This Minnesota Pup Just Did Something No Other Dog Has Done
Talk about being a good boy: This Minnesota dog has just achieved an honor that no other dog in the country has ever won!. If you're a dog-lover, like I am, this story will hit you right in the feels. It's the story of Eebbers, who lives and works right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. And he just won a way-cool award, courtesy of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
Celebrity Actor & Comedian Blasts ‘Minnesota Nice’ While In Minneapolis
I stumbled on a YouTube video where a famous actor and comedian blasts his trip in Minnesota. The video is titled, "We went to Minnesota and drama ensued as soon as we got off the plane." It sounds like they had a pretty bad time. Michael Rapaport is someone you've...
Minnesota Is One of the Nation’s Worst Tippers
The good news? We're still tipping as much despite inflation. The bad news is that is nothing to be proud of, at least here in Minnesota. Information from Toast notes people are mostly tipping at the 19-20% rate at sit-down restaurants. For quick service restaurants, it's, tips come out to be around 17%. That same report gave us the best and worst tipping states, and Minnesota did not end up in the Top 5, Top 10, or even Top 20!
Michigan Man Accused of Starting Fire at Winona County Seminary
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Winona County are seeking a first-degree arson charge against a Michigan man accused of starting a fire at a seminary. Winona County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Mueller said deputies responded to the fire at St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary outside of Winona around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. Mueller said 48-year-old Sean Hanify was there on a retreat and admitted to starting a fire in the seminary’s laundry room.
Missing Person/Runaway Teen Girl at MN State Fair Found Safe
Update 8/28 6:03 p.m. Nunez has been found safe. Falcon Heights, MN (KROC-AM News)- The BCA has issued a missing person alert for a teenage girl. The alert says 14-year-old Carmen Nunez was reported as a missing person/runaway at the Minnesota State Fair around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Carmen is described as a white female who is five feet tall, slender with brown hair and brown Eyes.
Take A Look Inside Minnesota’s Only Level 5 Maximum Security Prison
Take a look inside Oak Park Heights, Minnesota's only level 5 maximum security prison. The prison opened up in 1982 and is located between the cities of Stillwater and Bayport. The correctional facility can have to up 473 incarcerated people there and this place happens to operate at the highest custody level of any facility in Minnesota.
Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Kills Driver and Passenger
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcycle roll-over crash in the Twin Cities is responsible for claiming the lives of the driver and passenger. The State Patrol’s accident report says 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon was driving the motorcycle north on Hwy. 61 near Woodbury with his passenger 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The report says the motorcycle then exited 61 on a ramp to I-494 when it lost control, veered off the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a grass median.
SHERIFF: Nothing Suspicious in Hiking Death of Minnesota Woman
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says a hiking accident has taken the life of a 62-year-old Minnesota woman as she was enjoying a day outdoors in Oregon. He also says there's no reason to suspect foul play. A 100-Foot Fall to Her Death. On Friday, August 19th, Jessica Warejoncas, and...
Haunted Mammoth Cave Church Is a Find for Kentucky Paranormal Enthusiasts
I've always thought large, empty buildings were creepy, especially schools and churches. They're made for LOTS of people and when LOTS of people aren't in them, you can almost HEAR the hollowness. THE EERINESS OF EMPTY STRUCTURES. A few years ago, when I toured my old elementary school--Masonville Elementary--just before...
Vehicle Strikes Wall in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Red Wing
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol suspects alcohol was a factor in a crash involving a St. Paul man in Red Wing early Sunday morning. The incident report indicates 34-year-old Johnathan Maples was traveling north on Hwy. 61 when his pick-up truck went off the road and struck a brick wall at the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Hwy. 19 around 3 a.m. The report says Maples was not buckled up at the time of the crash.
Career Minnesota Criminal Sentenced for Gun Crime
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)-A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after he was caught with a firearm during an arrest related to a shooting investigation. 33-year-old Romelle Smith was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm as an Armed...
