Bears vs. Browns: How to watch, listen and stream the preseason finale
The Chicago Bears will face off against the Cleveland Browns in their preseason finale on Saturday night.
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said that his starters will play the first half of Saturday’s game, which will feature linebacker Roquan Smith’s first live action this summer. Quarterback Justin Fields and the starting offense will also see significant playing time.
There’s also plenty to watch as players on the roster bubble look to make one final push for a roster spot, as well as competitions at numerous positions.
Here’s how you can tune into the preseason finale on Saturday:
Game Information
Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns
Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022
Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
Location: FirstEnergy Stadium (Cleveland, OH)
Television
FOX32
Stream
FuboTV (try it for free)
Radio
WBBM 780 (Chicago)
Satellite Radio
Bears feed: XM 387
Browns feed: XM 227
Betting Odds (via Tipico)
- : Browns (-4.5)
- Money line: Bears (+180), Browns (-230)
- Over/Under: 41.5
NFL Wire Site
Preseason Schedule
Week Date Opponent Time (CT) TV
1 Aug. 13 vs. Kansas City Chiefs 12:00 p.m. NFL Network
2 Aug. 18 at Seattle Seahawks 7:00 p.m. ESPN
3 Aug. 27 at Cleveland Browns 6:00 p.m. FOX32
Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).
Comments / 0