ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

NASA’s Artemis moon launch will be historic. And a group of blind veterans will get to witness it

By Olivia Lloyd, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

Anyone who’s ever heard the deep rumble of a spaceship’s takeoff knows a rocket launch is a sensory-rich experience.

That’s part of the reason why a group of 40 blind veterans are heading to Kennedy Space Center next week to experience the Artemis I launch in person, in coordination with Wisdom 4 The Blind and NASA.

The group will be “able to hear it and feel the ground shake as this new rocket, which is one of the largest rockets ever built, will lift off and take the payload,” said Benjamin Keeley, the co-founder of Wisdom 4 The Blind. “So your other senses are going to take over and your brain is going to put that whole picture together.”

The first ship in the Artemis mission series is scheduled to launch Monday morning as part of the new program to return humans to the moon. NASA says the unmanned mission around the moon, the first test of the Space Launch System ship, will be carried into space on the most powerful rocket ever built, boasting 8.8 million pounds of thrust.

“I might not visually be able to see it but I know that this is going to be an experience like no other, and I’m so thankful and so, so appreciative,” said veteran Joseph “Blake” DeLoach, of West Palm Beach, who will be part of the group.

Keeley and a friend at NASA, who is also blind, came up with the idea to organize a visit for a group of blind veterans to witness the launch. Keeley and co-founder of Wisdom 4 The Blind, Doug Cram, have been coordinating this effort for a little under a year.

Cram recalled watching the moon landing on TV with his family in 1969, so he’s looking forward to experiencing a launch that will eventually help get humans back to the lunar surface.

“We’ve always had a lot of pride in NASA and our country,” said Cram, who served in the army and now lives outside Ocala. “And so I’m very excited about going down to Titusville. I won’t be able to see the rocket lift off, but I’ll be able to hear it.”

The group of veterans will stay at a hotel in Titusville before taking a bus to Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral for the launch itself. Most of the veterans are from Florida, Keeley said, although veterans nationwide were invited. Several World War II veterans will be part of the group. NASA will be giving the veterans a tour and setting them up in a good spot for the launch.

Cram and Keeley both lost their sight during their military service. In response to the inaccessibility of some Veterans Affairs services, they founded Wisdom 4 The Blind. They intended their organization’s website to function as an information portal.

“My partner, Doug Cram and I, we got frustrated that there wasn’t one place that veterans who are vision impaired or blind can go and find the information they need to navigate through the VA and also learn about different resources available,” Keeley said.

Keeley, who currently lives in Fort Lauderdale, has had a lifelong interest in space. He even wanted to be an astronaut when he was a kid, but he said he couldn’t due to his imperfect eyesight. Instead, he joined the Navy.

Staff Sgt. DeLoach had a similar lifelong interest in going to a rocket launch. While serving in Afghanistan in 2010, he lost his sight after a grenade struck his vehicle.

“It’s going to sound kind of odd, but one of the things I’m really looking forward to is being around that many intelligent people,” DeLoach said. “I look forward to meeting and talking to them. And again, just feeling it when that shuttle takes off, man, it’s going to be a rush.”

DeLoach will be attending the launch with his wife Lauren, who is a blind rehabilitation specialist. She said the hands-on nature of the tour is a good accessibility feature, and hopefully she can give good descriptions to her husband for anything he can’t access visually.

In addition to the tour and meeting the “intelligent people” at NASA, DeLoach is excited for conversations with the other veterans.

“I’m definitely looking forward to meeting other veterans and just talking to them, hearing their stories, hearing how they’ve progressed through their challenges and things like that, and sharing my story,” DeLoach said.

Wisdom 4 The Blind is planning future events, including a prospective fishing trip out of Clearwater. The rocket launch will mark the first time they’ve done something like this, and Keeley said it’s been a learning experience.

“This is the first one, so we’re crawling and learning, but we’re ready for the next one,” he said.

Monday’s two-hour launch window starts at 8:33 a.m. If the launch doesn’t happen Monday, it will be rescheduled to next Friday, according to NASA.

