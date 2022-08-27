ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

The Notorious B.I.G.’s Mural Defaced In Brooklyn

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 3 days ago

A mural of The Notorious B.I.G. was defaced on Thursday night (Aug. 25) in the late rap icon’s hometown of Brooklyn, N.Y. The black-and-white mural, which is located at the intersection of Saint James Place and Fulton Street, was splattered with red paint, reports News 12 Brooklyn . The culprit also spray-painted the words “East Coast” on the mural.

News of the crime left local residents in shock, with many voicing their disappointment that such an act could be committed in the very neighborhood the rapper helped put on the map during his successful, yet brief career.

More from VIBE.com

“This is his stomping ground and everything,” local resident Johnny Famous told the local news outlet. “Biggie means a lot to the whole world. So for someone to do this, it’s ridiculous. You gotta be sick in the head, and I know it’s a million cameras out here so somebody saw something.”

Junior M.A.F.I.A. member Nino Brown posted a clip showing the aftermath of the crime, voicing his own disdain over the incident. “Some ppl are so miserable in this world,” the Brooklyn rapper wrote in his Instagram video’s caption. Tek of the rap group Smif-N-Wessun, Gavin Marchand, and others shared their own reaction in the post’s comments.

The defaced mural is one of several in the area paying tribute to Biggie, who was raised in Brooklyn’s Clinton Hill section. The apartment where the rapper formerly lived is located on Saint James Place between Fulton Street and Gates Avenue.

No suspects have been arrested in connection to the crime. However, fans and friends of the rapper are hopeful that the person or group responsible is captured on one of the many surveillance cameras located in the area.

Earlier this year, the music world celebrated what would have been The Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th birthday. The occasion was marked with a number of tributes to Biggie’s life and legacy, with Lil’ Kim hosting the 2nd Annual Biggie Dinner Gala , which was sponsored by Lexus and Pepsi and held at Guastavino’s in Manhattan. The late rapper’s son CJ Wallace, daughter T’yanna Wallace, members of Junior M.A.F.I.A., Fat Joe, Havoc, Sway Calloway, DJ Enuff, and more attended the event.

The city of New York honored Biggie by changing the Empire State Building’s lights to red and white, with a crown spinning on its mast, a nod to his famous King of New York portrait.

Check out footage of the defaced Biggie mural below.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

The Virgil Abloh Award To Be Granted By Harlem’s Fashion Row

Harlem’s Fashion Row has created a new award in honor of the life and legacy of the late Virgil Abloh. Officially named the Virgil Abloh Award presented by LVMH, the recognition is set to be introduced during this year’s highly-anticipated 15th Anniversary Fashion Show & Style Awards scheduled to open New York Fashion Week on Sept. 6. According to a press release, the Virgil Abloh Award was created to celebrate like-minded individuals who embody Virgil’s spirit, brilliance, and vision, through invaluable contributions to culture, community, and innovation. More from VIBE.comBarbie Partners With Harlem’s Fashion Row To Honor Black Fashion DesignersIssa Rae Previews...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Eminem And Snoop Dogg Hit The Metaverse For 2022 MTV VMAs Performance

Eminem and Snoop Dogg took viewers on a voyage into the metaverse with their groundbreaking performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday evening (Aug. 28). Joining forces to reenact the music video for their recent single, “From the D 2 the LBC,” Em and Snoop wowed the packed crowd at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. with a visual display of the two rap vets trading verses while navigating various virtual realms. Taking on bored ape features while traversing the cryptocurrency-powered world, the tandem morph in and out of their virtual likenesses, making for a set that’s...
NEWARK, NJ
Vibe

Lil Tjay Posts Update After Shooting: “Most People Don’t Survive It”

A billboard appeared in the Bronx a few days ago with a message from rapper Lil TJay: “I’m back.” Now the New York native has spoken out for the first time since surviving a nearly-fatal shooting in Edgewater, New Jersey on June 22nd.  Tjay posted a video to his Instagram account on Wednesday (August 24), where he revealed that he survived seven shots in the nearly-fatal incident. “I just want to say thanks for the love, thanks for the support, I’ve been looking at the DMs,” Tjay said in the clip. “Seven shots, it was tough, you know? Most people don’t survive it, but...
EDGEWATER, NJ
Vibe

Pharrell Throws First Pitch At Yankees-Mets Subway Series, Talks BBC Collaboration

If you allow yourself to be present, the galvanizing energy in Yankee Stadium is palpable. An evening breeze cuts through the sticky smog-like weather hugging the venue as baseball fans grab their seats for a night of celebration. Of course, the festivity is about the New York Yankees facing the New York Mets in their storied Subway Series exhibition. But what’s also being celebrated is the release of Pharrell Williams’ new Billionaire Boys Club (BBC) collaboration with the Yankees. To commemorate the fashion partnership, Pharrell and his son Rocket took centerfield to throw the first pitch on Monday night (Aug. 22)....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Vibe

Biggie’s Daughter T’yanna Wallace Posts Boyfriend’s $1M Bond After Hit-And-Run

T’yanna Wallace, daughter of the late-rap legend Notorious B.I.G., has posted a $1 million bond for her longtime-boyfriend Tyshawn Baldwin. On Wednesday (Aug. 10), he was arrested after a hit-and-run that injured three people, including a mother and her toddler, reports Fox News. The unfortunate collision took place after police stopped Baldwin for allegedly parking his 2021 Durango SRT Hellcat in an intersection, as well as its loud exhaust and dark tinted windows. After providing his driver’s license and registration during a routine traffic stop in Queens, N.Y., Baldwin fled the scene due to having a suspended license and drove into...
QUEENS, NY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ man supplied fatal dose of fentanyl to fellow inmate, prosecutors say

FREEHOLD — A Long Branch man is facing drug charges after being accused of giving heroin and fentanyl to a fellow inmate at Monmouth County jail resulting in his death. According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, David Egner, of Toms River was found unresponsive on the floor of his cell shortly after 9 a.m. on April 17. He was pronounced dead later the same day at a nearby hospital.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sway Calloway
Person
Biggie
Vibe

Vibe

17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy