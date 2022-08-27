Read full article on original website
Ben Shackelford, 63, of Brownwood
Ben Shackelford, age 63, of Brownwood passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at his home. Graveside services for Ben will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Jordan Springs Cemetery with Bro. Terry Simmons officiating. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at...
koxe.com
Randall Henderson, 75, of Brownwood
Randall Henderson, age 75, of Brownwood passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at a local nursing facility. Celebration of Life for Randall will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Richard Hetzel officiating; private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Dewey Lee Moore, 84, of Brownwood
Dewey Lee Moore, 84, of Brownwood, Texas passed away Monday, August 29, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in the Rocky Creek Cemetery, Brownwood, Texas. Dewey was born January 20, 1938 in Armona, California to Ronald and Oneida Moore. He attended school...
koxe.com
Arthur Button, 88, of Eastland
Funeral service for Arthur Button, 88, of Eastland, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Monday, August 29, 2022, in Eastland, Texas.
koxe.com
HardiQuinn Raina Hill, 9, of Brownwood
Funeral service for HardiQuinn Raina Hill, 9, of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Monday, August 22, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
koxe.com
Richard Gonzales Diaz, Jr .,46, of Santa Anna
Richard Gonzales Diaz, Jr .age 46 of Santa Anna, Texas passed on Monday, August 29, 2022 at 8:22 am at his residence in Santa Anna,. Services to be planned and announced at a later date. Richard was born on November 21, 1975 in Coleman, Texas to Richard Gonzales Diaz, Sr....
koxe.com
koxe.com
Juan B. Medrano, 72, of Brady
Juan B. Medrano, age 72, of Brady, Texas passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022 at his residence in Brady, Texas. Juan was born May 15, 1950 in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico to Marcial Medrano and Epimenia (Briones) Medrano. He has been married to Ida Mireles since July of 1975. He worked at the Brady Combing Plant for over 10 years. He also worked for the City of Brady for several years. He lived in Hereford for many years before moving to Brady, where he has lived for 38 years. Juan liked to be outside, tell jokes and make people laugh. He loved his family and spending time with them. He enjoyed music, dancing, traveling to flea markets and his dog “Freckles”.
koxe.com
Michael Funderburg, 67, of Coleman
Michael Funderburg, age 67, of Coleman, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Coleman County Medical Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
koxe.com
Lois Luster, 77, of Brownwood
Lois Luster, age 77, of Brownwood, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Hendrick Medical Center in Brownwood. Cremation is under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home of Early. Lois was born November 24, 1944 in Kingsville, TX to Thomas Ray Stewart and Alice Marie Stewart. She graduated from Early...
koxe.com
Herbie Conrad Strength, 71, of Coleman
Herbie Conrad Strength, age 71, of Coleman, died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Coleman County Medica Center. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
brownwoodnews.com
Lake Brownwood at 67.3% capacity
Brown County Water Improve District General Manager John Allen provided the following update on Lake Brownwood water conditions Monday:. As of 11:30 am Monday August 29th, 2022 Lake Brownwood is at 6 feet and 7 tenths below spillway. We are still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of our Drought...
colemantoday.com
Culpepper & Merriweather Circus is Coming to Town!
The Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau is bringing the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus to Coleman again this year! The Circus tent will be in action on Saturday, October 8th. There will be two showings at the Coleman Rodeo Grounds - 2:00pm and 4:30pm. Get your tickets at the Chamber Office at 218 South Commercial Avenue in Coleman, Texas.
koxe.com
Doran Lemke, 78, of Brownwood
Funeral services for Doran Lemke, age 78, of Brownwood, will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 27, 2022, in Common Grounds at the First United Methodist Church of Brownwood. The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:00 AM, prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Duren...
koxe.com
Ribbon Cutting for Hall’s Daiquiris To Go
On August 25th, the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for Hall’s Daiquiri’s To Go. They are located at 714 West Commerce Street in Brownwood. The Halls have added an attraction to its “All In One” business building. This black-female owned business is home to It’s My Hair & Things: a wig, hair, and private lingerie shop. Hall’s Daiquiris To Go began serving up familiar flavors on June 7, 2022. This attraction is a walk up or drive through daiquiri dispensary which is the first of its kind here in Brownwood and serves delicious sealed alcohol drinks to go. The drive thru to the daiquiri business is accessible behind the main building.
'Every day is a hope and a nightmare' | Central Texas father speaks out about missing children
LAMPASAS COUNTY, Texas — After a long custody battle, Christopher Robertson was planning to go home with his three children on June 3rd. Earlier that day, 27th Judicial District Court Judge John Gauntt signed an order stating that the children's mother, Kristine Whitehead, must deliver the children to Robertson at the Copperas Cove Police Department at 3 p.m.
colemantoday.com
Hufford Field Information from CISD
As football season begins, the administration of Coleman ISD wanted to share some information regarding seating, parking and expectations for behavior at Hufford Field. Parking for vehicles with handicap parking tags is provided on the home side by pulling up to the gate and administrators on duty will open the gates and you may park along the fence. We are asking that no one stand along the fence so as to allow those who park in the handicap area to be able to see the game. Parking areas for all others are available on the streets surrounding Hufford Field and in the lot to the east of the field (visitors side).
brownwoodnews.com
3M applies for air quality permit in regard to nitrogen oxides
The following is 3M’s recent notice of application and preliminary decision for an air quality permit. APPLICATION ANS PRELIMINARY DECISION. 3M Company, 4501 Highway 377 South, Brownwood, TX 7680 –5907, has applied to the Texas commission on environmental quality (TCEQ) for an amendment to air quality permit number 23344, which would authorize modification to a glass bead manufacturing facility located at 4501 Highway 377 South, Brownwood, Brown County, TX 76801. This application was processed in an expedited manner, as allowed by the commissioners’ rules and 30 Texas administrative code, chapter 101, subchapter J. This application was submitted to the TCEQ on April 7, 2022. The amendment will authorize an increase in emissions of the following air contaminates: nitrogen oxides.
koxe.com
Ribbon Cutting for Family Healthcare Clinic
On August 24th, the Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting for the Family Healthcare Clinic. They are located at 123 Santa Anna Avenue in Coleman. The Family Healthcare Clinic’s goal is to offer a friendly environment and to give you the tools to live a healthier, happier, and longer life.
koxe.com
Water Restrictions Remain Voluntary
As of 11:30 am Monday, August 29th , Lake Brownwood was at 6 feet and 7 tenths below spillway. The Brown County Water Improvement District is still in Voluntary water restrictions, Stage 1 of their Drought Contingency Plan. As of Monday, Lake Brownwood was at 67.3 % capacity. One month...