“Even if it gets delayed or anything, the fact that an opportunity like this is being presented, I think that more people need to be aware of something like this,” DeLoach said.

For anyone who can’t make it to Cape Canaveral, NASA will be airing the event online.

Staff writer Olivia Lloyd can be reached at olloyd@SunSentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close

The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Gas went up 8 cents a gallon last week but here’s where you can still find it for $3.09 a gallon

Well, that was good while it lasted. After 10 straight weeks of declining gas prices, the average per-gallon price for regular unleaded in Florida shot up 8 cents a gallon to $3.61 last week, travel club AAA reported. But in South Florida, there was still one stretch of busy thoroughfare with five gas stations all selling for $3.09 a gallon on Monday, same as a week ago. Everyone knows it ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Installing rooftop solar panels can get your home insurance canceled

As electric bills surge and the federal government offers generous tax incentives for renewable energy investments, more and more Florida homeowners are seriously considering rooftop solar systems. But in calculating system costs vs. electric bill savings, many would-be solar owners are neglecting to consider how a solar system will affect their home insurance bill — or how difficult it might ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A pivotal moment in Boynton Beach: Competence or politics? | Editorial

The people of Boynton Beach may get a new city manager Tuesday night based on politics — not competence or experience. If politics prevail, the choice would be Dan Dugger, a captain with the city’s police department. Two weeks ago, city commissioners made him one of three finalists to replace Lori LaVerriere, whom the commission wrongly fired last April. The others are Robert Curnow, deputy ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Business
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Titusville, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Business
State
Florida State
Cape Canaveral, FL
Industry
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
City
Ocala, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Industry
Cape Canaveral, FL
Business
City
Clearwater, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward’s Filipino teachers share how they’re adjusting to their new lives

Onofre Bejona spent his 34th birthday riding the bus alone, readying himself for the next three years of his life. It was Aug. 14, and the teacher had arrived in Broward only a few days before from his home in Malita, a city in the southern Philippines. School was starting soon, and he wanted to understand the Broward bus system enough not to get lost, because he would be using it multiple ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The housing crisis pushes this city to declare an emergency. Will it pave the way for rent control?

Commissioners with the city of Lake Worth Beach have declared a state of emergency over the housing crisis in their area — a method that could pave the way for rent control. The recent decision came after hours of listening to terrified renters, who packed the room of a city meeting with the hopes of demanding protections as they faced unprecedented rent hikes. One man said he only narrowly ...
LAKE WORTH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Witness says Parkland gunman had trouble making friends and controlling his behavior

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. A reluctant witness took the stand Tuesday in the sentencing trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz. “I do not wish to be here [but] I was subpoenaed,” Jessica Clark Flournoy, a mental health counselor who treated Cruz for two years while he was in middle school, told the court. Flournoy ...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

TimberTech Championship, the PGA Tour Champions event, moves to different course in Boca

After 15 years at The Old Course at Broken Sound, South Florida’s PGA Tour Champions event is moving this year — but remaining in Boca Raton. The TimberTech Championship, formerly known as the Boca Raton Championship and the Allianz Championship, will shift to Boca’s Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, as the Broken Sound Old Course undergoes renovations. The longest-running pro golf tournament ...
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Moon#Artemis#Space Shuttle#Wisdom 4 The Blind#The Space Launch System
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Daddy’s dead:’ Jury hears more unsettling details about Parkland gunman’s troubled childhood

Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Lynda Cruz saw her son run from the den of their Parkland home to his bedroom, crying. “Nikolas, what happened?” she asked, trying to comfort him. “Daddy yelled at you?” The boy looked up at her and answered in a calm voice: “No. Daddy’s dead.” Defense lawyers in the sentencing trial of ...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two fishermen drown at Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge

Two fishermen drowned on Sunday at the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge in unincorporated Boca Raton, just north of the Palm Beach County-Broward County line. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said that a family was fishing at the dead end of Lox Road, when for unknown reasons two adult males entered the water, went into distress, fell underwater and did not ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

2022 Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival tickets are available now — and selling out fast. Find out why.

