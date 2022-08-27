Read full article on original website
thurstontalk.com
Inspiration Around Every Bend at the Olympia Master Builders Tour of Homes
The last few years kept us at home more than ever before. With that came a tidal wave of renovations, along with a surge of buying and selling in Thurston County’s red-hot real estate market. The annual Olympia Master Builders Tour of Homes, which is presented by Olympia Federal Savings (OlyFed), is a great way to view both new and remodeled projects, as well as meet local area designers and builders who make them possible. This year’s self-guided, open door Tour takes place on Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
thurstontalk.com
Experience Art and Connection at Monarch Sculpture Park in Tenino Through Local Artist Installations and Family Activities
Art allows us to express ourselves and connect in many ways, from capturing our natural world to sparking conversation about pressing issues. The creators of Monarch Sculpture Park in Tenino saw an opportunity to combine these elements of art by providing a space for local artists and community members to engage meaningfully with each other. Spanning five acres with a range of locally crafted pieces and natural landscapes, it is the perfect place to gain some new artistic inspiration or to simply enjoy the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. Monarch Sculpture Park can be accessed from the Chehalis Western Trail off Waldrick Road in Tenino.
The Suburban Times
What’s happening on the SR 167 Completion Project
Washington State Department of Transportation announcement. When traveling on either surface streets or I-5 through the City of Fife this summer, you will likely notice construction activities for the SR 167 Completion Project have started once again. On July 8, project partners met for a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the...
thurstontalk.com
High School Sailing Tryouts Cruise into Town Thanks to Olympia Community Sailing
Tell anyone where you live, and chances are someone will blurt out, “It’s The Water!” That iconic slogan began in 1902 thanks to Olympia Beer but has stuck around the Sound ever since…for good reason. Our waterfront is a stunning example of all the Pacific Northwest has to offer and now students at local and regional high schools can learn to conquer it – and their competitive spirit – thanks to open tryouts for Olympia Community Sailing’s fall race teams.
thurstontalk.com
Getting Out and Living in West Olympia
West Olympia has an eclectic culture made up of its local history, its community of residents and its plentiful outdoor recreation. The close proximity of shopping, restaurants and parks on the west side makes for an overlap of employment and leisure. Altogether the atmosphere is both convenient and cozy. Being able to access your wants and needs while staying close to home is just one bonus of being on the west side, one with far reaching benefits.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Work Now Underway on Western Washington’s Largest Pavement Repair Project…Including I-90 in North Bend!
After a spring and summer of slowdowns, lane closures, and bumpy roads, the Northwest Region Emergency Pavement Repair project is underway in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. The $7 million effort began in January with Gov. Jay Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation during a winter of heavy snow and cold that...
KOMO News
Ballard residents are taking back their street, moving heavy planters in to keep RVs out
SEATTLE — Frustrated and fed up. Some Ballard residents are taking back their street. They've moved in heavy planters to keep RVs and campers from moving in. Even though it's a clear violation - some residents say it’s a risk they're willing to take, but that's not the case for everyone.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Northern lights with ferry
Photographer Tom St. John was able to again capture the Northern Lights, this time at 11:10 p.m. Sunday, although “a bit fainter than the one earlier in the month,” he said. (See those photos here) “Auroras like this can be seen easily with a camera,” he says, “but are often not naked eye visible due to the low light sensitivity of our eyes color receptors.” The northern lights, or aurora borealis, occur when solar winds create disturbances in the magnetosphere.
Chronicle
New ‘Lucky ‘N Lawless’ Bakery Owners Celebrate Opening With Ribbon-Cutting
Pam Kaiser was all smiles on Friday as friends and community members embraced her at the ribbon-cutting for her new bakery. Put on by the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce, the event was attended by community members ranging from members of the chamber to Chehalis Mayor Tony Ketchum. For Kaiser, the...
Washington Man Survives Cougar Encounter At Olympic National Park
myedmondsnews.com
Planting Edmonds: Meet Aplo, a mountain beaver
Planting Edmonds’ is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. Greetings! This is Rachel the Roving Reporter. Today for all you gardeners and curious mammal spotters I will be interviewing a rarely seen local inhabitant: the mountain beaver. Our guest today goes by the name Aplo, short for Aplodontia rufa.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia: It's the water (level)
A history of flooding and our increasing vulnerability. Olympia is blessed to be in such a beautiful location. Nestled at the very southern end of Budd Inlet in Puget Sound, Olympians have long enjoyed a rich maritime history and deep connection with the water. The tidal variations we experience at our location in Puget Sound are significant and especially dramatic during “King Tides” each year. They are a regular reminder of the real vulnerability we face with sea level rise.
thejoltnews.com
Update of Olympia parking using PaybyPhone app or usual methods
Olympia is shifting its parking meters to provide more payment options to motorists parking downtown. The city provided an instructional video on the new kiosks that have been installed in the downtown area in late June this year, announcing that 11 new kiosks have replaced about half of the current meter locations in the area.
Chronicle
Dive Team Rescues Person Who Was Underwater for Over 40 Minutes At Millersylvania State Park on Saturday
Approximately 46 minutes after a person went underwater at Deep Lake in Millersylvania State Park south of Olympia and did not resurface on Saturday, a dive team located the person 15-feet below the surface and a Tumwater medic unit was able to resuscitate them. “It’s pretty remarkable for crews to...
msn.com
Labor Day weekend: Here's what to expect for traffic in western Washington
Do you plan to visit family or take a vacation before the summer ends this Labor Day weekend? Here are the best and worst times to hit the road in western Washington, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), as traffic is expected to be higher than usual.
My Clallam County
Surveillance camera catches rare sighting of Pacific marten in Olympic National Forest
Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle partnered with Olympic National Forest last summer to install six motion-triggered camera and scent dispenser stations in the National Forest in hopes of detecting martens, a rare native carnivore thought to be living there in very sparse numbers. A month ago, the survey team returned to the station and discovered multiple photos of a single Pacific marten, which had visited the station in January.
downtownbellevue.com
Russel Wilson’s West Bellevue Home Gets $2M Price Reduction
Originally hitting the market for $28 million on Lake Washington, Russel Wilson and Ciara’s West Bellevue home went on sale in April 2022. After sitting on the market for four months, the price has been reduced by $2 million for a total of $26 million. The listing of the...
thurstontalk.com
Mom-to-Mom Groups Conducted in Spanish Expand Reach of South Sound Parent to Parent Newcomers are Welcome
South Sound Parent to Parent has been growing its Mom-to-Mom support groups by holding them in Spanish. SSP2P strives to understand the communities it serves. The organization offers a diversity of programming for families and children who have chronic illnesses, developmental delays or disabilities. Two years ago, Angie Godinez joined the SSP2P team as the bilingual helping parent coordinator. Angie, who was born in Mexico and maintains strong cultural ties, was excited about bringing more of her culture into the activities in Shelton. Slowly but surely, there is greater excitement and success in both Mason and Thurston counties. Since then, the Latino population has grown. “Now the growth has exploded,” says Sylvia Davenport, Helping Parent/Transition Program director. What started as just an idea now includes 25 moms.
New footage shows Washington ferry crash that caused millions of dollars in damages
SEATTLE — New footage from Washington State Ferries (WSF) shows the moment of impact when the Cathlamet crashed into a terminal in west Seattle. The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal on July 24 could be out of service for the rest of the year.
