 win over the A’s at the Coliseum. “We’ll see how it is tomorrow and stuff. Obviously, you fear the worst when you see it. But good news on the X-ray.”

Trevino has become the Yankees’ main catcher. He leads the majors in framing pitches and has hit .270 for the Bombers this season. In his eighth-inning at-bat, Trevino got hit on the top of his right foot and was in obvious pain. He stayed in the game and caught the bottom of the inning, but Boone was concerned about him.

“I popped out right away because  I didn’t feel it was good. He was hurt right away. And then you know, he got through the inning catching, but he was pretty beat up so I didn’t want to push,” Boone said. “So we’ll just see what we have moving forward.”

WHO’S THAT?

In the ninth inning, Lou Trivino took off his sweatshirt and got on the mound — causing a stir. The right-hander was wearing a No. 50 jersey, which belongs to Jameson Taillon.

“I don’t know what happened, I could have gone into his locker and grabbed it, I don’t know,” Trivino said with a laugh. Trivino and Taillon had lockers next to each other in the visiting clubhouse.

Trivino didn’t notice until he took off the sweatshirt and someone in the bullpen mentioned it to him. A bat boy raced into the Yankees clubhouse, found the correct jersey and ran it out to the bullpen.

“I don’t know if he grabbed it out of the wrong [locker], I don’t know. He’s just the wrong jersey on. I just saw the bat boy running out the right jersey,” Boone said. “So, yeah, that was a first.”

Trivino said he likely would have been disqualified if he had tried to come into the game with the wrong jersey.

Trivino joked that the A’s were trying to make him look bad in his first trip back after being traded to the Yankees earlier this month. Trivino was clearly well-liked here. He was greeted very warmly by former teammates, coaches and by stadium security guards and workers on Thursday.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Lou Trivino
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy