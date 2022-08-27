Read full article on original website
Drifting problem in ChicagoAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Save the planet and save the hassle: Rent your next couch instead of buying trendy 'fast furniture'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Taste of Iceland heads to Chicago from 9/1 to 9/3Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
blockclubchicago.org
Chicago Jazz Festival Returns This Week To Millennium Park And Chicago Cultural Center
MILLENNIUM PARK — Chicago’s free jazz festival is back at Millennium Park and the Chicago Cultural Center starting Thursday. The festival is Thursday-Sunday with musicians playing throughout the day at several spots: the Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St.; Millennium Park Harris Theater’s rooftop terrace, 205 E. Randolph St.; and the Jay Pritzker Pavilion, 201 E. Randolph St.
Daily Cardinal
Chicago announces official change to city flag
A new star will be added to the city’s flag for the first time in nearly 90 years. All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. In a long overdue...
nadignewspapers.com
Over 40 years Taste of Polonia Festival has grown into popular cultural event, attracting up to 40,000 each Labor Day weekend to Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park
The first “Taste of Polonia” festival at the Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park was a far cry from the multiple entertainment stages and wide range of food options that now attract 30,000 to 40,000 visitors annually to the Labor Day weekend event. “It was a fundraiser, and it...
Chicago Rooftop Bar Named Best in the US by Travel Website
Rooftop bars offering spectacular views aren't hard to come by in Chicago. But according to new rankings released by a travel website, one specific bar tops them all. In fact, the iconic establishment has been deemed the nation's top rooftop bar. The website Big 7 Travel released its official list...
Shocking moment two Corvettes race down busy Chicago road - before one plows into and kills woman, 40, as she crossed street: Tragedy comes just hours after crowd of protesters turn up to similar Fast & Furious-inspired meet in LA
A 40-year-old tourist visiting Chicago with her boyfriend was killed in the early hours of Sunday as a pair of Corvettes believed to be drag racing spun out of control and plowed into her on a crosswalk. Shawman Meireis, a business consultant from Naples, Florida, was walking to a late...
Attendees of festival at SeatGeek Stadium find surprise four-figure charges on credit cards
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- If you were part of the crowd at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview over the weekend, you are advised to check your bank account. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, concertgoers who attended the Sacred Rose Festival are discovering some shocking charges on their credit cards. The stadium is blaming it on a glitch. Anyone and just everyone who attended the weekend festival at the stadium is encouraged to check their credit card or bank statements. There were huge billing errors at the festival – not even a matter of a few hundred dollars, but...
New Englewood Commercial Hub Features Clothing Store, Coffee Shop, Barbershop And Design Firm — All Led By People Of Color
ENGLEWOOD — Nanette Tucker spent years designing custom bags and finding fashionable clothes to resell in hopes of having her own boutique. Tucker’s dream came to fruition Thursday as models strutted in her clothing and neighbors shopped for handbags at Marie|Wesley, a boutique consignment shop and one of four businesses led by entrepreneurs of color launched inside a new commercial hub on 63rd Street in Englewood.
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free Days
Enjoy a free museum day on September 6-7,12-15,19-20, and 26-27. This is a part of Lashaunta Moore’s written series ‘Fun For Less in Chicago: Memories Without Financial Stress.’ Most places are free to enter; the rest will be low-cost. Everyone deserves to have fun.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Why high-rise residents are urged to turn out lights after 11PM | ABC7 Chicago
Why high-rise residents are urged to turn out lights after 11PM | ABC7 Chicago. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Chicago residents of high-rise buildings are...
Former Illinois Small Town Sports Reporter Headed to NBC5 Chicago
Once upon a time, Samantha Rivera was lighting up the small screen here in Rockford and now she's headed down the long road of I-90 to join the NBC5 Chicago team. We LOVE seeing our former Rockfordians succeed and that's what's happening right now for Samantha Rivera who was once a part of Eyewitness News on WTVO and FOX39.
Manny’s Deli Celebrates 80 Years Of Business With A Brand New Smoked Pastrami Sandwich
The famous Jewish deli, Manny’s, is bringing in its 80th anniversary today with a unique new menu item. For the first time ever, there’s a new sandwich in town as Manny’s has introduced a smoked pastrami sandwich– appropriately dubbed the 80 to bring in their anniversary. To celebrate this milestone, Manny’s Cafeteria and Delicatessen is throwing a party, which includes half-priced smoked sandwiches and other surprises until its 8 PM closing today! When Manny, Jack, and Charlie Raskin decided to open a delicatessen and cafeteria, they had no idea it would turn into a legendary Chicago staple. The Ashkenazi Jewish deli, which is known for its old-time cafeteria setup and towering sandwiches, added a new menu item inspired by owner Dan Raskin, a longtime lover of Montreal and Texas BBQ. With time to experiment during the pandemic, they created this brand new smoky pastrami, offering a fun twist on the famous menu staple.
Weekend Street Racing Takeovers Create Havoc Across Chicago, Draw Ire From Residents
Multiple instances of illegal street drifting and stunting have occurred on yet another weekend in Chicago, enraging neighbors and eliciting complaints from community leaders. Residents in the West Loop captured the chaos on camera early Sunday, but the mayhem wasn't just limited to one community. Racers took over multiple intersections, including West Madison and South Morgan streets in the West Loop, as well as South Morgan Street and West Washington Boulevard.
buildingupchicago.com
One Six Six drops the tower crane
We lost our third tower crane of August last week, as the Golden Lifter Of Heavy Things was dismantled and hauled away at One Six Six (166 N Aberdeen). It joins 160 North Elizabeth and 853 West Blackhawk (Big Deahl) in the history books. We thank them all for their service.
The Salt Shed: What to Know About Chicago's New Music Venue
The Morton Salt factory now stands as The Salt Shed, a budding venue that transformed Chicago’s historic building into a scene for music. With renovations still underway, all performances have taken place outdoors this year, but The Salt Shed said its indoor venue will open in 2023. Where Is...
WGNtv.com
Making its world debut in Chicago, it’s raining purple at Prince: The Immersive Experience
“To create something from nothing is one of the greatest feelings, and I would—I don’t know, I wish it upon everybody. It’s heaven,” – Prince. It’s been raining purple for most of the summer downtown Chicago. Prince: The Immersive Experience made its world debut right here in the Midwest. Presented by Superfly in partnership with The Prince Estate, attendees are invited to fully immerse themselves in the music and life of Prince.
nypressnews.com
Chicago outdoors: Suburban bucks, Jack O’Lantern mushrooms, black crickets & Illinois doves/pigeons
Notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond. Joseph Opoka photographed these bucks Aug. 8 at Brezina Woods in LaGrange Park. “This so represents the beauty of nature in our local forest preserves,” he emailed. BOTW Unplugged, the celebration of live big bucks around Chicago outdoors, runs as apt...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
CPD cracking down on illegal drifting, street takeovers across Chicago
CPD cracking down on illegal drifting, street takeovers across Chicago. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. WGN’s Jewell Hillery investigates street takeovers and illegal drifting incidents...
Chicago Fire Could Start Construction On $80 Million Near West Side Training Facility, Headquarters This Winter
NEAR WEST SIDE — The Chicago Fire is forging ahead with its $80 million plan to develop a practice and training facility on the site of a former public housing project, bringing the proposal before a key City Council committee in September and aiming to break ground as soon as winter, officials said.
Eater
A Hugely Popular Chicago Arcade Bar Is Ready to Play in New Orleans
Emporium Arcade Bar, a small chain of Chicago-born arcade bars co-founded by a Tulane grad, is opening a seventh location in New Orleans next month. Since Danny Marks and his brother Doug opened the first Emporium in 2012, the locations in the Chicago and then the Bay Area and Vegas have drawn steady crowds of 20-somethings for its arcade games, pinball machines, skee-ball, pool tables, and more, in addition to an extensive selection of beer, wine, and cocktails. Marks, who played gigs in the neighborhood while in school at Tulane, chose the former Art Market in St. Roch in part because of the foundation of art throughout, which he says he plans to build on with additional work by local artists (Sea Cave, the popular arcade bar nearby on St. Claude Avenue, is also known for its murals). Emporium Arcade Bar is set to open at 2231 St. Claude Avenue next month, according to the Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate.
vfpress.news
Melrose Park Man Admits To Robbing 9 Chicago Area Banks
Surveillance footage from the 2019 robbery of a US Bank branch in Elmwood Park. Three men have since admitted to robbing the bank, along with several others in the Chicago area. | U.S. Attorney’s Office. Monday, August 29, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Federal prosecutors announced on...
