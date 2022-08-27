ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles firefighters endorse Mayor Martin for re-election

By News Staff
 3 days ago
Photo from Paso Robles Professional Firefighters organization Facebook.

Paso Robles Professional Firefighters organization endorses Martin’s return for a third term

– The Paso Robles Professional Firefighters organization has endorsed Mayor Steve Martin to return as mayor for a third term. Martin said the firefighters notified him this week of their support.

“It’s a great honor to receive the support of these local heroes who work tirelessly to protect life and property,” said Martin. “I am tremendously grateful for this endorsement.”

The Paso Robles Professional Firefighters cited Martin’s leadership in making public safety the city’s number one priority as the reason for their support.

“It is with great pride that the Paso Robles Professional Firefighters would like to offer you our endorsement for mayor of the City of Paso Robles,” said a representative of the Paso Robles Professional Firefighters in an email to Mayor Martin.

“Over the years you have provided great leadership working to protect the citizens of Paso Robles. We value our continued working relationship with you and the City Council members as we continue to embrace the challenges of a growing community. We will face numerous challenges ahead of us with the aggressive growth of our community, but we know that you are the right person to recognize the needs to keep our city safe. Thank you for leading us forward into the future. Your Paso Robles Professional Firefighters are excited to see you continue as our City of Paso Robles Mayor.”

For more information about Mayor Martin’, visit www.MartinForMayor.org.

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

