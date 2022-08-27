Just off Boothbay Harbor’s beaten path sits Linekin Bay Resort’s premier waterfront restaurant, The Deck Bar & Grill. We focus on Maine’s traditions, from preserving our wooded water view cabins to the fresh local flavors you taste in our food. We provide the best of what this region has to offer with creative, healthy and traditional Maine dishes.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO