Jamie Dimon says America must 'get it through our thick skulls,' US energy is not against climate change
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, in a recent client call, insisted that boosting natural gas production in the United States was not at odds with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. "We should focus on climate. The problem with that is because of high oil and gas prices, the world...
Mike Rowe warns of a 'whirlwind of unintended consequences' if fossil fuels are eliminated too quickly
FOX Business host Mike Rowe warned against the left's push to eradicate the use of fossil fuels for the sake of climate change, saying "flipping the switch" to green energy would spur an "Armageddon to an exponential factor." Rowe joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Wednesday to discuss the dangers of moving too quickly to green energy sources.
Civilization 'Will Die With A Whimper In Adult Diapers,' Elon Musk Says, But 54% In A Survey Think ...
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has been sounding the alarm about overpopulation collapse on Twitter again. “Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming,” Musk wrote on Twitter, adding “mark these words.”. The world’s richest person and father...
US could face its own winter energy crunch as gas production and storage lag while key export hub eyes restart
Natural gas stockpiles for winter are currently more than 10% below normal levels for this point in the year. Domestic gas output has fallen by 1 billion cubic feet per day from a peak of 98.7 billion earlier in August. US gas supplies could be further drained when the Freeport...
Billionaire BMW heir urges Europe to do everything to help prevent Donald Trump’s reelection
Stefan Quandt, billionaire heir of luxury car brand BMW, urged Germans not to be fooled into thinking Trump’s first term was just a “historical aberration.”. The billionaire heir behind the BMW luxury brand urged the people of Europe to do whatever they can to prevent a second presidency under Donald Trump.
Nuclear war between the U.S. and Russia would cause 5 billion people to die — of hunger
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A nuclear war between the United States and Russia would cause a global famine, wiping out almost two-thirds of the world’s population, according to new research. A team at Rutgers University say more than five billion people would die of hunger following a full-scale...
Whole Foods CEO says 'socialists are taking over' in the US and young people in liberal cities 'don't seem like they want to work'
In a recent podcast, Whole Foods CEO John Mackey said socialism was taking over the US. Mackey also expressed concern that younger people "don't seem like they want to work." The cofounder is leaving the chain in September and said he felt freer to express his opinions. Whole Foods CEO...
Panic sparked over Elon Musk’s ‘terrifying’ humanoid Tesla robot set to be unveiled next month
TESLA may be known for creating arguably sexy vehicles of Tomorrowland, but now they are set to reveal their first expansion into proper robotics. The brand's annual shareholders' meeting last week saw a sneak peek at Optimus, its premiere humanoid robot. Despite Musk's excitement to release the Tesla Bot, some...
Gasoline Prices Are Down, But There's a Big Threat Looming
Gasoline prices fell again on Aug. 19 with the national average declining to $3.89 a gallon as crude oil prices inched slightly higher to $91.56 a barrel. The most common price is $3.49 a gallon, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the Boston provider of retail-fuel-pricing information, told TheStreet. The cheapest 10% of stations are selling gasoline at an average of $3.22 a gallon and the median price now is $3.72 a gallon. Diesel sells for $4.996 per gallon.
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
Automakers rush to sell electric vehicles before Biden signs bill with new rules
Automakers are scrambling to sell their electric vehicles before Friday to get in front of new, more stringent requirements tax credits for the cars that will kick in when President Joe Biden signs the clean energy and healthcare bill set for a vote in the House at the end of the week.
Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and other billionaires are backing an exploration for rare minerals buried beneath Greenland's ice
Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are among a group of billionaires backing a mineral exploration startup. KoBold Metals wants to mine minerals in Greenland that can be used to power electric car batteries. Greenland's ice is melting due to climate change, and it's providing access to precious minerals. Jeff Bezos...
Experts Warn Against Using Air Conditioners Because They Are Horrible For the Environment
Experts say we need to find another solution amid heat waves as air conditioners take a huge toll on the environment. Air conditioners worldwide are expected to triple by 2050, and experts warn that we need to rethink this. Source: MinuteEarth/Youtube. As the planet continues to warm up, people everywhere...
Europe's energy crisis has gotten so bad that French power stations are being allowed to break environmental rules as a fresh heatwave looks set to cause more chaos
French power stations are reportedly being allowed to break environmental rules to stay open as the country struggles with a national energy crisis.
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas - and vowed to keep output high as the energy crisis worsens: report
Norway now supplies Europe with more natural gas than Russia does after Moscow cut flows, per Reuters. Its gas production is set to rise 8% this year, on track for a record, as Europe shuns Russian imports. "I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now...
Oil companies are using a Caribbean fuel trade to work around a century-old US shipping law as East Coast demand booms
Oil companies are finding ways around a century-old US shipping law to get supplies to the East Coast, according to Reuters. The Jones Act requires that goods traveling between US ports must be carried by American-made ships and staffed by a US crew. But traders are sending gasoline components to...
Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
China's Newest Threat to Western Civilization Could Be In Your Home Right Now
The U.S. and U.K. banned Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd from its 5G telecoms networks citing national security threats from China. The U.K. also cracked down on the surveillance equipment from Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, which Washington has already blacklisted. Recently, the U.S....
A US carrier and a pair of ships carrying F-35 stealth fighters are operating near Taiwan amid Chinese warnings: report
The ships are conducting normal operations but could linger in the area should a need arise, a senior defense official told USNI News.