Momentum is strong for this year’s Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival, with tickets for multiple events rapidly selling out as they became available last week. Returning for its 15th year, from Dec. 8 to 11, Palm Beach County’s biggest culinary feast is touting a raft of new celebrity faces and restaurant spaces. Already at capacity are nine of its 24 intimate dinners, wine tastings and cooking ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Positive change, not politics, needed for Broward schools | Editorial

A refreshing atmosphere of camaraderie and cooperation swept through Broward School District headquarters Tuesday, and not once was a speaker’s microphone silenced. This can’t last — can it? In a political coup orchestrated by Gov. Ron DeSantis, four new board members, all Republican men, took their oaths of office Tuesday. They will temporarily replace four elected Democratic women on a ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
NASA
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Here’s what Palm Beach County landlords must now do before raising the rent

As housing costs soar, Palm Beach County is the latest community in South Florida to offer renters better protection. Following in the footsteps of numerous local municipalities, the county has passed a new ordinance requiring landlords to give 60 days’ notice if they’re going to increase rental prices by more than 5% or terminate the lease. The ordinance, which was passed unanimously by ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Palm Beach County commissioners to revisit controversial land swap

Staff members say it’s a bad deal. A separate planning board also thinks it’s a bad deal. But Palm Beach County commissioners will have the final say on whether to approve a controversial land swap that would pave the way for 1,000 new luxury homes on West Boca farmland in the Agricultural Reserve, a 21,000-acre farming region in western Palm Beach County. After narrowly giving preliminary ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Things to do this week in South Florida: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Daddy Yankee, dining deals in Delray, Boynton

The Red Hot Chili Peppers arrive in South Florida this week on a world tour that has defined the summer concert season wherever it has stopped, greeted by enthusiastic reviews that seem to welcome back a band that never left. Clearly the Chili Peppers are experiencing a period of unique energy and fertility. In April, RHCP released the double album “Unlimited Love,” and in July they let it be ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘A reform board’: New Broward School Board members are sworn in

As Broward’s newest School Board members were sworn into office Tuesday, they wasted no time showing major changes would be coming. The first action of the Republican majority board: electing one of their own as chairman. Torey Alston — one of five members recently appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (one in May and four last week) — accepted the leadership role after the longer-serving board ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes in the mix for five-star receiver Hykeem Williams

Stranahan star wide receiver Hykeem Williams is less than a month away from picking his college team, and the battle for the five-star prospect is in full swing. Miami is one of six schools that have made the final cut for Williams, joining Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Pittsburgh and Texas A&M. “They’re changing the culture really well [at Miami],” said Williams, who plans to announce his ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes pushing for some of South Florida’s top prospects: Notes from the Broward County National Showcase

Three of Florida’s top teams played major out-of-state foes at Fort Lauderdale’s St. Thomas Aquinas High for a three-game showcase of some of the most talented squads in the country on Saturday. Where there are talented football players, there are Miami Hurricanes targets. Several of the players in attendance would make welcome additions to coach Mario Cristobal’s next few recruiting classes. ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Miami Hurricanes keeping up with powerhouse programs

With Mario Cristobal entering his first year as Miami Hurricanes head coach, the program is looking to keep up in the college football arms race, adding off-field staff members and improving the team’s facilities. The Hurricanes recently unveiled their upgraded Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Locker Room, and now the athletic department is taking its next steps. “Rest assured, (upgrading facilities) ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Supermarket Street: This jackpot of shopping puts 5 grocery stores within a mile

A small stretch of Delray Beach has become a surprising new battleground for grocery stores fighting to lure nearby customers. Four supermarket chains — Publix, Whole Foods Market, Trader Joe’s and The Fresh Market — all operate within a one-mile radius by Linton Boulevard and Federal Highway, giving residents a bevy of options to choose from. And if that wasn’t enough, a fifth grocer is ...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

37K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy