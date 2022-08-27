ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 3

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

115-Year-Old Susquehanna River Trail Bridge to be Replaced Thanks to $20 Million Design Grant

The project to replace the Susquehanna River Rail Bridge is getting closer to reality with the announcement of $20 million in funding to complete the final design work. The bridge is 115 years old, serving as the main rail connector between Havre de Grace and Perryville, Md. The two-track bridge carries all Amtrak service, MARC commuter trains and freight on the Northeast Corridor main line.
PERRYVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Curtis Bay, MD
Baltimore, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces Final Federal Approval of Traffic Relief Plan for Capital Beltway and American Legion Bridge

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan issued the following statement after the state’s Traffic Relief Plan received final approval from the Federal Highway Administration following a series of delays: “This is a major milestone for the most important transportation project for the National Capital Region in the last 50 years. With the Biden administration’s final approval, we […]
MARYLAND STATE
PLANetizen

Maryland Toll Lane Plan Gains Federal Approval

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan’s controversial $5 billion plan to expand parts of the Beltway and Interstate 270 can move forward after the Federal Highway Administration signed off on the project, reports Ian Duncan in the Washington Post. “Maryland is planning to add two toll lanes to the Beltway in each direction, between the Virginia side of a new and expanded American Legion Bridge and the exit for Old Georgetown Road in Bethesda,” and convert two I-270 lanes to toll lanes. The plan was scaled back in May 2021 in response to strong opposition from some officials and environmental groups.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csx#Explosions#Hazardous Material#Coal Dust#Osha#The North Escape Tunnel#City Council
FOX 43

Lancaster County woman struck and killed in Ocean City

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman was struck and killed in the area of 59th Street in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 26, according to Ocean City police. Sophia Batisti, 21, from Reinholds, was crossing Coastal Highway from the east against the pedestrian crossing signal, police said. A...
OCEAN CITY, MD
mocoshow.com

Traffic: Planned Major Lane Closures in Montgomery County Per MDOT

Southbound I-270 between MD 121 (Clarksburg Road) and MD 109 (Old Hundred Road) - I-270 acceleration lane expansion project – Single and multiple off-peak lane closures, weekdays 9:30 a.m.to 3:30 p.m. and overnight, Sunday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. through late summer. MD 97 (Georgia Avenue) from...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Boil water advisory in effect for parts of Chester County due to possible contamination

PARKESBURG, Pa. (CBS) – A water warning for some people living in Chester County. There's a boil water advisory in effect right now in the area lined out on a map on American Water Works.  A water main broke in Parkesburg Thursday morning and there are concerns the water could be contaminated.People living in this area should boil their water for at least one minute, then cool it before using it.Free bottled water is also available at the Keystone Fire Department.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
baltimorebrew.com

Bevins withdraws bill that would have relaxed Chesapeake Bay building restrictions

The Baltimore County Councilwoman says she realized that the bill “may have been a step too aggressive.” Environmental experts said it would violate state law. Baltimore County Councilwoman Cathy Bevins today pulled her bill that would have exempted waterfront restaurants and marinas from key provisions of Maryland’s “Critical Areas” shoreline protection law.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
msn.com

‘I needed to know what happened’: A father’s quest to understand derailment that killed 2 young women in Ellicott City

BALTIMORE — One February day, he climbed onto the rail bed himself, with lengths of string to measure the curvature and tilt of the tracks. Other times, at night, on weekends and vacations, he pored over technical papers, filed Freedom of Information Act requests for data and familiarized himself with such concepts as transverse detail fractures, fouled ballast and vertical track deflection.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

It's all hands on deck as organizers prepare for Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover

BALTIMORE -- Maryland's Fleet Week and Flyover Baltimore is soaring to new heights this year. "It's one of those experiences that you just can't replace. It's something that's unique," said Nan Nawrocki, president of Sail Baltimore. The event celebrates the rich maritime traditions of the Chesapeake Bay with 12 vessels at the Inner Harbor, including local ships and those from visiting navies."We have tall ship coming from Denmark, Navy destroyer from the U.K. and a vessel from Canada as well. So, it's not only a U.S. Navy event but also an international event," said Nawrocki. "It's important to us to...
MARYLAND STATE
Nottingham MD

Assault reported in Parkville, vehicles stolen during Joppa Road burglary

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three burglaries and an assault that were reported this week. At 2:45 a.m. on Monday, August 29, four individuals smashed the front door to a location in the 1700-block of East Joppa Road (21234) to make entry. The suspects stole multiple keys and stole approximately four vehicles.
PARKVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy