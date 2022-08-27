Read full article on original website
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Senior Citizen Transportation Grants Available from SCDOTPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC’s Top Spots for SausageKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
New stimulus proposal would give South Carolina families thousands of dollarsJake WellsColumbia, SC
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are active again! Here’s the latest:
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have 4 systems to watch right now in the tropics, one with a good chance of developing into a tropical depression!. Tropical Wave Invest 91-L has a 70% chance of developing in the next 5 days and a 50% chance in the next 2 days. Right now it’s moving west at 10mph with development expected to a depression near the eastern waters of the Leeward Islands. As you can see the models have it on a west/northwest path. As of now it looks to strengthen up to at least Tropical Depression status in the next 5 days, so we will closely watch this system in the days to come! The next named storm will be Danielle.
Heavy rain leads to street flooding in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Heavy rains led to street flooding in parts of downtown Orangeburg on Monday afternoon. An intense storm cell moved over the area just before 4 p.m., bringing heavy rain in a short amount of time. In response, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Widening project to close part of Hardscrabble Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Part of Hardscrabble Road will be closed Tuesday due to work on a widening project. The section of Hardscrabble between Farrow Road and William Hardin Road will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Traffic will detour from Rabon Road to William Hardin Road, according to SCDOT.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Midlands on Saturday afternoon
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that an earthquake hit an area near Elgin, South Carolina, on Saturday afternoon. Officials said the earthquake happened around 3.9 miles Southeast of Elgin at 2:41 p.m. The earthquake had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
coladaily.com
Traffic delays possible, Columbia Water reports main break on North Main
City of Columbia Water crews are making repairs to a water main break on Sunset Drive and North Main. Officials are encouraging drivers to seek an alternate route. The repairs were reported on the department's Twitter page, and all drivers are asked to proceed cautiously and drive slowly. This is...
msn.com
Rumbling returns to the Columbia area as earthquake is confirmed
It had been nearly two weeks since an earthquake was confirmed in the Columbia area, but that streak ended this weekend as the recent swarm of seismic activity in the Midlands resumed. A 1.3 magnitude earthquake was confirmed in the Elgin area at 2:41 p.m. Saturday, the South Carolina Emergency...
This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best restaurants around the country open late, including this spot in South Carolina.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New Publix store coming to Columbia, South Carolina
Publix Food Markets on Tuesday revealed in an email to WGB it has executed a lease on a new store in Columbia, South Carolina, adding to its already 65 stores in the state. While details are limited, the 45,000-square-foot store will be located at the Market at Spears Creek at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road in Columbia, Publix said. Currently, there are 15 Publix stores in Columbia listed on the grocery retailer's website.
Publix announces new location in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A northeast Richland County community will be getting a new grocery store at some time in the future. Publix Super Markets announced on Tuesday that it had executed a lease on a new store location in the Pontiac community. While details are still extremely limited, Publix announced that the store will be located on the northwest corner of Spears Creek Church and Earth roads.
abccolumbia.com
Earthquake reported near Elgin
ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – An earthquake was reported overnight near Elgin by the United States Geological Survey. According to the USGS, there was an earthquake with a 1.3 magnitude centered 3.9 miles east of Elgin. The report shows the tremor occurred during the afternoon on Saturday, August 28. The...
WIS-TV
Small earthquake felt near Lugoff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A weekend earthquake was felt near Lugoff. The USGS confirmed a 1.6 magnitude earthquake shook the area at around 11:41 p.m. Saturday. Sunday morning the organization confirmed it was located roughly 1.86 miles below the surface. The USGS reported it was felt mostly in the area...
Damaged gas line in Irmo evacuates nearby homes
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Fire Department is responding to a reported damaged gas line in a local community. According to Dominion Energy, a little before 1 pm, a third-party contractor was performing excavation work in the area and damaged one of Dominion's natural gas lines. The damaged line was...
WLTX.com
Small earthquake ends 12 days of silence in Elgin, Lugoff areas
ELGIN, S.C. — Nearly two weeks of relative quiet, seismically speaking, has ended in the Lugoff and Elgin areas of Kershaw County care of a small earthquake felt Saturday afternoon - and confirmed Sunday morning. The magnitude 1.6 earthquake was centered near Fort Jackson Road near Jordan Road -...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia announces Pool season to end in September
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia’s pools are still open but you will not have much longer to cool off in the pool. City officials say the Greenview and Maxcy Gregg pools will remain open through Labor Day, September Fifth. Until then the pools will only be open on the weekends,...
Kershaw County Fire Service will soon have a new boat to help with calls on water
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Fire Service is gearing up to enhance safety for residents on the water. Duke Energy provided a $19,000 grant to help the fire service purchase a boat, motor, and trailer. The boat that will soon be purchased will join the fleet of...
WIS-TV
National Cinema Day is bringing $3 tickets for one day in Sept.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Movie lovers will get the chance to buy $3 tickets at more than 3,000 locations in September. National Cinema Day is on Saturday, Sept. 3, and is celebrated on over 30,000 screens across the United States. Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman said the day is a celebration of the return to cinemas, “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”
msn.com
Lori Dengler | Fuss over small earthquakes in South Carolina
Six earthquakes have been reported by the USGS in South Carolina in the past month. I hadn’t noticed them because they were all in the magnitude 1 range, below my reporting criteria for Cal Poly Humboldt’s daily earthquake hotline recording (707-826-6020). My ears perked up when National Public Radio deemed the sequence worthy of a segment (https://www.npr.org/2022/08/26/1119072597/scientists-swarm-earthquakes-hitting-south-carolina-town-elgin).
Convoy of near 200 trucks rumbles into Columbia for important cause
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly 200 truckers gathered Saturday morning at the South Carolina Farmers Market for a good cause. While helping to raise money for the Special Olympics, they also brought attention to the national concerns affecting the Midlands. Families and Friends of those in the Special Olympics gathered,...
communitytimessc.com
Manning Avenue Bridge’s Condition Or Status In View Of Recent Earthquakes
Re: Re-inspection of Manning Avenue Bridge in View of Recent Earthquakes In and Near Sumter, South Carolina. The South Carolina Geological Society has reported evidence of an increase in earthquakes in this state this year. Most of these seismic activities have occurred in the Elgin, South Carolina area, which is approximately 31 miles from Sumter, South Carolina.
AOL Corp
Check your wallet, a six-digit winning lottery ticket was sold in South Carolina
A $200,000 winning lottery ticket was recently sold in the Midlands, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. Now the search is on for the person who bought the Palmetto Cash 5 game at a gas station/convenience store, lottery officials said Monday in a news release. The winning numbers —...
